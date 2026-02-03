- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
NIH Grant Disruptions Slow Down Breast Cancer Research
The Trump administration has made the future of federal funding for cancer research uncertain. At one groundbreaking breast cancer research lab, work that could save lives has slowed significantly. (Martha Bebinger, WBUR, 2/3)
If You’re Pregnant and Uninsured, Medicaid Might Be Your Answer
Prenatal care can make a huge difference to the long-term health of both the parent and baby. Every state offers health coverage to lower-income pregnant women who might otherwise go uninsured. (Blake Farmer, Nashville Public Radio and Cara Anthony and Emily Siner, Nashville Public Radio, 2/3)
Political Cartoon: 'The House Dressing?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'The House Dressing?'" by Ron Morgan.
THE PRICE WE PAY
We rage at drug costs,
then distrust the cheap ones, too.
No price feels quite right.
- Suzanne Robotti
Summaries Of The News:
Measles Reported At Crowded ICE Site In Texas; Doctors Seek Urgent Action
One San Antonio-based physician implored the state to take "an immediate, unified command-and-control of the measles outbreak." He emphasized that “this is a public health emergency,” given workers who come and go from the facility can spread the disease.
The Washington Post:
Measles Cases Identified At ICE’s Largest Detention Facility For Children
Two detainees at the nation’s main immigrant family detention center, in Dilley, Texas, have tested positive for measles, authorities said, alarming lawmakers and attorneys who fear the virus could spread in the crowded facility. The active cases were confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Jan. 31. The Department of Homeland Security said officials at the South Texas Family Residential Center moved to quarantine anyone who had made contact with the two people and took steps to limit movement of those inside the facility, which is about 70 miles south of San Antonio. (Paul, Ovalle and Nakamura, 2/3)
San Antonio Express-News:
Doctors Demand Action On Measles Outbreak At Texas ICE Center
Doctors at UT Health San Antonio are pressing for coordinated action to prevent the outbreak from spreading beyond an immigrant detention center in Dilley. (Preyor-Johnson, 2/2)
On the immigration crisis in Minnesota —
Bloomberg:
Federal Agents To Use Body Cameras In Minneapolis, Noem Says
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that “every officer” in the field in Minneapolis will wear a body camera after a national outcry over the killings of two US citizens in the city, potentially easing the path to pass a government funding deal. “Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis,” Noem said in a post on X. “As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide,” Noem added. (Paulden and Woodhouse, 2/2)
MPR News:
Some Immigrants In Greater Minnesota Fear Leaving Their Homes
Ahmed Makaraan, the executive director of the Ethnic Self-Help Alliance for Refugee Assistance, said the recent immigration crackdowns across the state have made the people he works with feel fearful and rejected. “They don’t want to feel outcast. They want to feel they belong here,” said Makaraan, who has lived in Moorhead for nearly a decade. Born in Somalia but having grown up in Kenya, he arrived in the U.S. as a refugee in 2017. (Bloch, 2/3)
The 19th:
ICE Is Taking Mothers Away From Their Babies. These Moms Are Donating Breastmilk.
A newborn in Minneapolis hadn’t eaten for a day and a half. Her mother had risked going into work to get just enough money for more diapers when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stopped her car and took her away. At home waiting for her were her 16-year-old daughter and the baby — just barely 3 months old. (Carrazana, 2/2)
On Haitians and foreign visas —
The Guardian:
Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Stripping Of Haitians’ Protected Status
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from stripping temporary protected status from up to 350,000 Haitians, a status that allows them to legally live and work in the United States amid the turmoil in their homeland. Judge Ana Reyes issued a temporary stay that prevents Kristi Noem, the US homeland security secretary, from implementing her decision to remove the status known as TPS, which was scheduled to expire on Tuesday. (2/2)
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW:
Springfield, Ohio, Braces For Possible ICE Operation Targeting Haitian Immigrants
Springfield, Ohio, is bracing for a possible ICE operation as Temporary Protected Status expires for Haitian immigrants. Haitian immigrants make up about one-fourth of Springfield’s population. The community was thrust into the national spotlight during the 2024 presidential campaign. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance helped perpetuate rumors about Haitian residents in Springfield, despite city, county and state officials repeatedly stating the claims were unfounded. (Millard, 2/2)
Al Jazeera:
‘False Narrative’: Families Challenge Trump’s 75-Country US Visa Suspension
A group of United States citizens and immigrant rights bodies has launched a lawsuit seeking to challenge the sweeping suspension of immigrant visa processing for 75 countries by the administration of President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed on Monday, argues that the Trump administration has relied on a false narrative to justify the visa processing suspension, one of the most substantial restrictions on legal immigration in the country’s history. (Stepansky, 2/2)
RFK Jr. Unveils $100M Faith-Based Plan To Stem 'Spiritual Disease' Of Addiction
The Safety Through Recovery, Engagement and Evidence-Based Treatment and Supports (STREETS) initiative expands the role of religious organizations in helping people who are both homeless and mentally ill or addicted, The New York Times reported. More administration news is about animal testing, NIH workers, a Planned Parenthood lawsuit, and more.
The New York Times:
H.H.S. To Expand Faith-Based Addiction Programs For Homeless
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Monday that the federal government would expand funding for faith-based addiction treatment as a response to mounting public drug use and homelessness in American cities. Mr. Kennedy, who credits 12-step programs with helping him end a 14-year heroin addiction as a young man, said a fragmented health care system had encouraged people with mental illness and addiction to “cycle endlessly between sidewalks, emergency room visits, jails and mental hospitals and shelters.” (Barry, 2/2)
More on RFK Jr. and MAHA —
The Hill:
Gavin Newsom Leads Resistance To RFK Jr.’s Public Health Upheaval
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is making California the front line in the resistance to the Trump administration’s revamped health care policies under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in what experts see as a politically savvy move that previews what a “Balkanized” public health landscape could look like as states lose faith in federal agencies. Throughout 2025, California was at the center of state-level efforts to depart from new public health guidance coming from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Kennedy, primarily those having to do with infectious diseases and vaccines. (Choi, 2/2)
Stat:
As U.S. Moves To Cut Animal Testing, Focus May Turn To Import Restrictions
Over the past year, the Trump administration has moved to reduce reliance on animal testing in scientific research at federal agencies and among researchers who rely on federal funding. But some animal welfare activists have pushed the administration to go further, suspending primate imports for research purposes entirely. (Silverman, 2/3)
AP:
MAHA Has Reshaped Health Policy. Now It's Working On Environmental Rules
On New Year’s Eve, Lee Zeldin did something out of character for an Environmental Protection Agency leader who has been hacking away at regulations intended to protect Americans’ air and water. He announced new restrictions on five chemicals commonly used in building materials, plastic products and adhesives, and he cheered it as a “MAHA win.” (Govindarao, Swenson and Phillis, 2/3)
On the NIH and FDA —
The New York Times:
N.I.H. Worker Who Criticized Trump Seeks Whistle-Blower Protection
The National Institutes of Health employee behind The Bethesda Declaration, a scathing public critique of the Trump administration’s cuts to biomedical research, sought federal whistle-blower protections on Monday, saying her superiors had retaliated against her by putting her on “nondisciplinary administrative leave.” The employee, Jenna Norton, a program director at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, was put on paid leave after the 43-day government shutdown ended in November. The complaint asks for “appropriate compensatory damages,” and for Dr. Norton to be reinstated. (Gay Stolberg, 2/2)
KFF Health News:
NIH Grant Disruptions Slow Down Breast Cancer Research
Inside a cancer research laboratory on the campus of Harvard Medical School, two dozen small jars with pink plastic lids sat on a metal counter. Inside these humble-looking jars is the core of Joan Brugge’s current multiyear research project. Brugge lifted up one of the jars and gazed at it with reverence. Each jar holds samples of breast tissue donated by patients after they underwent a tissue biopsy or breast surgery — samples that may reveal a new way to prevent breast cancer. Brugge and her research team have analyzed the cell structure of more than 100 samples. (Bebinger, 2/3)
Bloomberg:
Senior FDA Official Samuel Doran Under Investigation Over Divorce, Assets
The US health department’s inspector general is investigating whether a top US Food and Drug Administration official misled the federal government by using a sham divorce to avoid running afoul of conflict-of-interest rules, people familiar with the investigation said. At issue is the relationship between Samuel Doran, the FDA’s deputy chief of staff, and his former wife, a general partner at a venture capital firm that invests in some health-related startups. The couple divorced last year, legal filings show. (Gorrivan, Griffin and Langreth, 2/3)
On Medicaid cuts and coverage —
The Hill:
Planned Parenthood Drops Challenge Over Trump Administration Medicaid Cuts
The Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) has filed to voluntarily dismiss its lawsuit against the Trump administration that sought to challenge the decision to cut off Medicaid funding to abortion providers. The PPFA on Friday filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts. The organization filed its lawsuit in July of last year after President Trump signed the GOP’s budget reconciliation bill, which included a section that disallowed federal funding from going to abortion providers. (Choi, 2/2)
KFF Health News:
If You’re Pregnant And Uninsured, Medicaid Might Be Your Answer
When she noticed an unusual craving for hot dogs, Matte’a Brooks suspected her body was telling her something, so she decided to take a pregnancy test. She took two just to be sure. Both were positive. “I was definitely scared,” said Brooks, 23, who was uninsured. “I was like, OK … I’m pregnant, so where do I go from here?” Until then she hadn’t thought much about health care, but that changed when she found out that her daughter was on the way. (Farmer, Anthony and Siner, 2/3)
The latest on the federal shutdown —
Politico:
House GOP Moves To Tee Up Passage Of Shutdown-Ending Package
House Republican leaders are sending the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion funding package back to the House floor — along with 10 days of funding for the Department of Homeland Security — to buy Congress time to negotiate whether to place new guardrails on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement activities. The House Rules Committee voted Monday night to set up floor action on the government funding package that has boomeranged between the two chambers and would end the partial government shutdown that began Saturday. (Tully-McManus and Scholtes, 2/2)
HHS Aggressively Rolling Out AI, Data Show, But Transparency Is Missing
A year into President Trump’s revamped federal AI plans, new data show that while the Department of Health and Human Services' use of AI tools is up by 64%, only two of the 467 use cases identify adverse impacts, appeal processes, and incorporate feedback from users and the public, achieving "high-impact" status. Both are in the pre-deployment phase.
Stat:
New Data Shows How HHS Is Implementing Trump AI Mandates
The Department of Health and Human Services is rapidly acquiring and integrating artificial intelligence tools, according to recently released data from the agency’s technology office. (Trang, 2/3)
Stat:
AI Could Soon Renew Prescriptions Without Clinicians. Should FDA Ensure It's Safe?
Utah’s recent announcement that it was partnering with a health tech startup that will use artificial intelligence to renew drug prescriptions may offer a glimpse of the futuristic version of AI medicine that’s long been foretold by technologists and venture capitalists. (Aguilar, 2/3)
Politico:
AI Chatbots Are Not Your Friends, Experts Warn
Millions of people are forming emotional bonds with artificial intelligence chatbots — a problem that politicians need to take seriously, according to top scientists. The warning of a rise in AI bots designed to develop a relationship with users comes in an assessment released Tuesday on the progress and risks of artificial intelligence. (Haeck, 2/3)
More health care industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
Carbon Health Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Carbon Health, a virtual primary care provider, has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Carbon Health announced Monday that it has entered a restructuring agreement with its existing lenders. The move is an effort to recapitalize and potentially create a pathway to new ownership, the company said in a release. (Famakinwa, 2/2)
Modern Healthcare:
CommonSpirit Sells Stake In Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions
CommonSpirit Health will stop using Tenet Healthcare Corp.’s revenue cycle management subsidiary’s services and has sold its stake in the company back to Tenet. CommonSpirit, which owned 23.8% of Conifer Health Solutions, plans to move RCM operations in-house over the next 11 months, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Conifer Health Solutions will continue to provide RCM services through 2026. (DeSilva, 2/2)
WUSF:
Baptist Health Breaks Ground On Hospital In West Broward County
Baptist Health broke ground last week on a new hospital in Sunrise, marking the start of construction on a seven-story facility expected to open in summer 2029 and expand health care access in western Broward County. (Mayer, 2/2)
CIDRAP:
CDC Data Show Decline In Hospital-Related Infections In 2024
A new report released last week by federal health officials shows the rate of patients getting infections in US hospitals fell in 2024, marking a continued decline from COVID pandemic–era highs. The data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) show that most health care–associated infections (HAIs) declined at US acute care hospitals from 2023 to 2024. Among the HAIs that saw significant declines were some of the most serious hospital-related infections, including central line–associated bloodstream infections, which fell by 9%. Catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) fell by 10%. (Dall, 2/2)
Also —
Stat:
Antitrust Case Challenging Academic Publishers Dismissed By Judge
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by researchers alleging that major publishers of academic research conspired to create a set of illegal and anticompetitive business practices that exploit the scientific workforce. (Wosen, 2/2)
Under New State Law, Texas Man Sues California Doctor Over Abortion Pills
A Texas law that took effect Dec. 4 allows private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes, mails, or provides abortion medication to or from the state. Plus: The issue of recreational pot won't appear on Florida's ballots after petition signatures fell short.
The Texas Tribune:
First Lawsuit Filed Under Texas’ New Abortion Pill Law
A Galveston County man has filed a lawsuit against a California doctor he accuses of providing abortion-inducing pills to his partner, leveraging for the first time a new Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers for up to $100,000. (Carter, 2/2)
More news from California —
AP:
Court Overturns Former UCLA Gynecologist's Sex Abuse Conviction
A California appeals court on Monday overturned a sex abuse conviction against a former University of California, Los Angeles, gynecologist and ordered the case to be retried. A three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled Dr. James Heaps was denied a fair trial because the judge did not share with his defense counsel a note by the court’s foreman pointing out concerns that one juror lacked sufficient English to carry out their duties. (2/3)
Los Angeles Times:
Person Infected With Measles Visited Disney California Adventure Park
As measles outbreaks grow nationally and internationally, cases are increasing in the Southland — including one confirmed Monday in an international traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and then later visited a Disney park. In the last week, Orange County has confirmed two cases and L.A. County has confirmed three cases, with the most recent Los Angeles case announced Monday evening in a resident who visited a Sherman Oaks restaurant while infectious. (Lin and Harter, 2/2)
From Florida and Louisiana —
AP:
Recreational Marijuana Will Not Appear On Florida's 2026 Ballot
A proposed amendment to Florida’s constitution that would allow recreational marijuana use for adults is one of 22 citizen initiatives that failed to qualify for the 2026 ballot, state officials said. The Florida Department of State announced Sunday that none of the active proposed constitutional amendments by initiative petition met the legal requirements for placement on the November general election ballot. (2/2)
Politico:
DeSantis’ Canadian Drug Import Plan In Florida Goes From Campaign Trail To Tough Realities
When Gov. Ron DeSantis ran for president in 2024, he touted his plan for Florida to become the first state in the country to import less expensive prescription drugs from Canada into the U.S. Yet as his time in office dwindles, that plan has been all but scuttled — leaving one contractor with more than $82 million in taxpayer money and no results to show for it. Florida remains the only state in the country the FDA has authorized to import prescription drugs. But the state’s effort has stalled in part because it failed to win over the Canadian drug industry, which has consistently warned the Canadian government that the U.S. program jeopardized the country’s drug supply. (Sarkissian, 2/2)
Verite News New Orleans:
Louisiana Schools Will Be Required To Have At Least One Camera In Each Special Education Classroom By Next Week. But Who’s Monitoring Them?
A law that requires all Louisiana public schools to have one camera placed in each special education classroom takes effect on Sunday (Feb. 1). And school leaders in the greater New Orleans area say they’re on track to meet the new requirements. Act 479, which passed last year, expands on an existing law that required cameras in special education classrooms, but only if parents requested them. The new law followed the release of a 2024 audit of state monitoring of special education services that found that most school systems did not have cameras installed, which might have been due to a lack of parent awareness about the law. (Syed, 1/30)
From New Hampshire, Connecticut, and North Carolina —
AP:
Gas Explosion Hits New Hampshire Mental Health Facility
Three firefighters were injured when a natural gas leak caused an explosion and fire Monday at a New Hampshire mental health center, but the building’s occupants all evacuated safely. About 40 people were in the Greater Nashua Mental Health facility when someone called 911 to report an odor of gas, State Fire Marshall Sean Toomey said. Firefighters were still investigating when the explosion happened and part of the building began to collapse, said Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton. He said the three injured firefighters were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (2/3)
WSHU:
CT Launches Legal Abortion Hotline Billboards
Connecticut is launching an online and billboard campaign to promote its free abortion legal hotline. Connecticut and Massachusetts set up the Abortion Legal Hotline in response to President Donald Trump’s election in 2024. (Udoma, 2/2)
North Carolina Health News and Charlotte Ledger:
More Young People Ending Up In North Carolina ERs With Cannabis Toxicity
Medical providers in Charlotte and across the state say more patients are landing in emergency rooms with problems stemming from cannabis use. A lot of them are young patients complaining of nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Those are symptoms of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS), a serious disorder brought on by long-term, habitual cannabis use. (Larlham Jr., 2/2)
Researchers Discover How To Turn Off Chronic Inflammation
Researchers at the University College London have found that promoting tiny, fat-derived molecules called epoxy-oxylipins can help regulate a type of immune cell linked to chronic inflammation. Plus: why men develop heart disease earlier than women; the gap in hypertension control in the U.S.; and more.
The Baltimore Sun:
Chronic Inflammation Has An Off-Switch, Researchers Find
Inflammation can feel like a localized fever, with redness, pain, heat and swelling. It’s how the body works to protect you after an injury, removing damaged tissue or invading bacteria and beginning the healing process. Usually, that fever dies down as healing progresses, but for millions of people with inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, asthma and lupus, the inflammation lingers, damaging healthy tissue. (Hille, 2/2)
CNN:
Men Develop Higher Heart Disease Risk Earlier Than Women Starting At 35 Years Old
Men develop a greater risk of cardiovascular disease years earlier than women — starting at around age 35, according to a new long-term study. The report, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, followed more than 5,000 adults from young adulthood and found that men reached clinically significant levels of cardiovascular disease about seven years earlier than women. (Koda, 2/2)
MedPage Today:
Hypertension Control Still Eludes Most In The U.S.
Blood pressure control remains elusive for most adults in the U.S. with hypertension, although they are typically close enough to make control fairly straightforward, nationally representative data showed. In the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2021-2023 data, 79.1% of adults with hypertension didn't have their blood pressure within the 130 mm Hg systolic and 80 mm Hg diastolic threshold recommended by guidelines, Shakia T. Hardy, PhD, MPH, of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues reported in JAMA. (Phend, 2/2)
The Guardian:
Ultra-Processed Foods Should Be Treated More Like Cigarettes Than Food – Study
Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have more in common with cigarettes than with fruit or vegetables, and require far tighter regulation, according to a new report. UPFs and cigarettes are engineered to encourage addiction and consumption, researchers from three US universities said, pointing to the parallels in widespread health harms that link both. (Lay, 2/3)
The New York Times:
The Wonder Drug That’s Plaguing Sports
Twenty-five years later, James Dalton proudly recalled “that euphoric moment” when the rats were dissected and he saw their prostate glands had shrunk. “It still gives me goose bumps,” he said, pointing at his arm. Dalton, 63, is a drug discovery scientist by trade with more than 100 patents under his name in the United States, and more than 500 internationally. This is a man who has dissected many, many rats. (Stallman, 2/2)
CNN:
Why Does The Same Cold Virus Hit Some People Harder Than Others? The Nose Knows
Dr. Ellen Foxman still remembers her young son struggling to breathe as he battled an asthma attack that tightened his small airways. For any parent, it’s a frightening moment – one that has stayed locked in her memory. But for a scientist, that experience sparked a deeper question. (Howard, 2/2)
Stat:
Dextrocardia: Catherine O’Hara Death Highlights Rare Heart Condition
The sudden death last week of Catherine O’Hara, beloved for her roles in “Home Alone” and “Schitt’s Creek,” is raising awareness of congenital heart conditions, particularly the rare one called dextrocardia, which the actress learned she had only in adulthood. (Cooney, 2/2)
Emerging Bat-Borne Virus Found In Suspected Nipah Virus Patients' Swabs
Bangladeshi researchers are uncovering a worrying co-circulation of the dangerous bat-borne virus Pteropine orthoreovirus (PRV) and NiV, which has led to the recommendation that patients with NiV-like illness also be scanned for PRV. Plus: The fallout from foreign aid cuts, and more.
CIDRAP:
Emerging Bat Virus Found In Stored Throat Swabs From 5 Patients With Suspected Nipah Virus Infection
Bangladeshi researchers have uncovered an emerging bat-borne virus in archived throat swabs and viral cultures from five patients initially thought to be infected with Nipah virus (NiV). The discovery of Pteropine orthoreovirus (PRV), which raises the concern that dangerous bat viruses may be silently co-circulating with NiV, prompted the authors to recommend the consideration of PRV in the diagnosis of patients with NiV-like illness. (Van Beusekom, 2/2)
More global news —
Bloomberg:
More Formula Recalls Likely After EU Sets Toxin Limit
The European Union’s food safety regulator said almost no amount of the toxin cereulide is considered safe in infant formula, guidance that could prompt further product recalls. The little-known toxin has become the focus of a global infant formula safety scare that has engulfed food giants like Nestlé SA, Danone SA and Groupe Lactalis. The reference dose for cereulide in infant formula should be set at 0.014 micrograms per kilogram of body weight, the European Food Safety Authority said Monday in what it called “a cautious approach.” (Deutsch, 2/2)
Bloomberg:
Sanofi Rebuked In UK Over RSV Claims Targeting Rival Pfizer
A UK regulator reprimanded Sanofi for making misleading claims about its RSV shot and disparaging rival Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine. The French drugmaker breached the industry’s own code of practice by making unsubstantiated claims that its RSV antibody shot Beyfortus was more effective than Pfizer’s maternity vaccine, the UK’s Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority said Monday, responding to a complaint from the US company. (Furlong, 2/2)
CIDRAP:
Guinea Worm Disease Nears Worldwide Elimination, With Only 10 Cases In 2025
Only 10 human cases of Guinea worm disease (dracunculiasis) were reported worldwide in 2025, the fewest ever recorded, bringing the parasitic disease closer than ever to eradication, according to a new statement from the Carter Center. Two of the 10 provisional human Guinea worm cases in 2025 were detected in South Sudan and four each in Chad and Ethiopia. “President Carter always said he wanted to outlast the last Guinea worm. While he didn’t quite get his wish, he and Mrs. Carter would be proud to know there were only 10 human cases reported in 2025. And they would remind us that the work continues until we reach zero,” said Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander. (Soucheray, 2/2)
CNN:
China To Ban Hidden Car Door Handles Made Popular By Tesla In World First
China is banning hidden door handles on all cars sold in the country, becoming the first country in the world to target the feature – which was popularized by Tesla but has for years drawn concern over safety risks. (Young and staff, 2/3)
AP:
British Soccer Union Wants Fewer Headers For Pros, And None For Kids, To Protect Players' Brains
The union representing British soccer players will announce on Tuesday the first comprehensive protocol for preventing the brain disease CTE, expanding the heightened concern over concussions to include the damage that can be caused by the less forceful blows from heading the ball. The guidelines from the Professional Footballers’ Association ... recommend no more than 10 headers per week – including practice – for professionals. Children under 12 shouldn’t head the ball at all, the PFA said, part of a chronic traumatic encephalopathy prevention protocol designed to reduce head impacts across a player’s lifetime. (Golen, 2/3)
The New York Times:
Psychosis Diagnoses Have Risen Among Young Canadians, Data Shows
A new analysis of birth cohorts in the Canadian province of Ontario has found a striking rise in the incidence of psychotic disorders among young people, a finding that its authors said could reflect teens’ increasing use of substances like cannabis, stimulants and hallucinogens. The study, published on Monday in The Canadian Medical Association Journal, found that the rate of new diagnoses of psychotic disorders among people ages 14 to 20 increased by 60 percent between 1997 and 2023, while new diagnoses at older ages plateaued or declined. (Barry, 2/2)
On the effects of U.S. foreign aid cuts —
Roll Call:
‘Mexico City’ Policy Expansion To Affect Estimated $40B In Aid
The Trump administration’s expansion of the so-called Mexico City policy restricting reproductive care around the world, to now cover gender ideology and diversity efforts, will impact billions of dollars in foreign aid not previously covered, according to health experts. (Cohen, 2/2)
Bloomberg:
WHO Is Being Forced To Cut Jobs After US, Argentina Pull Funding
The World Health Organization has been forced to slash its staff after the US and Argentina decided to pull funding, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday, characterizing 2025 as “one of our most difficult years.” The Geneva-based organization lost its top donor with hundreds of millions of dollars in annual funding when the US completed its withdrawal last month. Argentina has also announced its intention to withdraw from the WHO, with the exit expected to take effect in February. (Kinzelmann, 2/2)
The Washington Post:
Global Aid Cuts Could Lead To 9.4 Million Deaths By 2030, Lancet Study Says
Over the past year, sharp aid cuts have forced the closure of soup kitchens in war-riven Sudan, led to medicine shortages across sub-Saharan Africa, and resulted in reductions in food rations in places such as Somalia and Haiti. A new study published Monday in the Lancet puts a number on the potential human toll as the global humanitarian system cracks apart, projecting an extra 9.4 million deaths by 2030 if the current trends persist. (Harlan, 2/2)
Viewpoints: Who Pays If America Abandons Vaccine Development?; Plain Language Can Tackle Misinformation
Opinion writers discuss these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Anti-Vaccine Policies Symptomatic Of Contagion In U.S. Drug Pipeline
China is on track to become the world’s pharmaceutical leader if the U.S. keeps blowing its edge. (2/3)
Stat:
Every Medical Journal Article Should Include A Plain Language Abstract
In November 2025, the Food and Drug Administration changed the warnings on package inserts for estrogen, removing references to increased risk of breast cancer when estrogen is used to relieve symptoms of menopause. The warnings did not change because of new clinical trial data. Instead, a formal review of the original data showed the warnings were based on misunderstanding the data. (Kirstin R.W. Matthews and Heidi Russell, 2/3)
Stat:
Principal Investigators Must Make Continuity Plans For Their Research
Research projects have a beginning and an end, but sometimes that end comes sooner than expected. Perhaps the principal investigator dies, or is incapacitated. (Annie L. Nguyen, David Seal and Brandon Brown, 2/3)
The New York Times:
Caregiving, The Life-Altering Job You Didn’t Apply For
America’s health care system isn’t built to support an aging population. (Michelle Cottle and Vishakha Darbha, 3/3)
MedPage Today:
Let's Rethink How EHRs Flag 'Abnormal' Lab Results
Portal designs often amplify alarm rather than offering context. (Adnan Imdad Khan, MD, 2/1)