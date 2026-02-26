Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
Stat:
Key Study Of Grail’s Cancer Detection Test Fails In Setback For Company
A blood test for detecting cancer early being developed by the diagnostics firm Grail failed to meet its main goal in a giant study being conducted with England’s National Health Service, the company said Thursday. (Herper and Chen, 2/19)
CIDRAP:
Novel 1-Pill Regimen Tamps Down Virus In Older Adults With HIV, Study Suggests
A novel single-tablet regimen (STR) combining the drugs bictegravir and lenacapavir provided similar viral suppression as multi-pill antiretroviral therapy among older adults with HIV, according to a phase 3 clinical trial published today in The Lancet. The STR also increased treatment satisfaction among participants for 48 weeks of follow-up, or about 11 months. (Bergeson, 2/25)
MedPage Today:
The Smoking Paradox: Tobacco Lowers Parkinson's Risk, But Only For Some People
A large 9-year Korean study showed that current smoking status, not historical use, was the primary driver behind a reduced risk of Parkinson's disease. (George, 2/25)
The Baltimore Sun:
Can Virtual Reality Help Relieve Real Pain?
University of Maryland researchers found that watching someone get relief from pain in a video can have pain-relieving effects. (Hille, 2/23)
MedPage:
Routine Calcium After Thyroidectomy? Clinical Trial Challenges Practice
A selective strategy for calcium supplementation after total thyroidectomy was just as safe and effective as blanket routine supplementation, and spared some patients from potentially unnecessary medication, a randomized trial showed. (Monaco, 2/19)