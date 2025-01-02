Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
New Reports Sharpen Clinical Picture Of Recent Human H5N1 Illnesses In US And Canada
Two groups of investigators today fleshed out fuller clinical understanding of North American patients recently infected with H5N1 avian influenza, one of them describing a Canadian teen who had a severe infection and the other reviewing illness features of 46 US patients, most of whom had mild infections following exposure to sick dairy cows or poultry. (Schnirring, 12/31)
CIDRAP:
Longer Outpatient Antibiotic Courses Not Linked To Greater Risk Of Harm
An observational study of community-dwelling older adults in Canada found that longer antibiotic courses were not associated with a greater risk of harm than shorter courses, researchers reported today in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 12/30)
CIDRAP:
Flu Vaccine Over 50% Effective Against Severe Illness Among US Children From 2015 To 2020
The estimated effectiveness of at least one dose of the influenza vaccine against emergency department (ED) visits or hospitalization was over 50% across disease severity levels among nearly 16,000 US children during five respiratory illness seasons, finds a study published late last week in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 12/30)
CIDRAP:
Global Data Show Rising Resistance In Helicobacter Pylori Infections In Kids
A systematic review and meta-analysis of data from 28 countries shows rising Helicobacter pylori antibiotic resistance in children, an international team of researchers reported last week in BMC Medicine. (Dall, 12/30)