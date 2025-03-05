Sperm Motility Identified As A Factor In Life Expectancy For Men
Men with a higher number of strong swimmers tend to live almost three years longer than those with lower numbers, researchers find. Meanwhile, when it comes to menopause, female patients reportedly aren't getting the information they need.
CNN:
Sperm Quality Linked To Living Longer, Study Finds
People who have higher levels of strong, agile sperm may live nearly three years longer than those with poor swimmers incapable of making it to their destination, according to new research. The large-scale study followed more than 78,000 men for 50 years. (LaMotte, 3/4)
CIDRAP:
Survey Shows Most People Unaware Of Extent Of HPV Risk In Men
While most people know women infected with human papillomavirus (HPV) can develop cervical cancer, far fewer are aware the virus poses significant cancer risks to men, as well, and that men are more likely than women to have HPV. And a second study spotlights the rising incidence of cervical cancer rates in rural US counties. (Soucheray, 3/4)
On women's health —
Axios:
Menopause Treatments And Hormone Therapy: Why Doctors Are Sharing Outdated Information
Menopause is something every woman goes through, but doctors — even OB-GYNs — aren't required to learn much about it. Millions of women don't get the care they need — and some are getting misinformation at the doctor's office. (May, 3/3)
MedPage Today:
Alzheimer's May Develop Differently In Women
At high levels of brain amyloid-beta, women had more aggressive tau accumulation than men, a meta-analysis of longitudinal PET data showed. In cognitively normal people with high baseline amyloid, female sex was associated with faster tau buildup over an average of 2.8 years in three brain areas. (George, 3/3)
In other news from across the country —
CNN:
Psychedelic Trips Can Go Bad. That May Have Serious Consequences, Study Says
Intrigued by all the headlines about the mental health benefits of psychedelics and thinking of giving them a try? You may want to think twice, according to a new study that found a link between bad psychedelic trips and a more than twofold increased risk of death within five years. (LaMotte, 3/3)
The Wall Street Journal:
Meet The ‘Cali Sober’ Set: No Booze, But Drugs Are Fine
When Lauren Brenc was in her 20s and living in New York City, a night out with friends meant drinking. “I was so programmed to have fun with alcohol, everything became centered around it,” said Brenc, who worked in bars and clubs at the time. “It was damaging my body, how I looked, my emotional well-being. Everything was suffering.” (O'Brien, 3/3)