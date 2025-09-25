Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
CDC: Most Enteric Disease Outbreaks Linked To Fruit, Backyard Poultry
A new report on 2023 outbreaks of enteric, or intestinal, diseases in the United States from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that fruits were the source of most foodborne outbreaks, and backyard poultry was the most common source of animal-contact cases and outbreaks. (Soucheray, 9/23)
FiercePharma:
Gen Z Shows Least Trust, Satisfaction In Pharma: Survey
Almost 40% of Gen Z survey respondents value social media as a trusted source for health information, compared to 22% of other, older generations. (Becker, 9/23)
CIDRAP:
Study Links Long COVID To Higher Risk Of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
Women who have long COVID are at higher risk for heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB), perhaps from an outsized inflammatory response, British and French researchers report in Nature Communications. (Van Beusekom, 9/23)
MedPage Today:
Skipping First Breast Cancer Screening Has Long-Term Consequences
Women who did not participate in a national screening program when invited at age 40 or 50 had a 50% greater risk of developing stage III breast cancer and almost a fourfold greater risk of stage IV (metastatic) disease over the subsequent 25 years. Breast cancer mortality was 40% higher in patients who did not get screened when first eligible. (Bankhead, 9/24)
Phys.org:
Culture Is Overtaking Genetics In Shaping Human Evolution, Researchers Argue
Researchers at the University of Maine are theorizing that human beings may be in the midst of a major evolutionary shift—driven not by genes, but by culture. (Wolf, 9/15)