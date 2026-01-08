RFK Jr. Suggests Fewer Kids Should Get Flu Vaccine; Boston Sees First Pediatric Flu Deaths In More Than A Decade

In an interview with CBS News, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said it might be a "better thing" if fewer youths received that shot. He also said insurance would still cover the vaccine, but the decision to vaccinate a child must be made in consultation with a doctor. Plus: Two young children have died from flu complications in Boston.

CBS News: RFK Jr. Says It May Be "Better" If Fewer Children Receive The Flu Vaccine

It may be a "better thing" if fewer children receive the flu vaccine, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told CBS News, after the Trump administration announced sweeping changes to childhood vaccine recommendations. This week, the Centers for Disease Control announced vaccines to fight respiratory syncytial virus, meningococcal disease, flu, and COVID are now recommended only for children at high risk of serious illness or after consultation between doctors and parents, as a part of the CDC's scaling back of key childhood vaccination recommendations. Until recently, the CDC recommended that everyone 6 months and older get the annual flu vaccine. (Watson, 1/7)

CIDRAP: Boston Reports First Pediatric Flu Deaths Since 2013 As Flu Illness Surges Across US

Two young children are dead from flu complications in Boston, city officials said yesterday, noting that these are the first pediatric flu deaths in the city since 2013. The two children were both under the age of 2 years; earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said nine pediatric influenza deaths had been recorded so far in the 2025-26 flu season as of January 5, before the two deaths in Boston were confirmed. (Soucheray, 1/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: Adolescent Dies In Flu-Related Case In San Mateo County

San Mateo County health officials said Wednesday that an adolescent died in a flu-related case in December. The child had not received this season’s flu shot, and it was unknown whether the person suffered from other health conditions, officials said in a statement. The child’s name and age were not released. Adolescence usually covers ages 10 to 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Hernandez, 1/7)

Also —

Bloomberg: Flu Patients Struggle To Find Tamiflu As Virus Surges Across US

The antiviral treatment Tamiflu is in short supply in parts of the US, as patients and pharmacists battle one of the worst flu seasons in decades. A Walgreens store outside of Macon, Georgia, has experienced shortages for weeks – especially for the capsule version of the flu treatment. Normally, the pharmacy can receive supply overnight, but now it’s taking two to three days, according to one of the store’s pharmacists. (Nix, Edney and Swetlitz, 1/7)

ABC News: This Season's Flu Shot May Not Be A Perfect Match But Vaccination Still Offers Protection: Expert

As flu activity continues to increase in the U.S., public health experts have been urging Americans to get vaccinated to protect themselves. Health systems have reported a somewhat challenging flu season as a new variant spreads across the country, driving a rise in cases. Additionally, research has shown that the annual flu shot is not perfectly matched with the new variant. (Kekatos, 1/6)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: New Guidance On Flu Shots For Kids Puts Missouri, Illinois At Odds With CDC

Health officials in Missouri and Illinois are still recommending flu shots for children six months and older despite federal officials scrapping that guidance earlier this week. (Suntrup, 1/7)

More news about vaccines —

The Washington Post: CDC ‘Blindsided’ As Child Vaccine Schedule Unilaterally Overhauled

Five career scientists and researchers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said they are angered by the bypassing of expertise in Monday’s decision. That process to alter vaccine recommendations, they and several former health officials said, did not include extensive consultation with the agency’s subject matter experts or the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel that is usually done. (Sun, 1/7)

Stat: Vaccine Policy Shift Raises New Liability Questions For Drugmakers

Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s allies are hopeful that his agency’s move this week to reduce the number of recommended pediatric vaccines opens the door to stripping vaccine makers of the liability shields afforded to them by a landmark 40-year-old law. (Cirruzzo and Payne, 1/8)

MedPage Today: Here's Where Experts Stand On Kennedy Cutting HPV Vax To One Dose

A growing body of evidence has supported the idea that one dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is enough to protect most people, but experts worry there isn't enough evidence to support that recommendation just yet. That lack of consensus didn't stop HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from officially reducing the recommended number of HPV vaccine doses to one as part of his gutting of the childhood vaccine schedule this week. (Robertson, 1/7)

CIDRAP: Utah Confirms 20 New Measles Infections As US Cases In 2025 Top 2,100

Officials have confirmed 20 more measles cases in Utah, raising the state total to 176, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released nationwide totals for 2025, noting 2,144 confirmed cases. Of the 176 infections in Utah, 129 (73%) are in the Southwest Utah health district, which has seen high measles activity alongside neighboring Mohave County, Arizona. (Soucheray, 1/7)

