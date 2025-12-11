Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
NBC News:
GLP-1 Drugs Like Ozempic Or Zepbound May Not Affect Risk Of 13 Obesity-Related Cancers
Popular weight-loss drugs “probably have little or no effect” on a person’s risk of developing one of the 13 obesity-related cancers, new research suggests. (Leake, 12/8)
MedPage Today:
Chemotherapy-Free Triplet 'Sets A New Benchmark' In Follicular Lymphoma
Adding the bispecific antibody epcoritamab (Epkinly) to a standard chemotherapy-free regimen for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma improved responses and reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 79%, a phase III trial showed. (Ingram, 12/7)
Stat:
Fulcrum Sickle Cell Pill Data At ASH: Higher Dose Works Better
Fulcrum Therapeutics said Sunday that a higher dose of its experimental pill for sickle cell disease was more effective at inducing an alternative form of the oxygen-carrying molecule hemoglobin — boosting hopes it could one day provide a simple and effective treatment for the disease. (Mast, 12/7)
Stat:
Incyte Trial Results At ASH: New Approach To Treating Myelofibrosis
An experimental drug from Incyte achieved meaningful spleen response rates and improvements in disease symptoms in patients with advanced myelofibrosis, according to study results reported Sunday. (Feuerstein, 12/7)
MedPage Today:
Ketamine Not A Better Anesthetic For Intubation Of Critically Ill Patients
For tracheal intubation anesthesia in critically ill patients, ketamine didn't improve survival compared with etomidate, a pragmatic clinical trial showed. In-hospital death by day 28 occurred in 28.1% of ketamine-treated patients and 29.1% of those treated with etomidate, Jonathan Casey, MD, MSc, of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and colleagues reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Phend, 12/9)
MedPage Today:
Methadone Treatment Can Be Integrated Into Primary Care, Randomized Trial Shows
Primary care-based methadone treatment boosted adherence to guideline-directed care and helped patients access recommended health services, a randomized trial in the Ukraine showed. (Firth, 12/8)
CIDRAP:
RSV Tied To Heart Problems, Breathing Issues Well After Infection In Adults
Two studies shed new light on the long-term effects of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults, with one linking infection to an additional five cardiovascular events per 100 patients in the year after diagnosis, and the other suggesting that the virus is tied to a 1.8-times-higher risk of worsened shortness of breath (dyspnea) than COVID-19 infection. (Van Beusekom, 12/9)