Health Industry

Mangione's Diary Details Lead-Up To CEO's Slaying, Prosecutors Contend

Court filings give insight into why shooting suspect Louis Mangione might have targeted the UnitedHealthcare executive: "It checks every box." In other news: Hospital construction trends include AI; Novo Nordisk is playing catch-up to Eli Lilly in the weight loss drug race; and more.

CNN: Luigi Mangione’s Diary Entries Give Insight Into His State Of Mind Leading Up To UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing

Diary entries written by Luigi Mangione reveal the now 27-year-old’s detailed thinking before the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year, a new court filing shows. A red notebook was recovered by police at the time of his December 9 arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. In diary writings contained in that notebook, Mangione vents about his frustrations with the health insurance industry and his intent to carry out an attack. The entries also shed light on Mangione’s focus on the court of public opinion and how he intended to gain widespread support through the alleged killing. (Faheid, 6/5)

Modern Healthcare: UnitedHealth's FAQs On Medicare Advantage, Optum, Leadership

Battered by Wall Street, UnitedHealth Group prepared a set of talking points for executives to cite during a meeting with shareholders Monday that offers insights into how the conglomerate is responding to a sudden crisis. Stat first reported on the "Frequently Asked Questions" list after UnitedHealth Group inadvertently sent a draft to the news outlet. The company later published a revised version of the 16-page document on its public website Wednesday. (Tepper, 6/4)

Becker's Hospital Review: 'Unquestionably Defamatory': UnitedHealth Sues The Guardian After Nursing Home Report

UnitedHealth Group is suing The Guardian for defamation following the publication of an investigative report from the media outlet that accuses the company of engaging in harmful and fraudulent cost-cutting tactics in nearly 2,000 nursing homes. The lawsuit, which a UnitedHealth spokesperson said was filed June 4 in a Delaware state court, centers around a May 21 article with the headline “Revealed: UnitedHealth secretly paid nursing homes to reduce hospital transfers.” (Emerson, 6/4)

Other industry developments —

Modern Healthcare: Outpatient, Sustainability, AI: 5 Trends In Hospital Construction

Despite tight budgets and other operational challenges, health systems are increasingly investing in replacement hospitals and sustainability, while maintaining a strong focus on outpatient facilities in construction and design projects. More than 53% of the construction and design firms that responded to Modern Healthcare's 2025 Construction and Design Survey said the industry is growing, even as it faces financial headwinds such as funding limitations, inflation and recent tariffs. (DeSilva, 6/4)

Bloomberg: 23andMe Judge Questions Limits For New Auction For Bankrupt Firm

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of 23andMe questioned the limits proposed for a second auction that is designed to push bids higher than a current $256 million offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the genetic-testing firm. US Bankruptcy Judge Brian Walsh asked lawyers for Regeneron and 23andMe to justify the limits they’re supporting, but which have been criticized by the only other bidder, a California-based research institute backed by former 23andMe Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki. (Church, 6/4)

Modern Healthcare: Aveanna Healthcare Acquires Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care

Aveanna Healthcare has completed its $75 million acquisition of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care. Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Thrive offers pediatric home care, including private duty nursing and pediatric physical, occupational and speech therapy, in 23 locations across seven mostly southern states. The acquisition expands Atlanta-based Aveanna’s footprint in Texas, Virginia and North Carolina and extends it to two new states, Kansas and New Mexico. (Eastabrook, 6/4)

Modern Healthcare: DispatchHealth Acquires Medically Home

DispatchHealth said Wednesday it has completed the acquisition of hospital-at-home technology company Medically Home. The companies wrapped up the acquisition in late May, according to DispatchHealth. The Denver-based company said in a news release Medically Home CEO Graham Barnes will not have a role at DispatchHealth, though other former Medically Home executives will assume new positions. (Eastabrook, 6/4)

Modern Healthcare: HaloMD Denies Allegations In Elevance Health Lawsuit

HaloMD, a billing dispute consulting company, is denying allegations leveled against it in a lawsuit filed by a subsidiary of insurer Elevance Health. Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, which operates under Elevance Health's Anthem brand, filed the suit late last month in federal court in Georgia, alleging HaloMD and its out-of-network clients inappropriately won higher reimbursements through the No Surprises Act's independent dispute resolution system. In a news release Wednesday, HaloMD said it plans to fight the suit to the "full extent of the law." (DeSilva, 6/4)

CBS News: New Penn Med Center In Philadelphia Aims To Help People With Williams Syndrome, Develop Better Treatments

A new specialty center opened Tuesday at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. It's one of the first in the country to help children and adults with Williams syndrome, a rare condition that makes them extra friendly. "This center is going to be life-changing for families," said Jocelyn Krebs, director of the Armellino Center of Excellence for Williams Syndrome. (Stahl and Nau, 6/4)

Also —

Stat: Novo Nordisk Led The Weight Loss Drug Boom. Now It's Catch-Up Time

In the late 2010s, scientists at the Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk developed a new weekly obesity treatment that targeted three hormones at once. In mice studies, the drug, which activated receptors of the GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon hormones, caused notable weight loss. But Novo shelved the therapy. The company was concerned about potential side effects of targeting glucagon, like increasing blood sugar and heart rate. Besides, Novo already had another obesity treatment in development that showed great promise — the GLP-1 drug semaglutide, now sold under the brand name Wegovy. (Chen, 6/5)