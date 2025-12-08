Scientists Tap Into Mitochondria To Reverse Aging, Fight Dementia

A new method transforms a patient's own cells by changing them into stem cells and adding "nanoflower" particles, resulting in increased mitochondria production that can target aging cells. Also: Researchers find reading is good for the aging brain; diabetes is linked to sudden cardiac death; and more.

The Washington Post: Scientists Devise Method To Fight Aging At The Cellular Level

Aging taps us on the shoulder in many ways: wrinkles, thinning hair, loss of flexibility, slowing of the brain. But the process also unfolds at a more fundamental, microscopic level, as the energy source inside most cells deteriorates. Scientists at Texas A&M University have discovered a way to recharge aging and damaged cells, an innovation that could lead to better treatment for a variety of conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, muscular dystrophy and fatty liver disease. (Johnson, 12/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: How Reading Can Help Older Adults Boost Brain Health And Moods

Most older adults don’t read for pleasure these days, but the simple and affordable hobby can have lots of health benefits, including some surprising ones, say experts in aging and brain health. Reading is associated with reductions in stress and improved mood. And though the actual science is limited, scientists generally agree that reading can boost brain health by essentially working it like a muscle, keeping it strong and flexible. (Allday, 12/7)

NPR: Why A Drink With Alcohol Hits Harder With Age

Once upon a time, a drink or two at a holiday party went down the hatch with no problems. Now, it's a recipe for misery the next morning. Sound familiar? Dr. Monica Christmas of the University of Chicago Medicine says it's a common lament as people enter middle age. "You are not alone," Christmas says. "I am in that age range too and absolutely, [drinks] need to be spread out or it's all going to go straight to my head and I will need to sleep half the day away the next day." (Godoy, 12/8)

In other health and wellness news —

The New York Times: Kidney Recipient Dies After Transplant From Organ Donor Who Had Rabies

A man died of rabies after getting a kidney transplant from another man who died of the virus, only the fourth instance in nearly 50 years in which an organ donor passed the virus to a recipient, federal officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday that an Idaho man was on his rural property in October 2024 when a skunk approached him and scratched him on the shin. (Kirk, 12/6)

MedPage Today: Large Study Links Diabetes To Higher Risk Of Sudden Cardiac Death

People with diabetes have a heightened risk for sudden cardiac death, a nationwide Danish study affirmed. In an analysis of every single death in the country in 2010, the incidence rates of sudden cardiac death were 3.7 times higher (95% CI 3.4-4.1) for people with type 1 diabetes and 6.5 times higher (95% CI 6.0-7.0) for those with type 2 diabetes compared with the general population without diabetes. (Monaco, 12/5)

Fox News: Ultrasound Detects Dangerous Blockages From Cosmetic Filler Injections

Each year, more than 5 million cosmetic filler procedures are performed in the U.S. — but these injectables can potentially block key blood vessels, putting patients at risk for serious harm. In a study presented this week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) in Chicago, doctors found that ultrasound technology can spot these dangerous blockages early enough to guide treatment and help prevent lasting injury. (Rudy, 12/7)

The Hill: High Blood Pressure Pills Recalled By NJ Firm: FDA

A New Jersey drugmaker has voluntarily recalled thousands of bottles of a combination high blood pressure medication over concerns the product could be cross-contaminated with another drug, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) said. The recall covers more than 11,100 bottles of bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets under the brand name Ziac. Testing of reserve samples showed presence of ezetimibe, a drug used for high cholesterol, FDA officials said in a report published online. (Ramsey, 12/6)

The New York Times: Cold Case Inquiries Stall After Ancestry.Com Revisits Policy For Users

The genealogy site’s clarification of its terms and conditions has barred those working on unsolved crimes from access to the company’s vast trove of records. (Kilgannon, 12/7)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription