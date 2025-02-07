Scientists Zero In On When Cells Turn Cancerous, Devise Process To Reverse It
In a trial on colon cancer cells, researchers found that at the moment of critical transition — when cancer and normal cells coexist — they were able to flip the molecular switch that allowed normal cells to recover. Also, an early phase trial on a cancer vaccine is showing promise.
Newsweek:
Scientists Discover Way To Reverse Cancer
Scientists have discovered a molecular switch that can reverse cancer—turning cancer cells back into their healthy counterparts. The revelation by researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST) in Daejeon, South Korea, could lead to new cancer treatments. (Randall, 2/6)
Stat:
Personalized Cancer Vaccine Shows Potential In Kidney Cancer
Nine patients with advanced kidney cancer who received an experimental vaccine tailored to their tumors’ specific mutations mounted an immune response to their disease and remained cancer-free for three years, an early-phase clinical trial has shown. (Cooney, 2/5)
Modern Healthcare:
Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Push For In-Home Cancer Care
Technology and hospital-at-home programs are paving the way for in-home treatments to be the new frontier in cancer care — if reimbursement and other challenges can be worked out. Mayo Clinic, Huntsman Cancer Institute, Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center are among the providers leveraging acute care at-home programs and telehealth to treat certain patients outside of traditional care settings as the number of cancer diagnoses in the U.S. climbs. But patient safety, regulatory and reimbursement challenges are obstacles to expanding in-home cancer care. (Eastabrook, 2/6)