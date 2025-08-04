Respiratory Infections Can Bring Breast Cancer Out Of Remission, Study Shows

Researchers have found that common viruses, like covid and the flu, can reactivate dormant breast cancer cells. In other news: Johnson & Johnson launches "The 3rd Opinion" initiative to empower patients; nail clubbing may indicate advanced lung cancer; and more.

The Hill: Breast Cancer Cells Reawoken By Flu, COVID Infections: Study

Respiratory infections like COVID-19 and the flu can activate dormant cancer cells in breast cancer patients who are in remission, new research finds. The study, published in Nature, found that common viruses can reawaken small numbers of dormant breast cancer cells in the lungs. (Whiteside, 8/2)

Stat: FDA’s Top Cancer Drug Regulator Played Key Role In Rejection Of Replimune Therapy

The top regulator of cancer drugs at the Food and Drug Administration interceded during the late stages of a contentious review of a skin cancer therapy from Replimune Group — actions that contributed to the treatment’s last-minute rejection despite support from others inside the agency, STAT has learned. (Feuerstein, 8/4)

FiercePharma: J&J Coins The Term ‘3rd Opinion’ To Empower Lung Cancer Patients

In honor of the annual World Lung Cancer Day commemoration on Aug. 1, Johnson & Johnson has unveiled a new initiative encouraging patients to speak up in the treatment decision-making process. The campaign centers around a neologism from J&J: “The 3rd Opinion,” meant to signify a patient’s own opinion, joining the traditional first opinion of a doctor and the second from seeking advice about or corroboration of the first opinion. (Park, 8/1)

The Independent: Doctor Warns Of Hand Symptom That Can Reveal Advanced Lung Cancer

A Brooklyn doctor warns that a modest transformation in fingernails could indicate lung cancer. Dr. Davood Johari, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, told the New York Post that 5 percent to 15 percent of lung cancer patients develop nail clubbing, which typically appears in later stages of the disease, often too late for effective intervention. “Fingertips appear wider and rounder than normal, with the nails curving downwards, resembling an upside-down spoon,” Johari said as August 1 marks World Lung Cancer Day. (Keller, 8/1)

The Washington Post: What Dog Cancers Can Tell Us About Human Cancers

After a train carrying chemicals derailed and caught fire in East Palestine, Ohio, in 2023, residents were exposed to carcinogens such as vinyl chloride, acrolein and dioxin. Since tumors are typically slow to develop, it could take decades to know what that might have done to the locals’ cancer risk. But there may be a quicker route to an answer: The residents’ dogs were also exposed, and dogs develop cancer more quickly. (Holmes, 8/2)

On bladder cancer —

NPR: How Surgeons Build A New Bladder For Cancer Patients Like Deion Sanders

At 57, two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders, has a brand-new bladder. The University of Colorado coach recently underwent reconstructive surgery to treat an aggressive form of bladder cancer after doctors discovered a tumor this spring. (Boden, 8/2)

USA Today: Deion Sanders Partners With Depend After Bladder Cancer Diagnosis

The brand is often joked about as a sign of old age and embarrassing health issues involving problems going to the bathroom. Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, 57, appears to want to take the shame out of the issue by speaking about it publicly and promoting it. (Schrotenboer, 7/28)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Distill $50B Rural Health Fund And Newsmaking Diagnoses

KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed the $50 billion rural health fund authorized by the recent Republican megabill on Daily Yonder’s “The Yonder Report” on July 31. ... Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed bladder cancer symptoms and treatment on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” on July 29. (8/2)

