Scientists ID Mixture Of Food Additives That May Increase Diabetes Risk
A study suggests that when some ingredients are consumed together, the risk of Type 2 diabetes may increase, irrespective of how healthy a diet the subject had overall. Also, a separate study suggests that Type 2 diabetes can mimic early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
NBC News:
Eating Some Food Additives Together May Increase Diabetes Risk, Study Suggests
Eating combinations of common food additives may be tied to a slightly increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine. A growing body of evidence has linked certain food additives to cancer, diabetes, heart disease and changes to the gut microbiome. Many of these studies, however, were focused on single ingredients. (Sullivan, 4/8)
Fox News:
Diabetes Effects Can Mimic Alzheimer's, Study Finds
Diabetes is known to cause many medical issues, from heart disease to vision problems — and now a new study suggests it could also impact memory and other cognitive functions. After observing brain activity and behavior in rodent models, researchers at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) determined that type 2 diabetes can "rewire" the brain in ways similar to early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. (Rudy, 4/8)
In other health and wellness news —
CIDRAP:
H5N1 Detections In US Dairy Cattle Reach 1,000
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) today reported two more H5N1 avian flu detections in dairy herds, one in California and the other in Nevada, raising the nation's total to 1,000 since March 2024. California has been the hardest-hit state, and though detections have dropped sharply, sporadic H5N1 confirmations continue and have now reached 759 in that state. (Schnirring, 4/8)
CBS News:
Nearly 3 Years After Launch Of 988 Suicide Lifeline, Underfunding Threatens Call Centers' Mission
It has been nearly three years since the launch of the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and since then, millions seeking help have used the call center as a life-saving resource. But understaffing and underfunding threaten to upend the hotline's mission. ... One in four adults in the U.S. lives with a diagnosable mental illness, according to the National Institutes of Health. But many more could be struggling without a diagnosis, and the numbers are expected to go up. Meanwhile, public health services nationwide could face further federal cuts. (Preston, 4/8)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Katheryn Houghton reads this week’s news: The Trump administration may stop using a “Housing First” approach to ending homelessness, and Medicaid rules can force people with disabilities not to work in order to keep services they need. (4/8)