Sepsis Causes More Than 3 Million Childhood Deaths Globally Each Year

According to the Sepsis Alliance, diagnosis in children can be very difficult, with up to 10% of cases missed in the ER. Of the 3.4 million childhood fatalities yearly, up to 85% are children younger than 5. Also: Mosquito-borne chikungunya is on the rise.

Fox News: Children’s Sepsis Deaths Top 3.4 Million Worldwide, Diagnosis Remains Difficult

Globally, sepsis infection is the leading cause of death in children, taking more than 3.4 million lives per year, according to the Sepsis Alliance — and 85% of these deaths occur before age 5. Sepsis among children is a very difficult and elusive problem for physicians to diagnose and treat, with almost 10% of cases being missed in the emergency room. (Siegel and Rudy, 10/5)

More health and wellness news —

CIDRAP: WHO: Conditions Ripe For Further Chikungunya Spread

In an outbreak notice today, the World Health Organization (WHO) said several countries have reported a resurgence of chikungunya, with spikes in some countries, declines in others compared to recent years, and various factors in place for significant further spread of the mosquito-borne virus. The Americas region has reported the highest numbers of cases this year, followed by the European region, most of which involved illnesses reported from French overseas departments in the Indian Ocean. (Schnirring, 10/3)

CIDRAP: Another Canadian Baby Dies From Measles As South Carolina Reports Outbreak

Another child has died from measles in Canada, this time a premature infant from Alberta, which has been experiencing a steep rise in cases since the spring, Canada-based Global News reported yesterday. The child was born prematurely after the mother contracted measles, the news outlet said, citing provincial health officials. Alberta has recorded 1,914 measles cases since March, of which 1,706 involved unvaccinated children. (Schnirring, 10/3)

CIDRAP: H5N1 Outbreaks Hit More Commercial Poultry In 3 States

A trio of Midwestern states—Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin—reported new H5N1 avian flu outbreaks in poultry on commercial farms, according to notifications from state agencies. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) said it and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have detected H5N1 on a commercial turkey farm in Calhoun County in the west central part of the state. (Schnirring, 10/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: NAD Supplements Spark Buzz, But Experts Urge Caution

You may have seen wellness influencers touting the benefits of NAD on Instagram — or seen Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber getting IV infusions of the compound in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Some swear NAD supplements give them extra energy. Researchers say NAD supplementation shows promise in animal studies, but urge caution because there have yet to be large clinical trials completed in humans that show proven benefits. (Ho, 10/5)

NPR: Why Do Women Live Longer Than Men? Study Offers Clues To Close The Gap

When it comes to longevity, women are much more likely to outlive men. In the U.S. the gap widened to 5.8 years in 2021. On average, men can expect to live just shy of 76 years, compared to 81 for women. A new study from researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany shows this gap is true across different species. And the findings — published in the journal Science Advances — suggest there may be ways human males can narrow the gap. (Aubrey, 10/6)

In recalls —

CBS News: Kroger Recalls Deli Pasta Salads Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Two types of pasta salad bowls sold at Kroger and other stores across the U.S. have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the Food & Drug Administration announced Saturday. The Kroger Company voluntarily recalled "Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad" and "Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad" following another FDA recall announcement last week involving products with pasta ingredients sold at Albertsons. (Intarasuwan, 10/5)

AP: Foster Poultry Farms Recalls 3.8M Pounds Of Chicken Corn Dogs

Chicken product maker Foster Poultry Farms is recalling more than 3.8 million pounds of chicken corn dog products after wood was found in the batter, resulting in injuries. According to a notice posted Saturday on the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service site, the company, based in Livingston, California, received numerous complaints about finding wood in the batter of the products, including reports of at least five injuries. (10/5)

