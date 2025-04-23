Study: Almost Half Of US Exposed To Unhealthy Levels Of Air Pollution
Meanwhile, the EPA has informed over 450 employees that they will be either fired or reassigned. In other news, North Carolina residents recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene are left in the lurch after CDC cuts.
Axios:
Nearly Half Of US Exposed To Air Pollution Amid Trump Climate Cuts
Nearly half of Americans are now exposed to potentially dangerous levels of air pollution, per a new report. The findings, which predate the current Trump administration, come as the White House is reconsidering EPA rules and regulations meant to curb pollution and promote cleaner air. (Fitzpatrick, 4/22)
The Washington Post:
EPA To Fire Or Reassign More Than 450 Staffers Working On Environmental Justice, DEI
“EPA is taking the next step to terminate the Biden-Harris Administration’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Environmental Justice arms of the agency,” the agency said in a statement. “This is the first step in a broader effort to ensure that EPA is best positioned to meet its core mission of protecting human health and the environment and Powering the Great American Comeback.” (Ajasa, 4/22)
CNN:
North Carolina Communities Still Struggling To Recover From Hurricane Helene Feel The Loss Of Laid-Off CDC Survey Team
Hurricane Helene tore through the Swannanoa River Valley of western North Carolina almost seven months ago, but many of the scars it left are still fresh. President Donald Trump traveled here in January, just four days after the start of his second term, and pledged more federal help. (Goodman, 4/22)
The Hill:
Republican Senator Asks Kennedy To Restore HHS Staff That Worked On Coal Miner Health
A Republican senator on Tuesday indicated disagreement with at least some of the firings and closures being made by the Trump administration in the name of efficiency. In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) pushed back on decisions that cut an office and workers seeking to support coal miners’ health. (Frazin, 4/22)
Wyoming Public Radio:
As Black Lung Increases In Wyoming, Some Worry Federal Cuts Will Hinder Detection
As more Wyoming coal miners suffer from the debilitating and deadly disease known as black lung, the Trump administration is dismantling the health system that tested for the disease and helped miners avoid getting sicker. (Clements, 4/22)
Also —
AP:
EPA Chief Demands That Mexico Stop Tijuana Sewage From Flowing Into California
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Mexico must stop the flow of billions of gallons of sewage and toxic chemicals from Tijuana that has polluted the Pacific Ocean off neighboring Southern California, closing beaches and sickening Navy SEALs who train in the water. Lee Zeldin made the demand during an Earth Day trip to the California-Mexico border, where he toured a plant in San Diego County that treats the sewage as a secondary facility and flew along the frontier to see the Tijuana River. He also was scheduled to meet with SEALs. (Watson, 4/23)