Social Security Revises Phone Services, Will Let People With Disabilities Call In
Some services will still require in-person or online verification, rather than by phone, however. Plus: The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case that would affect internet access in rural areas.
The Washington Post:
Social Security Backs Off Plan To Cut Phone Services For Disabled People
The Social Security Administration on Wednesday abruptly backed off planned cuts to phone services for disabled and some elderly Americans applying for benefits amid an uproar from advocates. The originally proposed changes — scheduled to take effect Monday but now delayed to April 14 — would have directed all people filing claims to first verify their identity online or in person, removing a phone option in place for years. Advocates said the shift would make it impossible for many disabled and elderly people with limited mobility or computer skills to apply. (Rein and Natanson, 3/26)
Axios:
Trump's Social Security Check Change Could Affect Half A Million Americans
Nearly half a million Americans will be affected by President Trump's order that will cease Social Security payments by paper check. Why it matters: The switch risks disrupting the financial lives of some of the most vulnerable Americans, at a time when Social Security is cutting back services to help them. (Fitzpatrick, 3/26)
On rural health care —
AP:
Supreme Court Seems Likely To OK $8 Billion Phone And Internet Subsidy For Rural, Low-Income Areas
The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed likely to preserve the $8 billion a year the government spends to subsidize phone and internet services in schools, libraries and rural areas. The justices heard nearly three hours of arguments in a new test of federal regulatory power, reviewing an appellate ruling that struck down as unconstitutional the Universal Service Fund, the tax that has been added to phone bills for nearly 30 years. (Sherman, 3/26)
UTA News:
UTA Uses VR To Train Rural Health Workers In Veteran Suicide Prevention
Using Meta Quest 3 headsets, the VR simulation recreates real-life encounters with veterans contemplating suicide by lethal means, such as firearms. This immersive experience helps providers recognize warning signs, practice intervention strategies, and gain confidence in managing high-risk scenarios. (Lopez, 3/25)
KFF Health News:
With Few Dentists And Fluoride Under Siege, Rural America Risks New Surge Of Tooth Decay
In the wooded highlands of northern Arkansas, where small towns have few dentists, water officials who serve more than 20,000 people have for more than a decade openly defied state law by refusing to add fluoride to the drinking water. For its refusal, the Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority has received hundreds of state fines amounting to about $130,000, which are stuffed in a cardboard box and left unpaid, said Andy Anderson, who is opposed to fluoridation and has led the water system for nearly two decades. (Kelman, 3/27)