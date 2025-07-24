Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
Stat:
Landmark Genome Study Fills DNA Gaps In Boost To Precision Medicine
Complex regions of the human genome remained uncharted, even after researchers sequenced the genome in its entirety. That is, until today. Researchers decoded DNA segments involved in the development of diseases like diabetes and spinal muscular atrophy that had previously been considered too complicated to sequence. Their work, published in Nature on Wednesday, could expand the future of precision medicine. (Paulus, 7/23)
CIDRAP:
Urgent Care Study Highlights Inappropriate Prescribing Of Antibiotics, Other Medications
A study led by researchers at the University of Michigan suggests urgent care visits are commonly associated with unnecessary prescribing of antibiotics, opioids, and glucocorticoids. (Dall, 7/23)
ScienceDaily:
A Deadly Virus No One Talks About — And The HIV Drugs That Might Stop It
Around 10 million people globally live with the life-threatening virus HTLV-1. Yet it remains a poorly understood disease that currently has no preventative treatments and no cure. But a landmark study co-led by Australian researchers could change this, after finding existing HIV drugs can suppress transmission of the HTLV-1 virus in mice. (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, 7/24)
MedPage Today:
Daily Use Of Full-Body Emollients Reduced Eczema Risk In Babies
Daily application of full-body emollients within the first 9 weeks of life reduced the risk of developing atopic dermatitis by 2 years of age, a randomized trial showed. Effects were most pronounced in lower-risk patients and those with a household dog. (Kneisel, 7/23)
BBC:
Shop-Bought Health DIY Tests 'Inaccurate And Unsuitable', Study Says
Home health tests bought by people seeking answers about their conditions could give inaccurate and misleading results and require much greater regulation to ensure they are safe, reliable, and effective, researchers have warned. Two new studies, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), say many of the kits lack crucial information, such as who should use them, how to interpret the results, and what steps to take next. (Karpel, 7/23)