Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
ABC News:
More Than Half Of Mpox Patients In 2022 Outbreak Experienced Lasting Physical Effects: Study
Many patients who contracted mpox during the 2022 outbreak experienced physical effects more than a year later, a new study published on Monday finds. Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Columbia University's division of Infectious diseases and the University of Texas Health Science Center looked at more than 300 adults who were either diagnosed with mpox between May 2022 and January 2023 or were at risk but never infected. (Kekatos, 1/19)
CIDRAP:
Finding Moms’ Vaccine-Induced Whooping Cough Antibodies In Babies’ Noses Highlights Benefits Of Indirect Immunization
Newborns of mothers vaccinated against pertussis (whooping cough) during pregnancy have antibodies not only in their blood but also in their nasal membranes, the entry site for Bordetella pertussis, the bacteria that cause the highly contagious disease, a phase 4 randomized controlled trial shows for the first time. (Van Beusekom, 1/15)
CIDRAP:
Prenatal Antibiotics Linked To Higher Risk Of Group B Streptococcus In Newborns
A population-based cohort study in Sweden suggests prenatal antibiotic exposure is associated with increased risk of group B Streptococcus (GBS) disease in newborns, researchers reported last week in the Journal of Infection. (Dall, 1/8)
MedPage Today:
Parent-Led Intervention Started In NICU Boosted Executive Function At School Age
A parent-led developmental intervention that began in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and continued through the first 2 years of life aided executive function in very preterm children, a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial from Brazil showed. (Henderson, 1/20)
The Baltimore Sun:
Autism Therapy Involving Robots Improves Children's Engagement
Adding a robot to therapy sessions for children with autism can achieve equal results in social training, with improved engagement, researchers found. The technology could help conventional therapy reach more children, including in home and school settings. (Hille, 1/20)