Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
Medical Xpress:
Semaglutide Helps Heart Regardless Of How Much Weight Lost, Study Reveals
Anti-obesity medication semaglutide may help to prevent heart attacks and other major cardiac events regardless of how much weight people lose while taking the drug, according to a new study led by a UCL researcher. The finding, the researchers say, suggests there are multiple ways the drug benefits the heart, rather than its protective effect on cardiovascular health being due solely to weight loss. (10/22)
CIDRAP:
RSV Vaccine For Older Adults 92% Protective Against Poor Outcomes, Real-World Study Estimates
In its first year of use in the United States, the overall estimated effectiveness of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine against respiratory illness and severe disease in adults aged 60 years and older was 92%, a team led by researchers from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and vaccine maker Pfizer reported yesterday in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Van Beusekom, 10/22)
CIDRAP:
Infants Exposed To Corticosteroids In Utero May Be At Higher Risk For Infections Through Age 21
Research published in JAMA Network Open suggests that youth exposed to corticosteroids in utero, whether born preterm or full-term, are at significantly higher risk for respiratory and nonrespiratory infections through 21 years of age. (Van Beusekom, 10/17)
Medical Xpress:
Serotonin Produced By Gut Bacteria Provides Hope For A Novel IBS Treatment
Research from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, clarifies the complex interaction between gut bacteria and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Experiments demonstrate that gut bacteria can produce the important substance serotonin. The finding may lead to future treatments. (Kubista, 10/20)
MedPage Today:
Novel T-Cell Therapy Promising In Tough-To-Treat Eye Cancer
A single infusion of the investigational PRAME-directed T-cell receptor T-cell therapy anzutresgene autoleucel (anzu-cel) showed encouraging antitumor activity in patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic uveal melanoma in a small phase I trial. (Bassett, 10/22)