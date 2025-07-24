Some GOP Senators Hope To Extend ACA Subsidies In Next Health Bill
The broader Republican caucus isn't focused on the subsidies, however, with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., saying simply that “it’s on the radar.” Other legislation in the news is about private health care for veterans and foreign aid.
Roll Call:
Republicans Plan Bipartisan Health Package As Democrats Demur
Senate Republicans say they are working on a bipartisan health package to lower drug and health insurance costs, a development that’s news to some Democrats who remain skeptical that their GOP colleagues will work with them. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is leading the talks, with a particular focus on more transparency from pharmacy benefit managers, so-called upcoding practices in Medicare Advantage and other health items. (Hellmann, 7/23)
Military.Com:
Proposal To Expand Private Health Care For Veterans Advanced By House Panel
A bill aimed at giving veterans easier access to private doctors using Department of Veterans Affairs funding has advanced out of a key House panel after stark partisan debate. Cost issues scuttled a couple of controversial provisions from the GOP-led bill advanced Wednesday compared to the version of the bill that was introduced earlier this year. But the legislation still stoked strong opposition from Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to privatize the VA as Republicans insisted they are trying to give veterans more options in their care. (Kheel, 7/23)
The New York Times:
House Panel Approves Spending Bill That Rejects Some Trump Foreign Aid Cuts
House Republicans on Wednesday advanced spending legislation that would provide billions more dollars than what President Trump requested for foreign aid, global health, peacekeeping activities and international broadcasting in the coming year, defying Mr. Trump’s wishes for more drastic funding cuts. The measure, if enacted, would still slash the foreign aid and the State Department budget compared with the current year, cutting it by 22 percent, to $46.2 billion. (Kim, 7/23)
MedPage Today:
Challenge Fauci's Pardon, Rand Paul Says
Sen. Rand Paul, MD (R-Ky.), took aim at former President Joe Biden's pardon of Anthony Fauci, MD, in a new interview. During his final hours in office, Biden pardoned Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to guard against potential "revenge" by the incoming Trump administration. However, Paul questioned the pardon this week in an interview with conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (Henderson, 7/23)
Also —
Fox News:
Mark Green Resigns From Congress, Further Shrinking House GOP Majority
Rep. Mark Green's last day in office was Sunday, leaving 219 Republicans and 212 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. With Green's departure, there are now 431 House members and four vacancies, including those from late Democratic Reps. Sylvester Turner of Texas, Raul Grijalva of Arizona, and Gerry Connolly of Virginia. (Heavey, Elkind, and Pergram, 7/21)
In related news on Medicaid and Medicare —
KFF Health News:
Watch: What Are Medicaid Work Requirements?
President Donald Trump signed legislation that mandates some Medicaid recipients prove they’re working, volunteering, or completing other qualifying activities at least 80 hours a month to maintain coverage. This applies to 40 states (plus Washington, D.C.) that have expanded Medicaid to a broader pool of low-income adults. Those states will share $200 million to prepare eligibility systems by the end of next year. (Rayasam, 7/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Site-Neutral Payment Would Start In 2026 Under CMS Proposal
Medicare may soon test a plan to equalize reimbursements for outpatient services regardless of where the care is provided. This foray into so-called site-neutral payment would begin next year and focus on physician-administered medications such as chemotherapy drugs. Hospitals would get paid less than they are now for providing those services. (Early, 7/23)