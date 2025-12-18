Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
COVID Lockdowns May Have Slowed Toddler Development, While Reopenings Tied To Better Mental Health In Older Kids
A pair of analyses on the effects of COVID-related public health measures on children ties lockdowns and physical distancing to developmental delays among toddlers in Scotland and school reopenings to improved mental health in California students. (Van Beusekom, 12/16)
CIDRAP:
RSV Vaccine Protects Older Adults, And Drug Protects Babies, But Less So Over Time, Studies Suggest
Two studies on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) protection conclude that vaccine effectiveness against infection and related health care use drops over 18 months in US veterans and that the effectiveness of the long-acting monoclonal antibody preventive nirsevimab is strong in hospitalized European children younger than two years but wanes over seven months. Older adults and infants are especially vulnerable to severe RSV, with possible complications of bronchiolitis, pneumonia, and sepsis. (Van Beusekom, 12/17)
MedPage Today:
Combination Model May Improve Diagnosis Of Serious Respiratory Infections
Pairing a biomarker with AI analysis could also help cut unnecessary antibiotic use. (Rudd, 12/17)
MedPage Today:
Two Extended-Release Buprenorphine Doses Effective In High-Risk Opioid Use Disorder
Maintenance with higher monthly dose level may provide an advantage in heavy fentanyl users. (Jeffrey, 12/17)