Australian researchers have found a way to lure the virus out of the body's white blood cells, where it usually hides, using mRNA technology. Also: DNA testing to select embryos with longer life expectancy might be possible; maternal obesity affects childhood infection rates; and more.

The Guardian: Breakthrough In Search For HIV Cure Leaves Researchers ‘Overwhelmed’

A cure for HIV could be a step closer after researchers found a new way to force the virus out of hiding inside human cells. The virus’s ability to conceal itself inside certain white blood cells has been one of the main challenges for scientists looking for a cure. It means there is a reservoir of the HIV in the body, capable of reactivation, that neither the immune system nor drugs can tackle. (Lay, 6/5)

The Wall Street Journal: DNA Analysis Startup Nucleus Genomics Aims To Rank Embryos Based On Potential Longevity

Prospective parents using IVF will soon be able to rank embryos using genetic and other information in the hopes of extending the longevity of their offspring, according to the 25-year-old entrepreneur behind Nucleus Genomics, a DNA testing and analysis company. “Lifespan has dramatically increased in the last 150 years,” said Kian Sadeghi, the company’s founder and chief executive. “DNA testing to predict and reduce chronic disease can make it happen again.” (Dockser Marcus, 6/4)

CIDRAP: Maternal Obesity Linked To Increase In Childhood Infections

A new long-term study published in BMJ Medicine suggests that children born to very obese mothers (those with a body mass index [BMI] of 35 or higher) are at increased risk of being admitted to a hospital for infection in their first five years of life. The study comes from data collected as part of the Born in Bradford study, a UK analysis that assessed short- and long-term mother and child health outcomes. (Soucheray, 6/4)

Bloomberg: How Heat Waves Spread Disease

When researchers mimicked heat waves in the lab to see how climate change might affect the spread of disease, they found that dialing up the temperature had the potential to lead to two very different outcomes: A spike in the population of disease-spreading parasites or a collapse in their numbers. ... The new research, which was published in PLOS Climate on Wednesday, suggests that factors like how long heat waves last and how hot they get can determine whether a community is hit by a disease breakout or spared. (Court, 6/4)

MedPage Today: Is It Really Time To Say Goodbye To Benadryl?

A paper that calls for saying a "final goodbye" to diphenhydramine -- best known as Benadryl -- has physicians talking on social media. Published in the World Allergy Organization Journal, the paper gives several reasons why it's time to move on from Benadryl, including the "presence of effective and safer second-generation antihistamines, frequent and sometimes severe adverse reactions to first-generation agents, [and] its demonstrated abuse potential." (Henderson, 6/4)

The Washington Post: Are Cold Plunges Good For You? Here’s What The Science Says

Ice baths and cold plunges — interchangeable terms for soaking in near-freezing water — have grown wildly popular in recent years, thanks to podcasters, social media influencers, professional athletes and others touting their uses for exercise recovery and personal wellness. ... That question was at the heart of a new study of frigid water and resistance training. The study’s authors found that plunging your limbs into icy water after lifting weights slows blood flow to muscles, hampering their ability to recover and grow, potentially reducing the benefits of the workout. (Reynolds, 6/4)

Bloomberg: ADHD: King’s College London Researchers Find No Meaningful Increase

ADHD may seem like it’s everywhere at the moment, but researchers found its prevalence hasn’t changed much in recent years. A review by King’s College London’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience found that the proportion of people with a medical diagnosis for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder didn’t increase meaningfully between 2020 and 2024. The findings published Thursday are based on four studies only, due to the poor quality of most of the others reviewed by the researchers. (Wind, 6/5)

