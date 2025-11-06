Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
The Order Of Pre-COVID Chronic Conditions May Best Predict Long-COVID Risk
The sequence of chronic conditions before COVID-19 infection—rather than any single condition—may best predict the development of persistent symptoms, a study of Catalonians in northeastern Spain reveals. (Van Beusekom, 11/5)
Data: Risks Of Vascular, Inflammatory Conditions In Kids Higher After COVID Infection Than Vaccination
Rare vascular and inflammatory conditions such as blood clots, myocarditis, and pericarditis occur more often in children after COVID-19 infection than after vaccination against the disease, UK researchers suggest in a study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. The largest of its kind, the study analyzed linked electronic health records for nearly all (13.9 million) children in England. (Van Beusekom, 11/5)
In CKD, One Measure May Edge Out Another In Predicting Kidney Failure
Urinary albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) may be slightly better than urinary protein-creatinine ratio (UPCR) at predicting kidney failure-related clinical outcomes in chronic kidney disease (CKD), a patient-level meta-analysis suggested. (Monaco, 11/3)
Preventive Non–Beta-Lactam Antibiotics Linked To Higher Risk Of Surgical-Site Infections
The study of nearly 350,000 adults who were administered surgical antibiotic prophylaxis (SAP) before undergoing a major surgical procedure found that use of non–beta lactam antibiotics was associated with a nearly twofold increase in the surgical-site infection (SSI) rate compared with those who received SAP with beta-lactam antibiotics. (Dall, 11/3)