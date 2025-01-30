RFK Jr.’s Grasp Of Medicaid, Medicare On Display At Senate Hearing

Fielding questions from Democrats and Republicans, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave several uninformed answers about the Health and Human Services programs he would oversee, The New York Times reports. The HHS nominee also indicated mifepristone access could be curtailed.

The New York Times: RFK Jr. Appears Unfamiliar With Key Elements Of Medicare And Medicaid

In a tense exchange with Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. displayed a surprising lack of familiarity with Medicare and Medicaid, the government programs responsible for covering more than 150 million Americans. At times, Mr. Kennedy seemed to confuse the two programs. Medicare is a federal program that provides coverage to older and disabled Americans, while Medicaid is a state-federal program that covers low-income people. (Kliff and Abelson, 1/29)

The 19th: RFK Jr. Confirmation Hearing: Access To Abortion Medication Could Be In Jeopardy

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. suggested he is open to significantly limiting access to mifepristone if confirmed to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), citing “safety issues” to a drug that is used in most abortions and that research has shown is very safe and effective. (Luthra and Rodriguez, 1/29)

NBC News: RFK Jr. Tries (Again) To Distance Himself From The Anti-Vaccine Movement

Facing mounting criticism from public health officials, doctors’ groups and Democrats (along with some skepticism from some Republicans), Kennedy attempted a delicate balancing act: defending and denying his controversial past as a prominent anti-vaccine lawyer while pledging to be a responsible steward for an agency with 80,000 employees, a $1.8 trillion budget and the nation’s health at stake. (Zadrozny, 1/29)

The New York Times: Kennedy Is Keeping His Stake In Vaccine Litigation

Lawmakers quizzed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wednesday during a Senate Finance hearing about his decision to keep a financial stake in litigation against a major vaccine maker. Ethics records released in advance of the hearing said that Mr. Kennedy planned to receive fees on cases with the personal injury law firm Wisner Baum. ... Mr. Kennedy said in his ethics filings that he would end his referral agreement with the law firm but would collect fees related to cases in the continuing cases. (Jewett, 1/29)

The Washington Post: RFK Jr. Sought To Trademark MAHA For Vaccine Marketing, Transferred To Ally

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee for the nation’s top health post, applied in recent months to trademark his signature slogan, “Make America Healthy Again,” to potentially market supplements, vitamins, essential oils and cryptocurrency, according to documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Kennedy in December transferred ownership of the trademark application for the slogan and its abbreviation — MAHA — to an LLC managed by Del Bigtree, who, like Kennedy, has disparaged vaccines. The documents list an assortment of items the trademark could be used for — including vaccines. (Weber, 1/29)

Stat: At Hearing, RFK Jr. Diagnoses Problems But Prescribes Few Remedies

In his first confirmation hearing before senators as President Trump’s health secretary nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday tried to distance himself from his past statements on abortion and vaccines, but offered no concrete details on how he would tackle the nation’s chronic disease epidemic. (Cueto, 1/29)

CNN: Spasmodic Dysphonia Robbed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Of His Strong Speaking Voice

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s halting, gruff speaking voice, which at times can make him hard to understand, has been front and center during his confirmation hearing Wednesday as President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy’s vocal rasp is not caused by an infection or respiratory condition. Instead, he has spasmodic dysphonia, a rare neurological condition in which the muscles that open and close his vocal cords spasm involuntarily, creating a strained or strangled quality to his speech. (LaMotte, 1/29)

Also —

MedPage Today: Who Are The Acting Heads Of Federal Health Agencies?

As President Donald Trump's picks to lead federal health agencies await confirmation hearings, there are now acting directors in place at HHS and its key sub-agencies. Here is what is known about who is currently running the show at these sprawling and influential entities. (Henderson, 1/29)

