Researchers Discover How To Turn Off Chronic Inflammation
Researchers at the University College London have found that promoting tiny, fat-derived molecules called epoxy-oxylipins can help regulate a type of immune cell linked to chronic inflammation. Plus: why men develop heart disease earlier than women; the gap in hypertension control in the U.S.; and more.
The Baltimore Sun:
Chronic Inflammation Has An Off-Switch, Researchers Find
Inflammation can feel like a localized fever, with redness, pain, heat and swelling. It’s how the body works to protect you after an injury, removing damaged tissue or invading bacteria and beginning the healing process. Usually, that fever dies down as healing progresses, but for millions of people with inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, asthma and lupus, the inflammation lingers, damaging healthy tissue. (Hille, 2/2)
CNN:
Men Develop Higher Heart Disease Risk Earlier Than Women Starting At 35 Years Old
Men develop a greater risk of cardiovascular disease years earlier than women — starting at around age 35, according to a new long-term study. The report, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, followed more than 5,000 adults from young adulthood and found that men reached clinically significant levels of cardiovascular disease about seven years earlier than women. (Koda, 2/2)
MedPage Today:
Hypertension Control Still Eludes Most In The U.S.
Blood pressure control remains elusive for most adults in the U.S. with hypertension, although they are typically close enough to make control fairly straightforward, nationally representative data showed. In the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2021-2023 data, 79.1% of adults with hypertension didn't have their blood pressure within the 130 mm Hg systolic and 80 mm Hg diastolic threshold recommended by guidelines, Shakia T. Hardy, PhD, MPH, of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues reported in JAMA. (Phend, 2/2)
The Guardian:
Ultra-Processed Foods Should Be Treated More Like Cigarettes Than Food – Study
Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have more in common with cigarettes than with fruit or vegetables, and require far tighter regulation, according to a new report. UPFs and cigarettes are engineered to encourage addiction and consumption, researchers from three US universities said, pointing to the parallels in widespread health harms that link both. (Lay, 2/3)
The New York Times:
The Wonder Drug That’s Plaguing Sports
Twenty-five years later, James Dalton proudly recalled “that euphoric moment” when the rats were dissected and he saw their prostate glands had shrunk. “It still gives me goose bumps,” he said, pointing at his arm. Dalton, 63, is a drug discovery scientist by trade with more than 100 patents under his name in the United States, and more than 500 internationally. This is a man who has dissected many, many rats. (Stallman, 2/2)
CNN:
Why Does The Same Cold Virus Hit Some People Harder Than Others? The Nose Knows
Dr. Ellen Foxman still remembers her young son struggling to breathe as he battled an asthma attack that tightened his small airways. For any parent, it’s a frightening moment – one that has stayed locked in her memory. But for a scientist, that experience sparked a deeper question. (Howard, 2/2)
Stat:
Dextrocardia: Catherine O’Hara Death Highlights Rare Heart Condition
The sudden death last week of Catherine O’Hara, beloved for her roles in “Home Alone” and “Schitt’s Creek,” is raising awareness of congenital heart conditions, particularly the rare one called dextrocardia, which the actress learned she had only in adulthood. (Cooney, 2/2)