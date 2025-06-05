Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
ScienceDaily:
Synthetic Compound Shows Promise Against Multidrug Resistance
Researchers have synthesized a new compound called infuzide that shows activity against resistant strains of pathogens. (American Society for Microbiology, 6/2)
CIDRAP:
Report Highlights Evidence, Remaining Data Gaps On Vaccines And Antibiotic Resistance
The Wellcome Trust last week released a new report on the role that vaccines can play in tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR). (Dall, 6/3)
ScienceDaily:
New MRNA Vaccine Is More Effective And Less Costly To Develop
A new type of mRNA vaccine is more scalable and adaptable to continuously evolving viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and H5N1, according to a new study. (University of Pittsburgh, 6/3)
Also —
CIDRAP:
Ohio Deer Samples Reveal COVID-19 Alpha Variant More Than 1 Year After Last Human Case
Sampling free-ranging white-tailed deer (WTD) in northeastern Ohio in 2023 has identified six SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Alpha strains—the latter of which hadn't been seen in Ohioans for more than a year, according to a study published yesterday in Emerging Infectious Diseases. (Van Beusekom, 6/4)
CIDRAP:
COVID Vaccine Averted Almost 13,000 Deaths In Seniors In Belgium In 3 Years
A new analysis published late last week in Vaccine concludes that COVID-19 vaccination averted 12,806 COVID-19 deaths among Belgians aged 65 years and older from 2021 through 2023. Vaccines have been available to Belgians in that age-group since January 2021.That represents a 54% reduction in mortality, which was seen across subgroups broken down by age, including Belgians 65 to 79 years and those 80 years and older. (Soucheray, 6/2)