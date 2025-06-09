Risk Of Diabetes Is Higher With Sugary Beverages But Not Sugary Foods
A study, which spanned multiple continents, found that drinking sugar consistently led to higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, but consuming it from food sources showed no such link. In other lifestyle news: a BowFlex recall; dating apps' effects on mental health; and more.
The Hill:
Drinking Sugar May Be Worse Than Eating It: Study
Drinking your sugar may be worse for you than previously thought. That is, according to a recent study conducted by Brigham Young University (BYU) researchers in collaboration with several researchers from Germany-based institutions. The study, which analyzed data from over half a million people across multiple continents, found that sugar consumed through drinks, such as soda and juice, was consistently linked to a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes. Sugar from other sources reportedly showed no such link or were, in some cases, associated with a lower risk of diabetes. (Fox, 6/7)
CBS News:
BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Recalled After More Than 100 Dislodging Injuries
BowFlex is recalling millions of units of its adjustable dumbbells because their weight plates can dislodge and cause injury to users. The recall comes after over 100 reports of injuries including concussions, abrasions, broken toes or contusions, according to the CPSC. (Cerullo, 6/8)
The Washington Post:
Dating Apps Might Be Messing With Your Mental Health
Jenny O’Hara initially signed on to a dating app to bump up her confidence. ... O’Hara is among the some 95.6 million people 18 and over who have used dating websites or apps, according to the research firm SSRS. And she’s not alone in seeing her mood shift downward the longer she was online. “My experience with patients who are on dating apps is it leads to fatigue, that people just get exhausted,” said Paul Hokemeyer, a licensed marriage and family therapist based in Telluride, Colorado. “It takes up a lot of energy. It takes up a lot of time. It takes up a lot of emotions. And there’s a huge potential for rejection.” (Chesler, 6/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
Retirees Often Underestimate These Three Big Medical Costs
Ray Loewe, an 83-year-old retiree in Lancaster, Pa., spent his career as a financial planner guiding people through the complexities of preparing for retirement. But it wasn’t until he was well into his own retirement and switched to a concierge medical practice that charges an annual fee for more-personalized care that he learned a hard truth: He had significantly underestimated the cost of healthcare. (Marks Jarvis, 6/8)
KFF Health News:
As Cannabis Users Age, Health Risks Appear To Grow
Benjamin Han, a geriatrician and addiction medicine specialist at the University of California-San Diego, tells his students a cautionary tale about a 76-year-old patient who, like many older people, struggled with insomnia. “She had problems falling asleep, and she’d wake up in the middle of the night,” he said. “So her daughter brought her some sleep gummies” — edible cannabis candies. (Span, 6/9)