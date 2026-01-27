Sources: Patrol Chief, Some Agents To Exit Minneapolis After Nurse’s Killing

President Donald Trump will send border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to take over, AP reports. News outlets also cover the life and death of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti, as well as the impact that immigration enforcement activity is having on those who need medical care.

AP: Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino And Some Agents Expected To Leave Minneapolis, AP Source Says

A senior Border Patrol commander and some agents are expected to leave Minneapolis as early as Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The departure of Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino, who has been at the center of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement surge in cities nationwide, comes as President Donald Trump dispatched border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to take charge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. (Brown, McGhee, Rodriguez-Feo Vileira, Petesch, Yee, Clark and Doyle, 1/26)

The Atlantic: Greg Bovino Loses His Job

Bovino will return to his former job in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire soon, according to a DHS official and two people with knowledge of the change. ... Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her close adviser Corey Lewandowski, who were Bovino’s biggest backers at DHS, are also at risk of losing their jobs, two of the people told a reporter. (Miroff, 1/26)

More on the slaying of nurse Alex Pretti —

MedPage Today: Nursing Groups, Colleagues Speak Out On Killing Of ICU Nurse In Minnesota

Nurse organizations and other health professional groups expressed outrage and sorrow over Saturday's killing of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents. "The ENA [Emergency Nurses Association] community mourns Alex Pretti and extends its condolences to his loved ones and his nursing family," ENA President Dustin Bass, RN, DNP, said in a statement. "Nurses play a vital role in their communities not only within the hospital, but anywhere someone needs help. We always try to do what's right for others, using our clinical expertise to care for patients and relying on personal beliefs to show up for people, even beyond the stretcherside." (Frieden and Firth, 1/26)

The 19th: In Minneapolis, Alex Pretti Died As He Lived: Taking Care Of Others

Alex Pretti died as he lived: taking care of other people. Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse with a Veterans Affairs medical center, was using his cell phone on Saturday morning to record federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in a neighborhood known for its ethnic diversity. Bystander videos show that he was directing traffic until an agent knocked down another bystander and Pretti went to help her up. (Becker, 1/26)

Politico: Gun Rights Groups Blast Trump Over Minnesota Response

The killing of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minnesota has led to a rare rebuke of top Trump administration officials by leading 2nd Amendment advocates. Multiple national gun-rights organizations, as well as a prominent Minnesota gun rights group, have expressed horror at top Trump administration officials’ criticism of Pretti for being armed with a handgun that he had a legal permit to carry. (Howard, 1/27)

KTTC: Clarifying Minnesota’s Permit To Carry Law Following Comments By Federal Officials

Weekend comments made by some top Trump administration officials are raising questions about Minnesota’s permit to carry laws, following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis resident by federal forces on Saturday. (Bergey, 1/26)

Related news on the immigration crisis in Minnesota —

Axios: ICE Fear Is Keeping Patients From Medical Care, Amid Trump Deployment

The escalation of ICE activity in Minnesota is disrupting care at hospitals and clinics that already were navigating shifting legal standards on immigration enforcement in their facilities. Health workers say many patients aren't coming in for necessary care out of fear they'll be detained by federal agents. (Goldman, 1/27)

Modern Healthcare: ICE Activity At Hospitals, Emergency Rooms Is Concerning: AMA

The American Medical Association weighed in Monday about immigration enforcement activities at hospitals and emergency rooms. “The American Medical Association is deeply concerned by reports of immigration enforcement activity in and around hospitals and emergency rooms — a tactic fueling fear among patients and hospital staff alike,“ the organization said in a statement. ”When people are afraid to seek medical attention for themselves or their families, it threatens their health, impedes the ability of physicians to render care, and ultimately undermines basic trust in our health care institutions." (DeSilva, 1/26)

The New York Times: Why Is The Trump Administration Demanding Minnesota’s Voter Rolls?

After federal immigration agents shot and killed an American citizen in Minneapolis for the second time this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota that outlined what she described as three “simple steps” to “bring back law and order.” Her final step, however, seemed to have little to do with immigration or the state’s fraud scandal, the stated reasons for the federal government’s presence in Minnesota. (Corasaniti, 1/26)

Also —

USA Today: Trump Officials Raise Pressure On Minnesota Over Transgender Sports

President Donald Trump's administration is calling on its Justice Department to enforce policies on transgender students playing in girls' sports in Minnesota. The Education Department and the Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Jan. 26 – the same day state and local officials fought the Trump administration in court over whether immigration actions in Minnesota have crossed the line. (Mansfield, 1/26)

The Washington Post: Republican Drops Bid For Governor, Citing GOP’s ‘Retribution’ On Minnesota

Chris Madel, a Minneapolis attorney who was running as a Republican for Minnesota governor, said Monday that he was ending his campaign because of the national GOP’s “retribution” on his state, describing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations there as an “unmitigated disaster.” “United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship — that’s wrong,” Madel said, noting that he had spoken to Hispanic and Asian members of local law enforcement whom immigration officers had stopped. ... "The reality is that the national Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota,” he said. (Wang, 1/26)

Fierce Healthcare: Government Funding Deal Begins To Unravel As Deadline Looms

Six annual spending bills for the current budget year are awaiting action in the Senate this week, including a key appropriations package that would fund the Department of Health and Human Services through Sept. 30. But the sweeping government funding package is now in peril as Senate Democrats vowed to oppose it in the wake of the shooting death of a Minneapolis man by federal immigration agents, which would trigger a partial government shutdown. The number of agencies that would be affected by a shutdown remains unclear. (Landi, 1/26)

