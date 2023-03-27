Senate Democrats Urge Pentagon To Uphold Abortion Policies Despite Opposition

The military's abortion access protections for service members and their families are at the center of a Senate dispute, with one Republican holding up Defense Department nominees as a result. A majority of Senate Democrats wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking him to continue the policies anyway.

NBC News: Senate Democrats Ask Military To Protect Abortion Access For Service Members

Three-quarters of the Senate’s Democrats sent a letter Monday urging Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to continue to protect access to abortion care for service members and their families and warning that restricting reproductive care harms national security. (Kube, 3/27)

More abortion news from across the U.S. —

Politico: How Florida Uses A Little-Known Law To Punish Abortion Clinics

Florida regulators over the last year punished more than a dozen abortion providers for violating a nearly decade-old law that requires pregnant patients wait 24 hours before getting the procedure. Florida legislators approved the law in 2015, but it remained in limbo after the American Civil Liberties Union challenged it. After a judge upheld the law in April, Florida’s abortion regulator, the Agency for Health Care Administration, almost immediately began issuing fines. (Sarkissian, 3/26)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Ohio Abortion-Rights Amendment Isn’t Yet On The Ballot, But It’s Already Under Attack: Here’s How

The proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution advanced smoothly through the initial stages of the winding process to get on the ballot, but as advocates began to gather signatures to put the amendment on the November ballot, opponents began setting up roadblocks. Any or all of the challenges could thwart the amendment’s success in Ohio – and at least make it more expensive for it to pass. (3/27)

Axios: NC Republicans Are At An Impasse On Abortion Restrictions

Three months into this year's legislative session, however, Republicans have yet to introduce any abortion legislation, as they've been debating for months about how far to go. Now, however, Republicans are questioning whether they'll be able pass a bill this year at all. (Sherman, 3/27)

Politico: Abortion Puts New York Republicans On Defense

Democrats are betting that the road back to the House majority rests with voters who care about abortion access — especially in blue states like New York. The party lost seven battleground congressional seats in the Empire State, four of which were flipped from blue to red in 2022 — in addition to a handful of others in strongly blue California, New Jersey and Oregon. While advocates for abortion rights organized around specific constitutional or legislative abortion bans in swing states in 2022, many expect the priority of the issue to become more widespread next cycle. (Gibson, 3/27)

Mother Jones: Anti-Abortion Republicans Are Pushing State Legislation To Undermine Election Results

The Republican Party has a problem: Individual freedom for women to choose how they handle their reproductive health is wildly popular with voters. In last November’s midterms—the first general election since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—supporters of reproductive rights won every abortion-related state ballot measure, even in red states. Concerns over abortion rights helped propel Democratic candidates to victory in race after race. With 13 states banning nearly all abortions since June, dissatisfaction with Republican abortion policies is soaring high among US adults, and 60 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. (Pauly, 3/26)

Also —

AP: As South Bans Abortion, Thousands Turn To Illinois Clinics

Dr. Colleen McNicholas is fresh off performing two abortions when a ringing phone quickly stops her. “Oh, ugh,” she said, eyes widened, before she darted off to another room. Just the day before, 58 women had abortions at the Fairview Heights’ Planned Parenthood clinic, 15 miles east of St. Louis. But the new day is still stacked with appointments; as many as 100 abortion and family planning patients might walk through the doors. Every day is busy now. (Seitz, 3/25)

Wyoming Public Radio: The Casper Abortion Clinic Arson Suspect Has Been Arrested And Charged As The Clinic Hopes To Open Soon

Back in May of 2022, a women’s reproductive health clinic in Casper that will also provide abortions was preparing to open when it was set on fire. Over 10 months later, the Casper Police Department has arrested a suspect. On Thursday morning, she appeared before a Cheyenne judge who decided to keep Green in custody. Investigators say Green admitted to burning down the clinic when they spoke with her. Twenty-two year old Casper resident Lorna Roxanne Green has been charged with an arson attack against Wellspring Health Access. The arson caused extensive damage and forced the clinic to delay opening until Spring of 2023. (Kudelska, 3/24)

