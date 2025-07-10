Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
Global Data Suggest DoxyPEP May Have Limited Effectiveness Against Gonorrhea
High and rising levels of tetracycline resistance globally will likely limit the ability of doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis (doxyPEP) to prevent gonorrhea infections, according to a study published today in JAC-Antimicrobial Resistance. (Dall, 7/9)
NPR:
After Quitting Antidepressants, Some People Suffer Surprising, Lingering Symptoms
The symptoms can include nerve pain, emotional numbness and sexual dysfunction and can last for years after stopping the drugs. Patients are pushing for recognition and more research. (Corwin, 7/9)
CIDRAP:
First-Trimester Antibiotic Use For Urinary Tract Infections Tied To More Congenital Malformations
A study of more than 70,000 US pregnancies suggests a commonly used antibiotic for urinary tract infections (UTIs) may be tied to increased risk of congenital malformations when taken during the first trimester of pregnancy. (Dall, 7/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Mendaera's Focalist Needle Placement Device Clears FDA
Mendaera announced Tuesday its Focalist handheld robotic needle placement device has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. The device used ultrasound to help clinicians guide needles during procedures that require reaching organs, performing biopsies and delivering treatment. (Dubinsky, 7/8)
Stat:
Cogent Drug Improves Symptoms Of Chronic Immune Disorder, Study Shows
Cogent Biosciences said Monday that its experimental drug reduced the symptoms of a chronic immune disorder called indolent systemic mastocytosis. The results mean the drug achieved the goals of a Phase 3 study, but a comparison to a rival treatment from Blueprint Medicines remains muddled. (Feuerstein, 7/7)