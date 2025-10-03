Aging

Changes In Brain Shape Linked To Aging Might Indicate Dementia Risk

A recent study shows how substantial alterations in brain shape are closely associated with declines in memory, reasoning, and other cognitive functions. Plus: Poor sleep contributes to brain aging; covid infections are linked to new-onset dementia; and more.

Medical Xpress: Brain Shape Changes Could Offer Early Warning Signs Of Dementia

A new study led by University of California, Irvine's Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory researchers found that aging changes the brain's overall shape in measurable ways. Instead of focusing only on the size of specific regions, the team used a new analytic method to see how the brain's form shifts and distorts over time. The analysis revealed substantial alterations in brain shape, which were closely associated with declines in memory, reasoning and other cognitive functions. This suggests that the shape of the brain can serve as a reliable indicator of its overall health. The study appears in Nature Communications. (10/1)

ScienceDaily: Poor Sleep Speeds Brain Aging And May Raise Dementia Risk

People who sleep poorly are more likely than others to have brains that appear older than they actually are. ... Poor sleep has been linked to dementia, but it is unclear whether unhealthy sleep habits contribute to the development of dementia or whether they are rather early symptoms of the disease. In a new study, researchers at Karolinska Institutet have investigated the link between sleep characteristics and how old the brain appears in relation to its chronological age. (10/2)

CIDRAP: COVID-19 Infection Associated With Increased Risk Of New-Onset Vascular Dementia In Older Adults

A new study in npj Dementia using data from the UK Biobank shows that COVID-19 survivors aged 50 and older had a higher likelihood of developing new-onset dementia (NOD) compared to uninfected controls. ... According to the authors, compared with matched non-COVID controls, prior COVID-19 infection was associated with a 41% increased risk of all-cause dementia. ... Men, unvaccinated participants, those with high blood pressure, and those with frequent alcohol use had the highest association with NOD. (Soucheray, 10/2)

WHYY: New Medicare Dementia Program Offers Free, Enhanced Support Services To Families In Pa., N.J. And Del.

The Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience, or GUIDE, Model is designed to benefit people with traditional Medicare health insurance who want to age in place at home while living with dementia. GUIDE pays participating local health and home care organizations to provide dementia patients and their unpaid caregivers with an array of services that include respite care, education and training programs, 24/7 access to a care team of professionals, medication reviews and more, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. All services offered through the program are fully covered by Medicare. (Leonard, 10/3)

More health and wellness news —

Stat: Amgen Says Cholesterol Shot Prevented Heart Problems In A Broad Population

Amgen said Thursday that its cholesterol-lowering shot, Repatha, prevented a composite of heart disease death, heart attack, and the most common type of stroke in a 12,000-patient trial. (Herper, 10/2)

Fox News: Mouth Bacteria And Fungi Triple Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Study Finds

People with certain bacteria and fungi in their mouths may face a dramatically higher risk of pancreatic cancer — more than three times greater — according to new research from NYU Langone Health and and Perlmutter Cancer Center. In the study, which was published in JAMA Oncology, researchers identified 27 types of bacterial and fungal species in the mouth’s microbiome that may contribute to the disease. (McGorry, 10/2)

CIDRAP: Two Investigations Reveal How Resistant Bacteria May Have Spread From Pets To People

Investigations into human and animal infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria in Massachusetts reveal genetic links that hint at potential transmission between pets and their owners, researchers reported last week in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The paper describes two separate investigations that were ultimately linked through epidemiologic and molecular detective work. (Dall, 10/2)