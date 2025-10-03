Second Generic Mifepristone Approved, Prompting Conservative Backlash

The FDA's authorization of Evita Solutions' abortion pill marks the second time a Trump administration has signed off on a generic option, this time coming just hours ahead of the federal shutdown. Plus, news outlets unpack the risks of a prolonged government closure.

Politico: FDA Approved New Generic Abortion Pill Before Shutdown

The FDA signed off on a second generic option for the abortion pill mifepristone on Tuesday, hours before most of the federal government shut down and despite Republican opposition to the drug. Evita Solutions applied to make another generic mifepristone on Oct. 1, 2021, according to the FDA’s Sept. 30 approval letter. (Gardner, 10/2)

More about the federal government shutdown —

The Washington Post: WIC Could Run Out Of Money In Weeks, As Government Shuts Down

Funding for a program that helps millions of women and children with neonatal care and nutrition could soon run out as the federal government plunges deeper into a shutdown, according to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought. During a conversation with House Republicans on Wednesday, Vought warned that the federal government probably can only support the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children — commonly known as WIC — for another week. Other experts, including those at the National WIC Association, predict federal support for WIC could last up to two weeks. After those funds run out, states will have to reach into their own coffers to cover the costs. (Choi and Alfaro, 10/3)

NBC News: What The Shutdown Means For Medicare, Medicaid And Other Health Programs

Your Medicare, Medicaid or Affordable Care Act coverage won’t vanish during the government shutdown, but changes to some benefits and fewer government workers to help could still disrupt care for millions. ... Fortunately for everyday people, core programs like Medicare and Medicaid will keep running because their funding is built into law. But a popular Medicare benefit — telehealth — has already ended for many, and so-called discretionary programs, such as Community Health Centers (CHCs), may be at risk unless Congress acts soon. (Lovelace Jr., 10/2)

Military.com: How The Government Shutdown Impacts Veterans And The VA

While most integral veterans’ services remain intact, other aspects have been affected and some concerns are emanating within veteran communities. (Mordowanec, 10/1)

CNN: Local Health Departments Worry About Government Shutdown’s Effects On Staffing, Disease Outbreaks And Nutrition Services

The US government’s shutdown is shaking the nation at a time when public health staffing has already been reduced, the threat of disease outbreaks looms, and both the respiratory virus season and hurricane season are upon us. (Howard, 10/2)

KFF Health News: Health Centers Face Risks As Government Funding Lapses

About 1,500 federally funded health centers that serve millions of low-income people face significant financial challenges, their leaders say, as the government shutdown compounds other cuts to their revenue. Some of these community health centers may have to cut medical and administrative staff or reduce services. Some could eventually close. The result, their advocates warn, may be added pressure on already crowded hospital emergency rooms. (Andalo, 10/3)

KFF Health News: Democrats Make This Shutdown About The ACA

As long predicted, much of the federal government shut down on Oct. 1, after Congress failed to agree on spending bills that keep most programs running. Republicans need at least a handful of Democratic votes to pass spending bills in the Senate. In exchange, Democrats demanded Republicans renew expanded premium subsidies for Affordable Care Act marketplace plans, which were passed during the pandemic — effectively forcing their own shutdown over ACA policies, as Republicans did in 2013. (Rovner, 10/2)

In related news on the Affordable Care Act —

Fierce Healthcare: Judge Rejects Democratic State AGs' Push To Block ACA Final Rule

A federal judge has denied a request from 20 Democratic attorneys general to delay the implementation of a significant overhaul to the Affordable Care Act's exchanges. The Trump administration finalized a rule in June that it says will address a "surge of improper" enrollments on the insurance marketplaces. The agency argues that millions of people may have been signed up for coverage potentially without their knowledge, with data from right-wing think tank Paragon Health Institute projecting as many as 5 million improper enrollments. (Minemyer, 10/2)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription