South Carolina Measles Outbreak Hits 789, Largest Outbreak In US In Decades
The majority of cases are centered in Spartanburg County, and 89 new cases have been confirmed since Friday. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has lost its WHO status of being measles-free. Other news covers flu and covid.
NBC News:
South Carolina Measles Outbreak Reaches 789 Cases, Surpassing Texas
Measles in South Carolina has spread to at least 789 people, surpassing the 2025 West Texas outbreak that sickened 762 people and killed two young girls. The majority of cases remain centered in Spartanburg County, mostly among people who were either unvaccinated or didn't know their status, the South Carolina Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. There have been 89 new cases confirmed since Friday, indicating that the outbreak isn't under control. (Edwards, 1/27)
The Guardian:
UK, Other European Nations Lose WHO Status As Measles-Free
The UK has lost its status as a measles-free country after a rise in deaths from the disease and fall in the proportion of children having the MMR jab in recent years. The World Health Organization said it no longer classified Britain as having eliminated measles because the disease had become re-established. The UK is one of six countries in Europe and central Asia that the WHO says is no longer measles-free, the others being Spain, Austria, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. (Campbell, 1/26)
On flu and covid —
Capitol News Illinois:
Illinois Sees Its Worst Flu Season In Recent Years
Flu cases are increasing rapidly in Illinois as the state sees its worst flu season in more than 15 years. At least 100 people have died from the flu this season in Illinois, with 77 of those deaths occurring this month alone, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Children and the elderly have been the most-affected age groups. So far, there have been three pediatric fatalities in Illinois this flu season, IDPH reports. (Ardito, 1/27)
CIDRAP:
This Year’s Pfizer COVID Vaccine Estimated To Be 57% Effective Against Emergency, Urgent Care
The 2025-26 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is about 57% effective against emergency department/urgent care (ED/UC) visits and 54% effective against outpatient visits among adults roughly 4 weeks after vaccination, with considerable uncertainty, according to preliminary estimates published on the preprint server medRxiv. (Van Beusekom, 1/27)
MedicalXpress:
Long COVID Brain Fog Far More Common In US Than India And Other Nations, Study Finds
Patients with long COVID-19 in the U.S. report far higher rates of brain fog, depression and cognitive symptoms than patients in countries such as India and Nigeria, according to a large international study led by Northwestern Medicine. (1/28)
CIDRAP:
COVID Exposure In Utero Not Linked To Early Neurodevelopmental Issues, Study Suggests
Infants exposed to the COVID-19 virus in utero did not show differences in early neurodevelopmental outcomes through 18 months of age compared with unexposed infants, with some uncertainty, according to a study published last week in The Journal of Pediatrics. (Bergeson, 1/26)
On vaccine guidance —
CIDRAP:
CIDRAP Launches New Effort To Boost Evidence-Based Vaccine Information
The University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) today announced a new collaboration with The Evidence Collective and Unbiased Science to support and expand access to clear, evidence-based vaccine information. Under the partnership, CIDRAP (publisher of CIDRAP News) will work with the two organizations, which specialize in science communication across multiple platforms, to provide rapid and clear responses to emerging vaccine safety claims, inaccurate vaccine information, and major changes in federal vaccine policy. (Dall, 1/27)