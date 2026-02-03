Administration News

Al Jazeera: ‘False Narrative’: Families Challenge Trump’s 75-Country US Visa Suspension A group of United States citizens and immigrant rights bodies has launched a lawsuit seeking to challenge the sweeping suspension of immigrant visa processing for 75 countries by the administration of President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed on Monday, argues that the Trump administration has relied on a false narrative to justify the visa processing suspension, one of the most substantial restrictions on legal immigration in the country’s history. (Stepansky, 2/2)

Fox 8 Cleveland WJW: Springfield, Ohio, Braces For Possible ICE Operation Targeting Haitian Immigrants Springfield, Ohio, is bracing for a possible ICE operation as Temporary Protected Status expires for Haitian immigrants. Haitian immigrants make up about one-fourth of Springfield’s population. The community was thrust into the national spotlight during the 2024 presidential campaign. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance helped perpetuate rumors about Haitian residents in Springfield, despite city, county and state officials repeatedly stating the claims were unfounded. (Millard, 2/2)

The Guardian: Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Stripping Of Haitians’ Protected Status A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from stripping temporary protected status from up to 350,000 Haitians, a status that allows them to legally live and work in the United States amid the turmoil in their homeland. Judge Ana Reyes issued a temporary stay that prevents Kristi Noem, the US homeland security secretary, from implementing her decision to remove the status known as TPS, which was scheduled to expire on Tuesday. (2/2)

The 19th: ICE Is Taking Mothers Away From Their Babies. These Moms Are Donating Breastmilk. A newborn in Minneapolis hadn’t eaten for a day and a half. Her mother had risked going into work to get just enough money for more diapers when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stopped her car and took her away. At home waiting for her were her 16-year-old daughter and the baby — just barely 3 months old. (Carrazana, 2/2)

MPR News: Some Immigrants In Greater Minnesota Fear Leaving Their Homes Ahmed Makaraan, the executive director of the Ethnic Self-Help Alliance for Refugee Assistance, said the recent immigration crackdowns across the state have made the people he works with feel fearful and rejected. “They don’t want to feel outcast. They want to feel they belong here,” said Makaraan, who has lived in Moorhead for nearly a decade. Born in Somalia but having grown up in Kenya, he arrived in the U.S. as a refugee in 2017. (Bloch, 2/3)

Bloomberg: Federal Agents To Use Body Cameras In Minneapolis, Noem Says Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that “every officer” in the field in Minneapolis will wear a body camera after a national outcry over the killings of two US citizens in the city, potentially easing the path to pass a government funding deal. “Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis,” Noem said in a post on X. “As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide,” Noem added. (Paulden and Woodhouse, 2/2)

San Antonio Express-News: Doctors Demand Action On Measles Outbreak At Texas ICE Center Doctors at UT Health San Antonio are pressing for coordinated action to prevent the outbreak from spreading beyond an immigrant detention center in Dilley. (Preyor-Johnson, 2/2)

The Washington Post: Measles Cases Identified At ICE’s Largest Detention Facility For Children Two detainees at the nation’s main immigrant family detention center, in Dilley, Texas, have tested positive for measles, authorities said, alarming lawmakers and attorneys who fear the virus could spread in the crowded facility. The active cases were confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Jan. 31. The Department of Homeland Security said officials at the South Texas Family Residential Center moved to quarantine anyone who had made contact with the two people and took steps to limit movement of those inside the facility, which is about 70 miles south of San Antonio. (Paul, Ovalle and Nakamura, 2/3)

One San Antonio-based physician implored the state to take "an immediate, unified command-and-control of the measles outbreak." He emphasized that “this is a public health emergency,” given workers who come and go from the facility can spread the disease.

RFK Jr. Unveils $100M Faith-Based Plan To Stem 'Spiritual Disease' Of Addiction

The Safety Through Recovery, Engagement and Evidence-Based Treatment and Supports (STREETS) initiative expands the role of religious organizations in helping people who are both homeless and mentally ill or addicted, The New York Times reported. More administration news is about animal testing, NIH workers, a Planned Parenthood lawsuit, and more.

The New York Times: H.H.S. To Expand Faith-Based Addiction Programs For Homeless

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Monday that the federal government would expand funding for faith-based addiction treatment as a response to mounting public drug use and homelessness in American cities. Mr. Kennedy, who credits 12-step programs with helping him end a 14-year heroin addiction as a young man, said a fragmented health care system had encouraged people with mental illness and addiction to “cycle endlessly between sidewalks, emergency room visits, jails and mental hospitals and shelters.” (Barry, 2/2)

More on RFK Jr. and MAHA —

The Hill: Gavin Newsom Leads Resistance To RFK Jr.’s Public Health Upheaval

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is making California the front line in the resistance to the Trump administration’s revamped health care policies under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in what experts see as a politically savvy move that previews what a “Balkanized” public health landscape could look like as states lose faith in federal agencies. Throughout 2025, California was at the center of state-level efforts to depart from new public health guidance coming from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Kennedy, primarily those having to do with infectious diseases and vaccines. (Choi, 2/2)

Stat: As U.S. Moves To Cut Animal Testing, Focus May Turn To Import Restrictions

Over the past year, the Trump administration has moved to reduce reliance on animal testing in scientific research at federal agencies and among researchers who rely on federal funding. But some animal welfare activists have pushed the administration to go further, suspending primate imports for research purposes entirely. (Silverman, 2/3)

AP: MAHA Has Reshaped Health Policy. Now It's Working On Environmental Rules

On New Year’s Eve, Lee Zeldin did something out of character for an Environmental Protection Agency leader who has been hacking away at regulations intended to protect Americans’ air and water. He announced new restrictions on five chemicals commonly used in building materials, plastic products and adhesives, and he cheered it as a “MAHA win.” (Govindarao, Swenson and Phillis, 2/3)

On the NIH and FDA —

The New York Times: N.I.H. Worker Who Criticized Trump Seeks Whistle-Blower Protection

The National Institutes of Health employee behind The Bethesda Declaration, a scathing public critique of the Trump administration’s cuts to biomedical research, sought federal whistle-blower protections on Monday, saying her superiors had retaliated against her by putting her on “nondisciplinary administrative leave.” The employee, Jenna Norton, a program director at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, was put on paid leave after the 43-day government shutdown ended in November. The complaint asks for “appropriate compensatory damages,” and for Dr. Norton to be reinstated. (Gay Stolberg, 2/2)

KFF Health News: NIH Grant Disruptions Slow Down Breast Cancer Research

Inside a cancer research laboratory on the campus of Harvard Medical School, two dozen small jars with pink plastic lids sat on a metal counter. Inside these humble-looking jars is the core of Joan Brugge’s current multiyear research project. Brugge lifted up one of the jars and gazed at it with reverence. Each jar holds samples of breast tissue donated by patients after they underwent a tissue biopsy or breast surgery — samples that may reveal a new way to prevent breast cancer. Brugge and her research team have analyzed the cell structure of more than 100 samples. (Bebinger, 2/3)

Bloomberg: Senior FDA Official Samuel Doran Under Investigation Over Divorce, Assets

The US health department’s inspector general is investigating whether a top US Food and Drug Administration official misled the federal government by using a sham divorce to avoid running afoul of conflict-of-interest rules, people familiar with the investigation said. At issue is the relationship between Samuel Doran, the FDA’s deputy chief of staff, and his former wife, a general partner at a venture capital firm that invests in some health-related startups. The couple divorced last year, legal filings show. (Gorrivan, Griffin and Langreth, 2/3)

On Medicaid cuts and coverage —

The Hill: Planned Parenthood Drops Challenge Over Trump Administration Medicaid Cuts

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) has filed to voluntarily dismiss its lawsuit against the Trump administration that sought to challenge the decision to cut off Medicaid funding to abortion providers. The PPFA on Friday filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts. The organization filed its lawsuit in July of last year after President Trump signed the GOP’s budget reconciliation bill, which included a section that disallowed federal funding from going to abortion providers. (Choi, 2/2)

KFF Health News: If You’re Pregnant And Uninsured, Medicaid Might Be Your Answer

When she noticed an unusual craving for hot dogs, Matte’a Brooks suspected her body was telling her something, so she decided to take a pregnancy test. She took two just to be sure. Both were positive. “I was definitely scared,” said Brooks, 23, who was uninsured. “I was like, OK … I’m pregnant, so where do I go from here?” Until then she hadn’t thought much about health care, but that changed when she found out that her daughter was on the way. (Farmer, Anthony and Siner, 2/3)

