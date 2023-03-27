- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
- Banning Noncompete Contracts for Medical Staff Riles Hospitals
- When College Athletes Kill Themselves, Healing the Team Becomes the Next Goal
- Obamacare at 13: Biden and a KHN Reporter Remember
- Journalists Delve Into Insulin Costs and Prior Authorization Policy
Banning Noncompete Contracts for Medical Staff Riles Hospitals
It’s about the money — on both sides — as arguments swirl about patient safety, rising prices, and paying back on-the-job training. (Harris Meyer, )
When College Athletes Kill Themselves, Healing the Team Becomes the Next Goal
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among college students. Contrary to conventional wisdom, athletes aren’t immune from the risk factors. Players at Stanford University, the University of Wisconsin, and other colleges are learning how to protect their mental health and ask for help after their teammates killed themselves. (Debby Waldman, )
Obamacare at 13: Biden and a KHN Reporter Remember
The White House gathered the people who helped pass the Affordable Care Act 13 years ago — partly to congratulate themselves but also to emphasize that they still have much work to do to make health care affordable. (Phil Galewitz, )
Journalists Delve Into Insulin Costs and Prior Authorization Policy
KHN and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. ( )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
A GRIM REPORT FROM THE MARCH OF DIMES
Sad reality
Rising rates of preterm births
Let us work for change
- Kathleen K. Walsh
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Senate Democrats Urge Pentagon To Uphold Abortion Policies Despite Opposition
The military's abortion access protections for service members and their families are at the center of a Senate dispute, with one Republican holding up Defense Department nominees as a result. A majority of Senate Democrats wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking him to continue the policies anyway.
NBC News:
Senate Democrats Ask Military To Protect Abortion Access For Service Members
Three-quarters of the Senate’s Democrats sent a letter Monday urging Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to continue to protect access to abortion care for service members and their families and warning that restricting reproductive care harms national security. (Kube, 3/27)
More abortion news from across the U.S. —
Politico:
How Florida Uses A Little-Known Law To Punish Abortion Clinics
Florida regulators over the last year punished more than a dozen abortion providers for violating a nearly decade-old law that requires pregnant patients wait 24 hours before getting the procedure. Florida legislators approved the law in 2015, but it remained in limbo after the American Civil Liberties Union challenged it. After a judge upheld the law in April, Florida’s abortion regulator, the Agency for Health Care Administration, almost immediately began issuing fines. (Sarkissian, 3/26)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Ohio Abortion-Rights Amendment Isn’t Yet On The Ballot, But It’s Already Under Attack: Here’s How
The proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution advanced smoothly through the initial stages of the winding process to get on the ballot, but as advocates began to gather signatures to put the amendment on the November ballot, opponents began setting up roadblocks. Any or all of the challenges could thwart the amendment’s success in Ohio – and at least make it more expensive for it to pass. (3/27)
Axios:
NC Republicans Are At An Impasse On Abortion Restrictions
Three months into this year's legislative session, however, Republicans have yet to introduce any abortion legislation, as they've been debating for months about how far to go. Now, however, Republicans are questioning whether they'll be able pass a bill this year at all. (Sherman, 3/27)
Politico:
Abortion Puts New York Republicans On Defense
Democrats are betting that the road back to the House majority rests with voters who care about abortion access — especially in blue states like New York. The party lost seven battleground congressional seats in the Empire State, four of which were flipped from blue to red in 2022 — in addition to a handful of others in strongly blue California, New Jersey and Oregon. While advocates for abortion rights organized around specific constitutional or legislative abortion bans in swing states in 2022, many expect the priority of the issue to become more widespread next cycle. (Gibson, 3/27)
Mother Jones:
Anti-Abortion Republicans Are Pushing State Legislation To Undermine Election Results
The Republican Party has a problem: Individual freedom for women to choose how they handle their reproductive health is wildly popular with voters. In last November’s midterms—the first general election since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—supporters of reproductive rights won every abortion-related state ballot measure, even in red states. Concerns over abortion rights helped propel Democratic candidates to victory in race after race. With 13 states banning nearly all abortions since June, dissatisfaction with Republican abortion policies is soaring high among US adults, and 60 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. (Pauly, 3/26)
Also —
AP:
As South Bans Abortion, Thousands Turn To Illinois Clinics
Dr. Colleen McNicholas is fresh off performing two abortions when a ringing phone quickly stops her. “Oh, ugh,” she said, eyes widened, before she darted off to another room. Just the day before, 58 women had abortions at the Fairview Heights’ Planned Parenthood clinic, 15 miles east of St. Louis. But the new day is still stacked with appointments; as many as 100 abortion and family planning patients might walk through the doors. Every day is busy now. (Seitz, 3/25)
Wyoming Public Radio:
The Casper Abortion Clinic Arson Suspect Has Been Arrested And Charged As The Clinic Hopes To Open Soon
Back in May of 2022, a women’s reproductive health clinic in Casper that will also provide abortions was preparing to open when it was set on fire. Over 10 months later, the Casper Police Department has arrested a suspect. On Thursday morning, she appeared before a Cheyenne judge who decided to keep Green in custody. Investigators say Green admitted to burning down the clinic when they spoke with her. Twenty-two year old Casper resident Lorna Roxanne Green has been charged with an arson attack against Wellspring Health Access. The arson caused extensive damage and forced the clinic to delay opening until Spring of 2023. (Kudelska, 3/24)
Bishops Issue 14-Page Doctrine Against Transgender Care In Catholic Hospitals
There are more than 600 Catholic hospitals in the United States, and in many communities, they are the only option. In other news, Kentucky's Democratic governor vetoed a sweeping anti-transgender bill on Friday, saying, "My faith teaches me that all children are children of God, and Senate Bill 150 will endanger the children of Kentucky.”
AP:
U.S. Bishops' New Guidelines Aim To Limit Trans Health Care
United States Catholic bishops have issued guidelines that seek to stop Catholic hospitals from providing gender transition care, a move LGBTQ advocates say could harm the physical and emotional health of transgender people within the church. The 14-page doctrinal note, titled “Moral Limits to the Technological Manipulation of the Human Body,” sets forth guidelines for changing a person’s sex, specifically with youth. The document, issued Monday, says Catholic hospitals “must not perform interventions, whether surgical or chemical, that aim to transform the sexual characteristics of a human body into those of the opposite sex, or take part in the development of such procedures.” (Bharath, 3/24)
In updates on transgender health care in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas —
AP:
Kentucky Governor Vetoes Sweeping GOP Transgender Measure
Kentucky’s Democratic governor issued an election-year veto Friday of a sweeping Republican bill aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths that includes banning access to gender-affirming health care and restricting the bathrooms they can use. ... Gov. Andy Beshear said in a written veto message that the bill allows “too much government interference in personal healthcare issues and rips away the freedom of parents to make medical decisions for their children.” In his one-page message, he warned that the bill’s repercussions would include an increase in youth suicides. The governor said, “My faith teaches me that all children are children of God and Senate Bill 150 will endanger the children of Kentucky.” (Schreiner, 3/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Tennessee Trans Bill Puts Medicaid Contracts At Risk
A novel bill making its way through the Tennessee General Assembly could have reverberating effects on Medicaid managed care procurement throughout the U.S. Tennessee Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton (R) and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally (R), who also is lieutenant governor, sponsored the Tennessee MCO Reform Act, which would prohibit the state Medicaid agency from contracting with insurers that cover gender-affirming treatment for anyone, anywhere in the country. (Hartnett, 3/27)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Lawmakers, Medical Groups Clash On Transition-Related Health Care
Several Republican Texas lawmakers are clashing with medical groups over whether puberty blockers and hormone therapies help or hurt transgender kids. Those conflicting positions come as some legislators push bills that would limit — or completely block — queer youth from accessing transition-related treatments that many medical associations support. Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, is championing a bill that would bar doctors from providing such treatments — but only if they’re used to help a child gender transition. During a debate last week on her Senate Bill 14, Campbell and opponents of transition-related care portrayed doctors who provide such care as opportunists capitalizing on a “social contagion” with treatments that lack sufficient scientific data that could determine whether the care is safe and effective. (Melhado, 3/24)
US And Mexico Talk Tactics To Stem Flow Of Fentanyl Across Border
NBC News reports that the two nations are close to a deal that would prompt the Mexican government to crack down on the production and smuggling of fentanyl into the U.S., while the Biden administration would work to better control guns being sent to Mexico.
NBC News:
U.S. And Mexico Weighing Deal For Mexico To Crack Down On Fentanyl Going North While U.S. Cracks Down On Guns Going South
The U.S. is preparing to announce a deal with Mexico to counter fentanyl coming across the southern border, with Mexico cracking down on labs and smuggling while the U.S. does more to stop the flow of U.S. guns into Mexico, two sources familiar with the strategy told NBC News. Mexican military and police, with the help of U.S. law enforcement, will focus on tracking raw materials for fentanyl being shipped to Mexico, finding and shutting down labs that make the deadly synthetic opioid and going after key players in the illicit fentanyl trade, the sources said. (Ainsley, 3/27)
The Hill:
As US Fentanyl Deaths Jump, GOP Casts Blame At The Border
As a street drug, fentanyl is largely produced by clandestine labs in Mexico from chemical precursors sourced from China, according to the State Department’s 2022 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report. ... Its path to the U.S. is surprisingly straightforward; data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows 90 percent or more of fentanyl seizures have happened at U.S. ports of entry, while a fraction of fentanyl is captured between ports of entry. (Beitsch and Bernal, 3/27)
More on the opioid crisis —
The Hill:
Teen Overdose Deaths Have Doubled In Three Years. Blame Fentanyl
Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years, an alarming trend amid a historic decline in drug and alcohol use among high school students. The main reason is fentanyl. Teens consume the powerful opioid unwittingly, packaged in counterfeit pills tailored to resemble less potent prescription medications. Drug traffickers lace pills with fentanyl to boost the black-market high. Dangerously addictive, fentanyl can be lethal, especially to children experimenting with drugs. (Vise, 3/26)
Stat:
New Test Strips Can Detect Lethal Xylazine In Drug Supply
Public health workers will soon have a new tool at their disposal to thwart a spreading danger to users of illicit drugs: xylazine test strips. The new testing kits will allow health departments, grassroots harm-reduction groups, and individual drug users to test substances for the presence of xylazine, a sedative often referred to as “tranq.” (Facher, 3/27)
North Carolina Health News:
Harsher Penalties For Drug Dealing Will Increase Overdoses, Advocates Say
As drug overdoses and deaths increase in North Carolina, as they are in many parts of the country, a bill to strengthen penalties for illegal drug distribution is quickly moving through the state legislature. Senate Republicans introduced Senate Bill 189 in early March during a news conference where lawmakers were surrounded by law enforcement and families who have lost loved ones to drug overdose. North Carolina sheriffs and district attorneys say they need this bill to impose higher penalties and lengthier prison sentences on people who distribute fentanyl — the potent synthetic opioid that’s been added to many street drugs in recent years. (Knopf, 3/27)
KHOU 11:
Houston Mother Speaks Out After Daughter Dies From Fentanyl Pill
On top of sharing their story, Nancy Fowler is also working with lawmakers to loosen restrictions on fentanyl testing strips - strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl in drugs. You could buy them on Amazon, but not in Texas. “Amazon will not currently ship to Texas because these testing strips are currently illegal in Texas. They're considered drug paraphernalia," Fowler said. (Bludau, 3/24)
In related news about cannabis and marijuana —
Houston Chronicle:
Bill Would Allow Texas Physicians To Prescribe Medicinal Cannabis
Texas lawmakers drafted a bill that would allow physicians to prescribe medicinal cannabis for patients battling chronic pain instead of opioid prescriptions. HB 1805 authored by Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Tarrant County, was approved by the House Public Health Committee with a 10-0 vote Monday, March 20. (Holmes-Brown, 3/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
Marijuana Has Special Risks For Older People
Cannabis use can create particular risks for older people. It can interfere with other medications, which is tricky for seniors because they are often on multiple prescription drugs. Marijuana can also raise the risks of injuries, falls, anxiety and confusion. The situation is further complicated because many seniors may be wary of telling their doctors they use it. (Reddy, 3/26)
Data Show Wealth, Education Linked To Better Covid Outcomes
Other research shows that covid "exploited" political divisions, along with racial and health disparities among Americans, with a fourfold difference in covid deaths across the states. States with higher poverty and lower education levels experienced the worst outcomes.
The Mercury News:
Wealthy? Educated? You’re Primed To Live Through COVID-19
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the California Department of Public Health reveal a disturbing, if predictable, pattern: Vaccination status goes hand-in-hand with education and income, in near lock-step. (Sforza, 3/27)
CIDRAP:
COVID Exploited US Political Divisions Along With Racial And Health Disparities
Researchers who examined what drove variations in state response to the pandemic published their findings yesterday in The Lancet. ... For deaths, they found a fourfold difference in rates across states, with fatalities lowest in Hawaii and New Hampshire and highest in Arizona and Washington, DC. Overall, they found that states with higher poverty, lower levels of education, less access to quality healthcare, and less trust in others had disproportionately higher rates of COVID infections and deaths. These factors were common denominators in states with the highest Black populations and those that voted for the Republican candidate in the 2020 election. (Schnirring, 3/24)
The New York Times:
Should You Get Another Covid Booster?
Roughly 300 people in the United States are still dying from Covid-related causes each day, a vast majority of them adults over 70 and people who are medically frail or have impaired immune systems. So should they get another booster shot now? That’s the thorny question facing federal health officials. About 53 million adults 65 and older live in the United States, accounting for about 16 percent of the population, according to the Census Bureau. And seven million Americans have weak immune systems because of an illness or a medication. (Mandavilli, 3/24)
CIDRAP:
Nirmatrelvir Tied To 26% Lower Risk Of Long COVID, 47% Lower Risk Of Death
The antiviral drug nirmatrelvir (one of the components of Paxlovid) lowered the risk of long COVID in patients who had at least one risk factor for severe illness, finds a study published today in JAMA Internal Medicine. (Van Beusekom, 3/23)
Covid updates from California —
San Francisco Chronicle:
California’s COVID Battle Hits Another Promising Milestone
California has hit another major milestone in its fight against COVID-19, with all of the state’s residents now living in areas with a “low” community transmission level for the first time since last fall. This puts California’s 58 counties in line with approximately 93% of others across the U.S. that meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metrics for the same category, as the country continues to make progress against the virus. (Vaziri, 3/24)
Reuters:
California Supreme Court To Offer Guidance For COVID-19 Coverage Cases
Courts at the state and federal levels continue grappling with the application of California insurance law to COVID-19 business interruption claims. Much uncertainty remains as to how California law applies in a number of scenarios presented by the pandemic. After three years of insurance claims and litigation, the California Supreme Court has agreed to provide guidance on one of the main arguments that insurers make when rejecting COVID-19 business interruption claims. In Another Planet Entertainment, LLC v. Vigilant Insurance Co., the state's highest court will address the question of whether under California law the actual or potential presence of SARS-CoV-2 on insured property can qualify as physical loss of or damage to property. (Jordan and Bowman, 3/24)
That Store Receipt Might Contain Toxic Chemicals
CBS News reports that about 80% of receipts from 144 major stores across the states contained bisphenols. Another report says chemicals in vehicle exhaust and common products may be causing eczema. Also, a chemical spill that potentially hit Philadelphia's water supply is being monitored.
CBS News:
Printed Receipts At Most Major Store Chains Contain "Toxic" Chemicals Like BPA, Report Says
About 80% of receipts from 144 major chain stores in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., contained bisphenols, the analysis from the Ecology Center, a nonprofit environmental health organization. BPA, a chemical used in the production of polycarbonate plastics, as well as bisphenol S, or BPS, were detected on receipts from retailers such as Walmart and restaurants including McDonald's, the study found. (Pichhi, 3/24)
In other environmental health news —
NBC News:
What Causes Eczema Could Be In The Air We Breathe, New Science Suggests
Chemicals that spew from vehicle exhaust and are used to make a variety of common products — from spandex to memory foam mattresses — could cause eczema in infancy, according to research from the National Institutes of Health. (Edwards, 3/26)
The New York Times:
Philadelphia Monitoring Water Supply After Spill From Chemical Plant
Philadelphia officials on Sunday evening stepped back from a suggestion earlier in the day that residents consider using bottled water rather than tap water for drinking and cooking after a chemical leaked into a tributary of the Delaware River, a source of drinking water for about 14 million people across four states. The previous advisory, issued on Sunday morning, came after a pipe ruptured at Trinseo PLC, a chemical plant, late on Friday, sending about 8,100 gallons of a water-soluble acrylic polymer solution into Otter Creek in Bucks County, north of Philadelphia, officials said. (Schmall, 3/26)
Fox News:
California Sea Otters Killed By Rare Parasite That Could Also Threaten Humans
Four sea otters in California died from toxoplasmosis through a rare strain of the Toxoplasma gondii parasite, and researchers warn that the strain could pose a threat to humans. The unusual strain of Toxoplasma gondii that was studied had not been detected in California before. The findings of a study, which was conducted by scientists at California Department of Fish and Wildlife and University of California, Davis, was published in the Frontiers in Marine Science journal this week. (Vacchiano, 3/25)
FDA Proposes Salt Substitutes In Food To Lower Americans' Intake
To meet its goal of tackling sodium intake, the Food and Drug Administration has now suggested allowing salt substitutes in everyday foods including cheese, frozen peas, and canned tuna. Separately, researchers say early Alzheimer's could be diagnosed via an eye test.
Reuters:
US FDA Seeks To Allow Salt Substitutes In Everyday Foods
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it was proposing a rule to allow the use of salt substitutes in everyday foods including cheese, frozen peas and canned tuna, in a bid to cut Americans' salt consumption. The FDA had in 2021 set a new voluntary goal for manufacturers and chain restaurants to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in packaged foods, because excessive salt consumption has been linked to high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart attack and stroke. (3/24)
In other health and wellness news —
Fox News:
Early Alzheimer’s Disease Could Be Diagnosed Through Eye Exams, New Study Suggests
Alzheimer’s is a disease of the brain, usually diagnosed through MRI scans and a battery of other tests. Researchers, however, have found that the human eye can show early signals of this common form of dementia long before symptoms become apparent. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, led the study, which was published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica last month. (Rudy, 3/24)
USA Today:
Alcohol Cost: More Expensive Booze Could Save Lives, Study Suggests
In 2018, the Scottish government made drinks more expensive if it contained more alcohol. It was an effort to reduce drinking in Scotland, which has the highest rate of death due to alcohol consumption in the United Kingdom. Now in a study published this week, Scottish public health officials reported its minimum unit pricing policy was associated with a 13% reduction in deaths from alcohol consumption since it was implemented. (Rodriguez, 3/25)
NPR:
Scientists Warned A Decade Ago American Lives Were Shortening. Then It Got Worse
Just before Christmas, federal health officials confirmed life expectancy in America had dropped for a nearly unprecedented second year in a row – down to 76 years. While countries all over the world saw life expectancy rebound during the second year of the pandemic after the arrival of vaccines, the U.S. did not. Then, last week, more bad news: Maternal mortality in the U.S. reached a high in 2021. Also, a paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association found rising mortality rates among U.S. children and adolescents. (Simmons-Duffin, 3/25)
In mental health news —
The Washington Post:
Watching Live Sports In Person May Be Good For You, Researchers Say
Feeling dissatisfied and lonely? You might want to snag tickets to a few of your favorite team’s games. New research connects viewing live sporting events with higher levels of life satisfaction and lower levels of loneliness — and researchers say live sporting events could be used to improve public health. (Blakemore, 3/26)
Fox News:
Sniffing Body Odor From Sweat Could Reduce Social Anxiety, New Research Suggests
Smelling other people’s sweat might not seem like a desirable activity, yet a new study from Sweden suggests that exposure to body odor could be an alternative therapy for social anxiety. The study’s findings were presented at the European Congress of Psychiatry, held from Aug. 25-Aug. 28 in Paris. (Rudy, 3/26)
NPR:
Some Colleges Are Eliminating Freshman Grades By 'Ungrading'
Some of the momentum behind un-grading is in response to growing concerns about student mental health. The number of college students with one or more mental health problems has doubled since 2013, according to a study by researchers at Boston University and elsewhere. Teenagers said that the pressure to get good grades was their biggest cause of stress, a 2019 survey by the Pew Research Center found. (Marcus, 3/26)
Salt Lake Tribune:
LDS Missionaries And Mental Health: The Challenges Are Rising And So Is The Church’s Response
It was an ordinary day in an Armenian city three years ago when Latter-day Saint missionary Jaxon Washburn suddenly felt overcome by a kind of existential dread and a terrifying thought: “I don’t want to be here anymore.” And by here, he meant alive. (Fletcher Stack, 3/25)
KHN:
When College Athletes Kill Themselves, Healing The Team Becomes The Next Goal
In the weeks after Stanford University soccer goalie Katie Meyer, 22, died by suicide last March, her grieving teammates were inseparable even when not training. Coaches adjusted practices to give the athletes time and space to make sense of losing their friend and team captain. They offered to cancel the spring season, but the players declined, said Melissa Charloe, who started as a Stanford assistant women’s soccer coach the day Meyer died. “It’s hard because there’s no playbook on how to do this,” Charloe said. (Waldman, 3/27)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
Lawsuit: University Of Louisville Health Shared Patient Data With Facebook
The Courier-Journal says the lawsuit, from a mother of a pediatric psychiatric patient, could become a class action. Separately, reports say Northern Light is ending some eye surgeries in Bangor Hospital, a lack of Cantonese services creates health care obstacles in S.F., and more.
The Courier-Journal:
Lawsuit Says UofL Health Shares Patient Data With Facebook Parent Meta
In a lawsuit that could become a class action, the mother of a pediatric psychiatric patient alleges U of L Health shares personal health information of patients with Meta ― Facebook’s parent company ― in violation of federal privacy laws. The suit claims the data includes prescription drug histories and diagnoses, and that the information is automatically sent to Meta through computer code known as the Meta Pixel, embedded into U of L Health’s website. (Wolfson, 3/24)
In other news from the health care industry —
Bangor Daily News:
Northern Light Ends Some Eye Surgeries At Bangor Hospital
Northern Light Health has eliminated cataract, glaucoma and oculoplastic surgeries at a Bangor hospital, leaving patients hanging after their procedures were suddenly canceled. The decision, made earlier this month at Eastern Maine Medical Center — one of the system’s 10 hospitals around the state — does not affect pediatric eye care or retina medical care and surgeries, spokesperson Amy Kenney said. (Royzman, 3/26)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Lack Of Cantonese Services Creates Health Care Obstacles In S.F.
Mei-wa Yeung trudged up Pacific Avenue, complaining about the steep incline as she carried grocery bags filled with celery and onions. Despite being frequently dissatisfied with conditions within San Francisco’s Chinatown, the sight of the Chinese Hospital one block away reminded the 71-year-old why she does not think she will ever move. (Li, 3/24)
The New York Times:
You May Need That Procedure. But Do You Really Need An Escort?
Robert Lewinger is tired of being berated by his gastroenterologist because he’s overdue for a colonoscopy. He’s perfectly willing to have one. And he’s more than ready for cataract surgery on his second eye. The problem: Mr. Lewinger, 72, a retired lawyer who lives in Manhattan, can’t schedule either of these procedures, which involve anesthesia or sedation, unless he supplies the name and phone number of the person taking him home afterward. Otherwise, clinics and outpatient surgical centers refuse to make appointments. (Span, 3/25)
KHN:
Banning Noncompete Contracts For Medical Staff Riles Hospitals
Dr. Jacqui O’Kane took a job with a hospital in southern Georgia in 2020, as the lone doctor in a primary care clinic in a small town that’s a medically underserved area. She soon attracted nearly 3,000 patients. But she said the hospital pressed her to take more new patients, so she had to work nights and weekends — not ideal for the mother of two young daughters. She thought about opening her own practice in town, which would give her more control over her schedule. (Meyer, 3/27)
KHN:
Obamacare At 13: Biden And A KHN Reporter Remember
I was back in the crowded East Room of the White House on Thursday, as I was 13 years ago, this time standing under a portrait of first first lady Martha Washington, when President Joe Biden entered for a lunchtime event focused on the Affordable Care Act. The room looked much the same as it did on March 23, 2010, when I had rushed over to the White House to witness President Barack Obama signing his historic health bill into law. I knew from that moment — standing under a portrait of President Teddy Roosevelt, who was the first chief executive to espouse a need for national health insurance — that my life as a health journalist would never be the same. (Galewitz, 3/24)
Bayer Shifts Drug Research Away From Women's Health
Reuters reports women's health has been a "traditional pillar" of the drugmaker, Germany's largest, but now in statement it says it will focus on oncology, cardiovascular, neurology, and rare diseases. Also: the FDA's approval process for cancer drugs, insulin costs and more.
Reuters:
Bayer Says Drug Research Focus No Longer On Women's Health
Bayer said the focus of its drug research would shift away from women's health, a traditional pillar of Germany's largest drugmaker, to hone in on neurology, rare diseases and immunology. "When it comes to research and the subsequent clinical phases, we will no longer have an explicit focus on women's health," the head of Bayer's pharmaceuticals unit, Stefan Oelrich, told Reuters on Friday. Bayer, the maker of the Yasmin brand of birth-control pills and the Mirena intrauterine device, added it would nevertheless continue to pursue the development of non-hormonal menopausal symptoms relief elinzanetant as one of its four most promising pharma products. (Burger and Weiss, 3/24)
Fierce Biotech:
Bayer, With New Leadership Stepping In, Deprioritizes Women's Health R&D
The company said in a statement that it would focus instead on four core therapeutic areas: oncology, cardiovascular, neurology and rare diseases/immunology. The news was first reported by Reuters. ... The decision comes as investments in women-specific health care have failed to garner much attention from the biopharma industry. A report from McKinsey found that only 1% of R&D investments outside oncology in 2020 were for female-specific conditions. Clinical stage investments in female-specific cancers sat at 4%. (Bayer, 3/24)
In updates from the FDA —
Reuters:
US FDA Proposes Higher Bar For Accelerated Approvals For Cancer Drugs
The U.S. health regulator on Friday proposed cancer drug developers in most cases conduct more rigorous trials to seek accelerated approval for their candidates. The Food and Drug Administration's proposed recommendation follows criticism for the accelerated approval pathway, as well as an independent federal review into it after the controversial nod for Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm. (3/24)
Reuters:
US FDA Approves Pharming's Immune Disorder Drug
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Pharming Group's drug to treat a rare genetic disorder that leads to a weakened immune system, the Dutch company said. Leniolisib, to be sold under the brand name Joenja, becomes the first approved drug in the United States to treat activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a primary immunodeficiency that affects about 1 to 2 people in a million. (Esunny and Mandowara, 3/24)
In other pharmaceutical news —
The Washington Post:
Their Child’s Obesity Drug Was Working. Then Their Plan Refused To Pay
Debra Tyler’s younger daughter was always on the larger side. She was only 5 when doctors noticed her lipids were elevated, 8 when they put her on cholesterol-busting drugs, and 11 when she faced the danger of liver failure — a condition typically seen in those decades older. “We tried everything. Nothing helped her,” said Tyler, who lives in Killingworth, Conn. Not a diet and exercise program. Not countless hours of counseling. It was then that doctors turned to Ozempic, a Novo Nordisk medication that is part of a new generation of diabetes and weight-loss drugs, and it worked almost overnight. (Cha, 3/26)
Fox News:
Why Antibiotics May Not Help Patients Survive Their Viral Infections: New Research
Most patients who are admitted to hospitals with acute viral infections are given antibiotics by their doctors or health care providers as a precaution against bacterial co-infection. Yet new research suggests this practice may not improve their survival rates. Researchers investigated the impact of antibiotic use on survival in more than 2,100 patients in a hospital in Norway between the years 2017 and 2021, Reuters reported. (Mackey, 3/26)
The Baltimore Sun:
Johns Hopkins Study Highlights Promise Of IV Mistletoe Extract For Cancer Therapy
Ivelisse Page already had 15 inches of her colon and 28 lymph nodes removed to treat her colon cancer, but in the winter of 2008 she received more devastating news. The cancer had spread to her liver. Page’s doctor, Dr. Luis Diaz – an oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine — gave her an 8% chance of living for more than two years. (Roberts, 3/24)
KHN:
Journalists Delve Into Insulin Costs And Prior Authorization Policy
KHN senior correspondent Angela Hart discussed California’s contract with Civica to make lower-cost insulin on KQED’s “Forum” on March 23. She also discussed California’s potential plan to use Medicaid funding to cover up to six months of rent for low-income enrollees on KCBS’ “State of California” on March 22. (3/25)
Drug Shortage Prompts Idaho To Allow Executions By Firing Squad
The method will be allowed only if lethal injection drugs aren't available. As AP explains, pharmaceutical companies increasingly have barred executioners from using their drugs, saying they were meant to save lives. Also in the news: Fines for L.A. Care; California's plan for cheap insulin; Medicaid for housing; and more.
AP:
Idaho Governor Signs Firing Squad Execution Bill Into Law
Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allowing execution by firing squad, making Idaho the latest state to turn to older methods of capital punishment amid a nationwide shortage of lethal-injection drugs. The Legislature passed the measure March 20 with a veto-proof majority. Under it, firing squads will be used only if the state cannot obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections. (3/25)
In updates from California —
Los Angeles Times:
Hospitals Say Problems Persist After L.A. Care Hit With Fines
A health insurance plan that serves poor and vulnerable patients in Los Angeles County was slapped with record fines — $55 million in total — last March for what a California state agency described as “widespread, systemic, and unrelenting” failures, including sluggish authorizations for medical care that left patients suffering. A year later, Southern California hospitals complain that problems have persisted and are reaching a crisis point. The Hospital Assn. of Southern California and other healthcare groups have urged the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to call for changes from L.A. Care, a publicly operated health plan that serves more than 2.8 million people, most of them on Medi-Cal. (Reyes, 3/26)
The New York Times:
California’s Plan For Cheaper Insulin Collides With Big Pharma’s Price Cuts
California is moving ahead with its plan to produce state-sponsored insulin, but its goal of offering cheaper medicine than brand-name companies may be much harder to achieve now that those major drug makers have decided to significantly drop sticker prices on some products. So while some experts welcomed the news last weekend that the state had awarded a $50 million contract to Civica, a nonprofit organization, to manufacture low-cost insulin, others wondered if the initiative remained viable given the changing marketplace. Civica’s planned products would still need federal approval, which means it could take at least two years before they become available for sale. (Ryan, 3/24)
AP:
California Looks To Spend Some Medicaid Money On Housing
At the start of 2022, Thomas Marshall weighed 311 pounds. He had been hospitalized 10 times in five years, including six surgeries. He had an open wound on his left leg that refused to heal — made worse by living in a dirty, moldy house with five other people, two ball pythons, four Chihuahuas and a cage full of rats. More than a year later, Marshall has lost nearly 100 pounds. His wound has healed. His blood pressure has returned to normal levels. His foot, which had nerve damage, has improved to the point he goes on regular walks to the park. (Beam, 3/26)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Genentech Closing South San Francisco Production Facility
Biotech giant Genentech said it plans to close its South San Francisco production facility and lay off 265 workers there, the company confirmed. The drugmaker said the move is part of a long-term plan and is unrelated to the current economic downturn. (DiFeliciantonio, 3/25)
From Alaska and Florida —
Anchorage Daily News:
State Proposes Repealing A Longstanding Law Meant To Hold Down Alaska Health Care Costs. What Happens If It Disappears?
State officials want to repeal a policy established nearly 20 years ago to protect Alaskans from surprise medical bills that’s now being blamed for soaring health care costs in the state. Some, like the Alaska State Medical Association and numerous physicians, say repealing the rule would remove an important consumer protection and could lead to higher health care costs for patients and fewer specialists, particularly in rural Alaska. (Berman, 3/26)
WUSF Public Media:
Tampa General And Moffitt Cancer Center Are Bringing Proton Therapy To The Region
Two of the Tampa Bay region’s leading cancer centers are bringing an innovative treatment known as proton therapy to patients in the coming years. Tampa General Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center are each planning to build proton therapy centers, filling a gap in access in the region to a treatment that could cause less side effects than traditional radiation. (Colombini, 3/24)
Viewpoints: Ideas To Fix The ER Doctor Shortage; Why Haven't We Seen The Wuhan Market Covid Origin Data?
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
Scientific American:
Fewer Doctors Are Choosing To Go Into Emergency Medicine
Emergency medicine physicians and the nurses who work with us are suffering from burnout, depression, and deep moral injury more than ever before. When people come to us, some on the worst day of their lives, we cannot take care of them in the way that we have been trained to do. Match Day tells us that medical students are realizing this. (Janice Blanchard, 3/26)
The Washington Post:
The Data On Covid's Origins From The Wuhan Market Must Be Made Public
A new analysis by a team of international experts adds to evidence suggesting that the pandemic began when animals at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, spread the coronavirus to people. But there’s a problem: Other researchers can’t scrutinize the genetic sequences it’s based on. (Amy Maxmen, 3/25)
The New York Times:
We Have Cutting-Edge Science To Make Vaccines. But Will Everyone Benefit?
If anything about the pandemic is remembered as positive, it will be how science was applied to rapidly produce medical countermeasures. (Barney Graham, 3/26)
Bloomberg:
Why Medicaid Expansion Will Overcome Florida Politics
North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature last week approved the expansion of Medicaid to more low-income adults, leaving only 10 states that continue to reject the federal government’s incentives under the Affordable Care Act. (Jonathan Bernstein, 3/26)
Los Angeles Times:
Why Do Doctors Assume Black Women's Pain Is Normal?
When I was pregnant with my second child, the pain in my pelvis was extraordinary. “It’s normal,” my white obstetrician said. I told her I had never felt such pain. She instructed me to walk with small steps, “like a geisha.” (Tiphanie Yanique, 3/26)
The Atlantic:
In The Age Of Ozempic, What's The Point Of Working Out?
Fitness can be a complicated thing. For some, the motivation is health, and for others it’s pure enjoyment of the sport or physical activity. But for many—especially the Gen Xers among us, who, if we weren’t given an eating disorder by our Boomer moms, picked one up at college or from our Cosmopolitan and Vogue magazines—the real point is weight loss. Yes, exercise has health benefits, but those are side effects of the aesthetic goal. ( Xochitl Gonzalez, 3/25)
Dallas Morning News:
Study Transgender Care; Don’t Ban It
The Texas Senate is considering a bill that would ban all gender-affirming care for minors in the state. While we have concerns about the nature of such care, this law goes too far. What Texas needs, instead, is a review of gender clinic practices and their effectiveness. (3/27)