Researchers Raise Alarm Over Levels Of Plastic Found In Human Brains
Samples of brain tissue collected early this year contain more shards of plastic than samples collected eight years ago, a study found. Also in the news: a possible microbiota-based treatment for recurrent C Diff.
CNN:
Human Brains Contain Surprising Levels Of Plastic, Study Says
Human brain samples collected at autopsy in early 2024 contained more tiny shards of plastic than samples collected eight years prior, according to a preprint posted online in May. A preprint is a study which has not yet been peer-reviewed and published in a journal. (LaMotte, 8/25)
CIDRAP:
Study Reveals How Microbiota-Based Treatment May Help Prevent Recurrent C Diff
Analysis of data from a phase 3 clinical trial provides some clues as to how a microbiota-based treatment helps prevent recurrent Clostridioides difficile (rCDI) infection, researchers reported yesterday in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. For the study, researchers analyzed stool samples from participants in PUNCH CD3, a randomized clinical trial that found the fecal microbiota-based live biotherapeutic Rebyota (RBL) was clinically superior to placebo in preventing rCDI. (Dall, 8/23)