‘Silence In Sikeston’ Podcast Finale: How Do You Build Trust?
Our “Silence in Sikeston” project, a multimedia collaboration from KFF Health News, Retro Report, and WORLD, explores the impact of a 1942 lynching and a 2020 police shooting on a rural Missouri community. Today, Episode 4 of our podcast explores the promise of systemic change and structural fixes for racism.
KFF Health News:
'Silence In Sikeston' Podcast: Is There A Cure For Racism?
In the finale of “Silence in Sikeston,” Black residents organize a Juneteenth barbecue. The Department of Public Safety chief encourages officers to attend to build trust. But improving relations between Sikeston’s Black community and the police won’t be easy. Host Cara Anthony discusses the possibility of institutional change in Sikeston. (Anthony, 10/8)
