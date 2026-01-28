- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
When Suicidal Calls Come In, Who Answers? Georgia Crisis Line Response Rates Reveal Gaps
Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Outbreaks and Health Threats
South Carolina Measles Outbreak Hits 789, Largest Outbreak In US In Decades
When Suicidal Calls Come In, Who Answers? Georgia Crisis Line Response Rates Reveal Gaps
In Georgia, a high number of callers to the 988 crisis line hang up or disconnect before reaching a counselor. Many other calls are transferred out of state. (Andy Miller and Rebecca Grapevine, Healthbeat, 1/28)
The "KFF Health News Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from our newsroom to the airwaves each week. (1/27)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
SEEING CLEARLY NOW
Steak, cheese, and whole milk
equals weight gain and heart probs.
Big pharma can help.
- Karen Hayes
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
We want to see your clever, heartfelt, or hilarious tributes to the policies that shape health care. Submit your poem — whether conventional, free-form, or haiku — by noon ET on Wednesday, Feb. 4. The winning poem will receive a custom comic illustration in the Morning Briefing on Feb. 13. Click here for the rules and to enter!
Summaries Of The News:
Cancer, Diabetes Drugs — And Botox — On List For Medicare Price Negotiations
CMS has identified 15 prescription drugs to target for lower prices in 2028: Anoro Ellipta, Biktarvy, Botox, Cimzia, Cosentyx, Entyvio, Erleada, Kisqali, Lenvima, Orencia, Rexulti, Trulicity, Verzenio, Xeljanz, and Xolair. Plus, the fallout from a largely flat Medicare Advantage reimbursement increase.
NBC News:
Medicare Will Negotiate The Price Of Botox And 14 Other Drugs This Year
The Trump administration on Tuesday announced the next round of prescription drugs up for Medicare price negotiations. The list includes Botox and the GLP-1 drug Trulicity. The negotiations stem from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which gave the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services the authority to haggle over prices on the costliest prescription drugs each year. The results from the first round of negotiated prices went into effect this year. The drugs selected for this round of negotiation accounted for about $27 billion in total prescription drug spending under Medicare Part B and Part D, according to CMS. (Lovelace Jr., 1/27)
On Medicare Advantage rates —
Healthcare Dive:
CMS Official Defends Flat Medicare Advantage Rate Proposal For 2027
The Trump administration’s top Medicare official is coming to the defense of the 2027 Medicare Advantage rate notice, after the rule sparked a wave of backlash from the health insurance sector. “Make no mistake. Let me not mince words in the least. We are massively in support of Medicare Advantage,” Medicare Director Chris Klomp said during a Paragon Health Institute event on Tuesday. (Parduhn, 1/27)
The Wall Street Journal:
Health Insurers In Shock After Medicare Holds Line On 2027 Payments
Wall Street believed the Trump administration was going to take a friendly approach to Medicare insurers. Now, investors think the industry might be in for a rough ride. Shares of big insurers plunged after The Wall Street Journal first reported that the Medicare agency was proposing 2027 Medicare insurer rates well below analysts’ expectations. (Wilde Mathews, 1/27)
MedPage Today:
Medicare Advantage Plans, Providers Blast Near-Flat Proposed 2027 Pay Rate
Medicare Advantage (MA) plans and the providers in their networks are crying foul over potentially getting virtually no reimbursement increase from the program in 2027. On Monday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that the proposed reimbursement for MA in 2027 would be "a net average year-over-year payment increase of 0.09%, or over $700 million in MA payments to plans in calendar year 2027," according to a fact sheet. The agency softened the blow a bit by adding, "When considering estimated risk score trend in MA driven by coding practices and population changes, the expected average change in payments will be 2.54%." (Frieden, 1/27)
In related news from UnitedHealth Group —
Bloomberg:
UnitedHealth Forecasts 2026 Revenue Drop On Shrinking Business
UnitedHealth Group Inc. forecast a decline in 2026 revenue, the first annual contraction in more than three decades, as the insurer falters in its attempt to rebuild confidence with investors after a stunning fall last year. The news was the second blow to shareholders in as many days. Late Monday, the US proposed holding payments to private Medicare plans flat next year, a huge disappointment that caused the stock to tumble as much as 10% in after-hours trading. (Tozzi, 1/27)
On the ACA, Medicaid Expansion, and SNAP —
NBC News:
Many ACA Enrollees Switched To Cheaper Bronze Health Care Plans. Here's Why That Could Be Risky
Kate Bivona and her husband don’t know what they would do if either gets seriously sick or injured. Until recently, that wasn’t the case. But beginning in January, the monthly cost of her Affordable Care Act insurance jumped by about $300 — making it too expensive for them to afford. Bivona and her husband dropped down to a bronze plan, cutting their bill by more than half but leaving them with an $18,000 annual deductible. “We would have to take out a loan,” said Bivona, a 37-year-old musician in Arizona. “We don’t have that kind of money, maybe a couple of thousand dollars in savings.” (Lovelace Jr., 1/27)
MedPage Today:
Medicaid Expansion Linked To Lower Mortality In Breast Cancer
Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was associated with lower overall mortality among women with breast cancer, according to a retrospective cohort study. (Bassett, 1/27)
Chicago Tribune:
New SNAP Work Requirements Start Feb. 1
Kenneth Robinson has gotten used to counting dollars and cents at the grocery store. He can afford eggs with the $150 he receives a month in SNAP benefits, so they stay in his cart. Ground beef or fish, on the other hand, may have to go back on the shelf after he counts prices in line, the 61-year-old Englewood resident said. (Johnson, 1/27)
Storm Death Toll Tops 50; Hundreds Of Thousands Shiver In Powerless Homes
More record lows are forecast this week as the frigid misery continues across many states. More news is on the immigration crisis in Minneapolis; health-based standards for smoke contamination in California; lingering mental health concerns from the Challenger disaster; and more.
AP:
Winter Storm Deaths Rise And Power Outages Drag On
Three Texas siblings who perished in an icy pond were among several dozen deaths in U.S. states gripped by frigid cold as crews scrambled Tuesday to repair hundreds of thousands of power outages in the shivering South and forecasters warned the winter weather is expected to get worse. Brutal cold lingered in the wake of a massive storm that dumped deep snow across more than 1,300 miles (2,100 kilometers) from Arkansas to New England and left parts of the South coated in treacherous ice. Freezing temperatures hovered Tuesday as far south as Tennessee, Arkansas and North Carolina and were forecast to plunge again overnight. (Bates, Hall and Bynum, 1/28)
On the crisis in Minnesota —
Politico:
Ilhan Omar Sprayed With Liquid At Minneapolis Town Hall
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked by a man who sprayed a liquid while lunging at her before being detained at a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Omar was speaking to constituents in her district, which includes much of Minneapolis, about the turmoil in the city in the wake of federal immigration agents shooting Alex Pretti, the second U.S. citizen killed by federal agents in the city in less than a month. (Pellish, 1/27)
Politico:
Alex Pretti Was Shot By 2 CBP Agents, Not Just 1, Report Finds
Authorities believe two federal officers fired their weapons in the shooting that killed Alex Pretti as he was wrestled to the ground in Minneapolis, according to a preliminary Homeland Security report to Congress. (Pellish and Carney, 1/27)
In news from California, Georgia, and elsewhere —
AP:
TikTok Settles As Social Media Giants Face Landmark Trial Over Youth Addiction Claims
TikTok agreed to settle a landmark social media addiction lawsuit just before the trial kicked off, the plaintiff’s attorneys confirmed. The social video platform was one of three companies — along with Meta’s Instagram and Google’s YouTube — facing claims that their platforms deliberately addict and harm children. A fourth company named in the lawsuit, Snapchat parent company Snap Inc., settled the case last week for an undisclosed sum. Details of the settlement with TikTok were not disclosed, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Huamani and Ortutay, 1/27)
The New York Times:
Who Decides When A Home Is Safe? A California Bill Says Science, Not Insurers.
Following a Times investigation, a state lawmaker is proposing the first health-based standards for assessing smoke contamination after wildfires. (Callimachi and Migliozzi, 1/27)
CalMatters:
Residents Of A Polluted California Town Pinned Hopes On New State Rules. They’re Still Waiting
Residents of Kettleman City live surrounded by pollution. Farms spray pesticides on almond and pistachio trees in this farmtown. A composting facility handles human sewage waste nearby. Particulate matter and diesel fumes from heavy freeway traffic fill the air. And the West Coast’s largest hazardous waste landfill is just a few miles away from town. “There is a lot of cumulative burden from living next to, not just a landfill, but so many other polluting sources,” said community advocate Miguel Alatorre. When it comes to identifying why residents get sick, it’s impossible to point to any one cause. (Reyes-Velarde, 1/27)
San Francisco Examiner:
SF Homeless Count Methodology Changes Worry Some Advocates
San Francisco is set to significantly change how it counts The City’s homeless population, leading some advocates for the homeless to say they worry the new method will make it more difficult to compare its numbers with those from previous tallies. (Gurevich, 1/26)
AP:
Stanford Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Katie Meyer's Family, Announces Mental Health Initiative
Stanford and the family of Katie Meyer have settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the university following the star soccer player’s suicide in 2022. When she died, the 22-year-old Meyer was distraught over the prospect of disciplinary action from the university for “defending a teammate on campus over an incident,” her father, Steve Meyer, told NBC’s “Today” soon after her death. (1/27)
KFF Health News:
When Suicidal Calls Come In, Who Answers? Georgia Crisis Line Response Rates Reveal Gaps
Kaitlin Cooke of Cartersville, Georgia, was contemplating suicide when she started calling a statewide mental health crisis line in 2018. She said she would sneak outside and call the hotline behind her car, where her boyfriend would not hear her. The counselors who answered her calls were there for her when no one else was, she said. Each time she called, they spoke to her for at least 45 minutes. And they told her that life “does get better.” “If it weren’t for this resource, I might have been a statistic,” said Cooke, now 31, who found a local therapist. (Miller and Grapevine, 1/28)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Arielle Zionts reads the week’s news: Some states are cutting public funding for a type of autism therapy, and older adults are more likely than younger ones to stop taking GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic. (1/27)
Today is the 40th anniversary of the Challenger explosion in Florida —
NPR:
40 Years After Challenger: Lingering Guilt And Lessons Learned
Forty years after the Challenger disaster, NPR explores the engineers' last-minute efforts to stop the launch, their decades of guilt and the vital lessons that remain critical for NASA today. (Berkes, 1/25)
South Carolina Measles Outbreak Hits 789, Largest Outbreak In US In Decades
The majority of cases are centered in Spartanburg County, and 89 new cases have been confirmed since Friday. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has lost its WHO status of being measles-free. Other news covers flu and covid.
NBC News:
South Carolina Measles Outbreak Reaches 789 Cases, Surpassing Texas
Measles in South Carolina has spread to at least 789 people, surpassing the 2025 West Texas outbreak that sickened 762 people and killed two young girls. The majority of cases remain centered in Spartanburg County, mostly among people who were either unvaccinated or didn't know their status, the South Carolina Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. There have been 89 new cases confirmed since Friday, indicating that the outbreak isn't under control. (Edwards, 1/27)
The Guardian:
UK, Other European Nations Lose WHO Status As Measles-Free
The UK has lost its status as a measles-free country after a rise in deaths from the disease and fall in the proportion of children having the MMR jab in recent years. The World Health Organization said it no longer classified Britain as having eliminated measles because the disease had become re-established. The UK is one of six countries in Europe and central Asia that the WHO says is no longer measles-free, the others being Spain, Austria, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. (Campbell, 1/26)
On flu and covid —
Capitol News Illinois:
Illinois Sees Its Worst Flu Season In Recent Years
Flu cases are increasing rapidly in Illinois as the state sees its worst flu season in more than 15 years. At least 100 people have died from the flu this season in Illinois, with 77 of those deaths occurring this month alone, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Children and the elderly have been the most-affected age groups. So far, there have been three pediatric fatalities in Illinois this flu season, IDPH reports. (Ardito, 1/27)
CIDRAP:
This Year’s Pfizer COVID Vaccine Estimated To Be 57% Effective Against Emergency, Urgent Care
The 2025-26 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is about 57% effective against emergency department/urgent care (ED/UC) visits and 54% effective against outpatient visits among adults roughly 4 weeks after vaccination, with considerable uncertainty, according to preliminary estimates published on the preprint server medRxiv. (Van Beusekom, 1/27)
MedicalXpress:
Long COVID Brain Fog Far More Common In US Than India And Other Nations, Study Finds
Patients with long COVID-19 in the U.S. report far higher rates of brain fog, depression and cognitive symptoms than patients in countries such as India and Nigeria, according to a large international study led by Northwestern Medicine. (1/28)
CIDRAP:
COVID Exposure In Utero Not Linked To Early Neurodevelopmental Issues, Study Suggests
Infants exposed to the COVID-19 virus in utero did not show differences in early neurodevelopmental outcomes through 18 months of age compared with unexposed infants, with some uncertainty, according to a study published last week in The Journal of Pediatrics. (Bergeson, 1/26)
On vaccine guidance —
CIDRAP:
CIDRAP Launches New Effort To Boost Evidence-Based Vaccine Information
The University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) today announced a new collaboration with The Evidence Collective and Unbiased Science to support and expand access to clear, evidence-based vaccine information. Under the partnership, CIDRAP (publisher of CIDRAP News) will work with the two organizations, which specialize in science communication across multiple platforms, to provide rapid and clear responses to emerging vaccine safety claims, inaccurate vaccine information, and major changes in federal vaccine policy. (Dall, 1/27)
New Format For DSM-5 Psychiatric Manual Planned In Major Overhaul
The American Psychiatric Association has announced that the next revision of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders will be "a living document" online. The DSM-5 is used by psychiatrists, psychologists, physicians, researchers, and insurance companies.
NPR:
The ‘Bible Of Psychiatry’ Will Get A New Format And Philosophy For Its Next Edition
The diagnostic manual known as "the Bible of psychiatry" is about to get a major overhaul. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) puts out the tome known in the field as the DSM-5. That stands for the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition. (Chatterjee, 1/28)
More health industry news —
Daily Southtown:
Cancer Center To Open At UChicago Ingalls Memorial In Harvey
A cancer treatment center funded by a grant from the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will open this year at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, according to a news release. (Lewis, 1/27)
Modern Healthcare:
HCA Healthcare Eyes Outpatient Expansion After Strong Q4 Earnings
HCA Healthcare is on the hunt, seeking to acquire more outpatient facilities in communities where it operates hospitals, executives said Tuesday. The Nashville, Tennessee-based health system is aiming to operate up to 20 outpatient facilities near each of its 190 hospitals by the end of the decade, CEO Sam Hazen told analysts during a fourth-quarter earnings call. The system currently has 2,700 outpatient facilities. (Eastabrook, 1/27)
MedPage Today:
The 50 Best Hospitals In The U.S., According To Healthgrades
The top 50 hospitals in the U.S. are located in 19 states, according to the 2026 rankings from Healthgrades. The rankings also list the top 100 and 250 hospitals in the country, altogether representing the nation's best 1%, 2%, and 5% of hospitals, respectively. Well-known healthcare facilities such as the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and NYU Langone made the top 50 list, alongside smaller community hospitals. (Fiore, 1/27)
Stat:
Why Hospitals Are Making Their Own ChatGPTs For Patient Records
To make the most of his 30-minute appointments with patients, Penn Medicine Chief Health Information Officer Srinath Adusumalli goes through his patients’ charts the day before to figure out why they are seeing him, a cardiologist. To do that, he has to navigate multiple tabs in the electronic health record: prior appointments, prior labs and imaging tests, as well as scanned documents from other hospitals. (Trang, 1/28)
In pharma and tech updates —
Stat:
Gene Therapy Startup Altido Bio Takes Aim At Glioblastoma Brain Tumors
Nick Leschly, the CEO who became synonymous with the curative promise and complicated reality of gene therapy, is back with a new company. The startup, Altido Bio, is trying to commercialize a CAR-T cell therapy developed at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) for glioblastoma, a nearly always fatal brain tumor. It recently closed a $12.5 million seed round led by ARCH Venture and is trying to raise a $75 million Series A. (Mast, 1/28)
Politico:
RFK Jr. Promised A Revolution In Psychedelic Medicine. It Hasn’t Happened.
People who think psychedelic drugs are the key to treating intractable mental illness could not have been more psyched when Donald Trump named one of their own to lead the government’s health agencies. A year into his tenure, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has yet to expand access to the mind-altering drugs and advocates are starting to lose patience. (Chu, 1/28)
In obituaries —
The New York Times:
Peter H. Duesberg, 89, Renowned Biologist Turned H.I.V. Denialist, Dies
Peter H. Duesberg, a renowned molecular biologist who became famous for his pioneering work on the underpinnings of cancer but infamous for his assertion, in the face of evidence to the contrary, that H.I.V. does not cause AIDS, died on Jan. 13 in Lafayette, Calif. He was 89. His death, at a care facility near his home in Oakland, was from kidney failure, his wife, Sigrid Duesberg, said. (Flam, 1/27)
Trump Admin Wants Mifepristone Case Delayed While It Weighs Future Access
In its lawsuit against the federal government, Louisiana is requesting restrictions that would wipe out access to the abortion pill across much of the country. The FDA is currently reviewing the safety of the drug and whether to roll back access via telemedicine prescription and mail delivery.
Politico:
Trump Asks Federal Court To Hit Pause On Abortion Pill Case, Citing Ongoing Study
The Trump administration on Tuesday asked a federal court to put on hold a lawsuit from Louisiana seeking sweeping national restrictions on abortion pills while the Food and Drug Administration reviews the safety of the drug and decides whether or not to roll back access. The court filing stresses that the Trump administration is actively considering whether to keep current federal rules in place that allow access to the abortion pill mifepristone via telemedicine, mail delivery, and retail pharmacies. Allowing Louisiana’s lawsuit to move forward before that process is complete, the Justice Department argued, would “threaten to short circuit” sensitive regulatory and scientific work. (Ollstein, 1/27)
More reproductive health news from Louisiana, Texas, and Delaware —
The 19th:
A Pregnant Mother In ICE Detention Says She’s Bleeding — And Hasn’t Seen A Doctor In Weeks
A pregnant woman with two American-born children — including a breastfeeding infant — is awaiting deportation in a Louisiana immigration detention facility. She has been separated from her family for more than three weeks. ... Elvir-Quinonez, who found out she was pregnant in government custody, said she has experienced heavy bleeding and cramps while detained, and once had to go to the emergency room. (Luthra, 1/27)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Sues Alleged Delaware Abortion Pill Provider
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has accused a Delaware nurse practitioner of prescribing abortion-inducing drugs to Texas residents in what is now the second lawsuit the state has filed against an out-of-state provider over such medications. (Johnstone, 1/27)
News from Missouri about abortion and transgender restrictions —
Missouri Independent:
Missouri’s Abortion Rights Trial Concludes, But A Decision Is Still Months Away
After 10 days of often emotion-filled testimony, a trial dissecting Missouri’s abortion regulations under the new constitutional right to reproductive health care concluded Monday. In closing arguments, attorneys from both the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and Planned Parenthood brought the focus back to the crux of the case: Are Missouri’s abortion regulations necessary safeguards for women or discriminatory road blocks for patients? (Hardy and Spoerre, 1/27)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missouri House Bills To Extend Trans Restrictions Move Forward
Members of the Missouri House’s Emerging Issues Committee voted to send two bills to the full chamber that would indefinitely extend the state’s restrictions on transgender people. Nine representatives, all Republicans, voted in favor of the bills. Four Democrats were opposed. (Halloran, 1/27)
Also —
CIDRAP:
US Maternal Syphilis Rate Rises 28% In 2 Years, Marking Continued Surge In National Epidemic
The maternal syphilis rate in the United States rose 28% from 2022 to 2024, according to a new analysis from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). The rising rate underscores the scope of a worsening public health crisis that has seen maternal syphilis rates climb more than 200% over the past decade. (Bergeson, 1/27)
Stat:
Endometriosis Research And The Race For Better Diagnostic Tests
María Teresa Pérez Zaballos spent five years visiting doctors before she got her diagnosis. She saw a gynecologist and a neuropathic pain specialist, had her digestive system checked, and took “a ton” of urinary tests. Eventually, she carried a packet of documents to each appointment, to show doctors all the conditions the others had already decided she didn’t have. (Gaffney, 1/26)
NPR:
3 Generations Of Women Show How Choices On Having Kids Changed
American women today are having fewer children than their mothers and grandmothers did. They also have more opportunities and life choices. "I don't really feel like I got strong messages about what my life should look like beyond college graduation," said Caroline Brown, 33, of Charlotte, N.C.. "I was very much under the impression that the world was kind of my oyster." Like a growing number of younger women, she's unsure if she wants children. And she's not unusual; the U.S. birthrate now is about half of what it was in the 1960s. (McCammon and Keatley, 1/28)
Asian Airports Intensify Health Checks After Nipah Virus Outbreak In India
Indian authorities say the outbreak of the virus, which can spread via human-to-human contact and for which there is no vaccine, has been contained, AP reports. Other global health news is on social media bans, baby formula contamination, and more.
The Independent:
Nipah Virus Outbreak: Airports Across Asia Reintroduce Covid-Style Health Checks
Airports across parts of Asia have begun tightening health surveillance and travel screening after an outbreak of the Nipah virus in an Indian state. (Sharma, 1/26)
AP:
India Says It Has Contained Nipah Virus Outbreak
India’s Health Ministry said Tuesday that two Nipah cases had been detected since December and that all identified contacts had been quarantined and tested. The ministry did not release details about the patients but said 196 contacts had been traced and all tested negative. “The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place,” the ministry said. (Saaliq, 1/28)
More health news from India —
MedPage Today:
Teen Boy Grows A Tooth Between Eyelid And Eyebrow
A 16-year-old boy in India had a mature canine tooth removed from an unusual location: the superior orbit of his left eye between his eyelid and eyebrow. The case, published in Ophthalmology, is apparently the first documented report of an ectopic tooth in that part of the eye socket, although teeth have sprouted in plenty of unexpected parts of the face. (Dotinga, 1/26)
On social media bans in France and Australia —
AP:
New French Bill Sets Minimum Age For Social Media Use At 15
French lawmakers approved a bill banning social media for children under 15, paving the way for the measure to enter into force at the start of the next school year in September, as the idea of setting a minimum age for use of the platforms gains momentum across Europe. The bill, which also bans the use of mobile phones in high schools, was adopted by a 130-21 vote late Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron has requested that the legislation be fast-tracked and it will now be discussed by the Senate in the coming weeks. (Petrequin, 1/27)
The Times:
How Australians Are Coping With Social Media Ban: Less TikTok, More Fishing
Just where the Parramatta passes under Iron Cove bridge in the suburbs of Sydney, Owen Jackson endeavours to pass the time without TikTok. He fishes on a stretch of river where, on a good day, he could come back with a bream, whiting, mulloway or tailor. “I guess I’ve been going out more,” he said, “and doing more things.” (Lagan, 1/26)
On infant formula —
Bloomberg:
Baby Formula Contamination More Common With Push To Mimic Mother's Milk
Baby formula contamination crises that have prompted recalls around the world underscore a recurring problem with infant nutrition: the more sophisticated it becomes, the harder it is to keep safe. In France, authorities are investigating the deaths of two infants who died after consuming potentially tainted formula, prompting fresh fears over the risks of a global market dominated by Nestlé SA, Danone SA and Abbott Laboratories. In the US, health officials are investigating hospitalizations tied to formula from ByHeart Inc., a fast-growing American startup. Together, the cases highlight weaknesses in an industry that has long struggled to balance nutritional innovation with safety. (Deutsch, Kinzelmann, and Edney, 1/28)
Bloomberg:
China’s Low Birthrate Isn’t Doomsday For Formula Milk Suppliers
China’s shockingly low birthrate isn’t quite the calamity for overseas milk suppliers that some recent stock moves might suggest. Foreign firms that make baby formula, from Swiss giant Nestle SA to France’s Danone SA, saw their shares fall after Beijing revealed last week that births in 2025 fell to the lowest since at least 1949. Worst hit was New Zealand’s a2 Milk Co., which plunged 14% immediately after the news as investors dumped a company notable for its bullishness on China. Chinese dairy companies, which are less keyed to the formula market, were relatively undisturbed. (Westcott, 1/25)
Viewpoints: What Happens When Helping People Puts Doctors And Nurses In Harm’s Way?
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
Katie Couric Media:
When Helping Others Becomes Dangerous, What Can Medical Professionals Do?
As a physician, I took an oath: to do no harm, to provide care, to preserve life. No exceptions, no judgment. But there's no clause that says, "unless helping puts your own life at risk." When someone's life is in critical danger, the answer has always been clear. But what happens when we're not allowed to check that pulse? When the instinct to save a life is met with a barrier? When our training is nullified by callousness and cruelty, rather than allowing us to fulfil our oath? (Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD, MS, 1/26)
The Washington Post:
Watching The Alex Pretti Shooting Video Is Unhealthy. But Necessary.
I used to brag about what a strong stomach I had: Show me anything, I can handle it. But I truly never anticipated how much of my adult life would include the casual existence of, and debate over, videos of people being killed. (Monica Hesse, 1/28)
Stat:
Alex Pretti And The Profound Public Health Threat Of ICE
On Saturday, amid demonstrations over Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Minneapolis, federal agents fatally shot Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse. Videos of Pretti’s last moments show him acting non-violently: filming officers’ actions, directing traffic, and attempting to help a woman who had been pushed to the ground. Still, he was pepper-sprayed, restrained, shot multiple times, and, per sworn testimony, denied timely CPR. (Patrick Smith, 1/27)
Also —
Stat:
Multi-Cancer Early Detection Tests Aren’t Ready For Medicare Coverage
On Jan. 20, the House of Representatives passed a health care spending package. Among the proposed policies is a provision for Medicare coverage of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests, pending FDA approval. While this may seem like a win for cancer care, oncologists and their patients should approach widespread adoption of MCED tests with caution. (Barbara Levy and Badrinath Konety, 1/28)
Stat:
New Way To Ease Dental Anxiety: Therapy Dogs In Dentist's Offices
It’s hard to think of two settings more different than a dentist’s chair and a dog park. One hums with high-speed drills and anxiety; the other echoes with joyful barks and tail wags. Yet increasingly, dentists across the country are discovering that a little fur and affection can go a long way toward easing fear — and improving care. (Henry I. Miller, 1/28)