The study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications, looked at moms' phthalate exposure and newborns' brain development. Other health news is on a promising new drug in the fight against ovarian cancer, the impact of "cold-water immersion" on your body's cells, and more.
CNN:
Phthalates May Affect Newborn Brain Development, Study Finds
Phthalates — the synthetic chemicals used in everyday products for food packaging, personal care, toys and more — have been linked to abnormal neurological development in infants. Now, scientists may have discovered a biological pathway for how this phenomenon could occur. (Rogers, 4/2)
Fox News:
New Drug Shown To Fight Treatment-Resistant Ovarian Cancer, Study Finds
A new drug is showing promise in tackling treatment-resistant ovarian cancer. Relacorilant, the drug tested in a phase 3 ROSELLA trial with Corcept Therapeutics in California, was found to improve overall survival and progression of the disease when matched with a chemotherapy drug called nab-paclitaxel. (Stabile, 4/1)
CIDRAP:
FDA Approves Freeze-Dried Version Of Jynneos Mpox Vaccine
Yesterday the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a freeze-dried formulation of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine, Jynneos, which can also be used to prevent smallpox. As with the frozen liquid version that is already FDA-approved, the freeze-dried version can be used in adults. (Wappes, 4/1)
Newsweek:
Trendy Ice Baths Change Your Body's Cells, Physiologists Reveal
Taking a trendy ice bath—or, as they are formally known, "cold-water immersion"—actually changes the way your cells operate. This is the conclusion of researchers from the University of Ottawa, Canada, who found that a week of hour-long ice baths was linked to an improvement in cellular tolerance to the cold. "We were amazed to see how quickly the body adapted," said paper author and physiologist Kelli King in a statement. (Randall, 4/1)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Zach Dyer delivers this week’s news: Federal regulators want to collect more data to figure out why some CT scans deliver much more radiation than others, and opposition to mRNA vaccines could end promising efforts to cure diseases including pancreatic cancer. (4/1)