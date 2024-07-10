Shortage Of Chemo Drug Cisplatin Ends; Troubled Norovirus Vax Is Discontinued
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
FiercePharma:
FDA Heralds End To The US Shortfall Of The Chemo Drug Cisplatin
Stocks of cisplatin are now able to meet demand for the widely used chemotherapy drug that had been in short supply in the U.S. over the last year, the FDA's top official said. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D., announced Friday on social media that the cisplatin drug shortage was over. The agency had previously said it would continue to work with drugmakers and other interested parties to address shortages of cancer treatments. (Keenan, 7/1)
Reuters:
HilleVax To Discontinue Development Of Norovirus Vaccine For Infants; Shares Plummet
Shares of HilleVax plunged as much as 87.6% to a record low of $1.75 on Monday after the biotech company said it will discontinue the development of its norovirus vaccine candidate for infants. The vaccine, named HIL-214, showed an efficacy of only 5%, failing to meet the main goal in the mid-stage study conducted on more than 2,800 infants. It also did not show any clinical benefits across secondary goals of the study. (7/8)
Reuters:
Emergent, J&J Settle COVID Vaccine Supply Deal Dispute
Emergent BioSolutions said on Monday Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $50 million to settle claims related to a terminated manufacturing deal for the latter's COVID-19 vaccine. In 2022, J&J informed Emergent of its decision to terminate the deal, citing breaches including failure to supply COVID-19 vaccine drug substance on the part of the contract manufacturer. (7/8)
Reuters:
Lilly Beefs Up Bowel Disease Drug Portfolio With $3.2 Bln Morphic Deal
Eli Lilly agreed to buy Morphic Holding for $3.2 billion in cash, the companies said on Monday, beefing up its portfolio of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) drugs and expanding its footprint in the multi-billion dollar market. (Roy, 7/8)
CIDRAP:
Meningococcal Vaccines Shown To Be Moderately Effective Against Gonorrhea
A systematic review and meta-analysis of 12 studies suggests meningococcal vaccines show moderate effectiveness against gonorrhea infection, researchers reported yesterday in the Journal of Infection. (Dall, 7/9)