Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
1 In 20 COVID Survivors May Have Condition Characterized By Extreme Fatigue
New results from the National Institutes of Health's Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER)-Adult Initiative suggest that 4.5% of COVID-19 survivors have myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), compared with less than 1% of their uninfected counterparts. ME/CFS, which can be triggered by viral and non-viral infection, causes severe fatigue for at least 6 months and may entail impaired memory, brain fog, dizziness, and muscle or joint pain. Physical or mental activity exacerbates symptoms, which aren't fully relieved by rest. (Van Beusekom, 1/15)
MedPage Today:
Study Pinpoints Factors Driving COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Among Black Women
Three main factors contributed to COVID vaccine hesitancy among Black women, according to a qualitative study using interviews conducted in 2021.Among the 54 Black women interviewed, three primary themes emerged: mistrust in healthcare and government due to past medical exploitation; concerns about vaccine safety and long-term effects, especially relating to reproductive health; and "ineffective and coercive" communication about and promotion of the vaccine, reported Brittany C. Slatton, PhD, of Texas Southern University in Houston, and co-authors. (Firth, 1/9)
ScienceDaily:
Bird Flu Is Mutating, But Antivirals Still Work
Researchers have identified nine mutations in a bird flu strain from a person in Texas. Bad news: this strain is more capable of causing disease and replicates better in the brain. Good news: approved antivirals are still effective. (Texas Biomedical Research Institute, 1/15)
ScienceDaily:
Who Will Respond To Cancer Treatment?
A research team proposes a method to assess cancer patients for their likelihood to either respond to treatment or relapse. (Tohoku University, 1/15)