Study Links Long-Term Alcohol Use To Increased Risk Of Colorectal Cancer
The new study suggests that those who drink heavily throughout their lifetime could be at a 91% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. Meanwhile, health experts warn that research does not show that social isolation poses a greater threat to young adults than moderate alcohol consumption.
ABC News:
Lifetime Alcohol Use Linked To Higher Risk Of Colorectal Cancer, New Study Finds
Long-term alcohol use has been linked to higher risks of colorectal cancer, according to a study published Monday in the journal Cancer. Researchers found that those with heavy lifetime alcohol consumption have up to a 91% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer compared with those who drank very little. That risk significantly increased with consistent heavy consumption, whereas those who quit drinking may have demonstrated decreased risk of precancerous tissue. (Beauchamp, 1/26)
NBC News:
Alcohol Is Bad For You — But Some Think It Could Reduce Loneliness
Alcohol seems to have lost its grip on American life in recent years. Younger adults are drinking less. Sober bars and alcohol-free member clubs are cropping up across the country. ... But rather than harnessing that momentum, the dietary guidelines that the Trump administration released earlier this month no longer put a concrete limit on alcohol consumption. ... “Alcohol is a social lubricant that brings people together,” Oz said during a White House briefing on Jan. 7. “In the best-case scenario, I don’t think you should drink alcohol, but it does allow people an excuse to bond and socialize, and there’s probably nothing healthier than having a good time with friends in a safe way.” (Bendix and Melendez, 1/24)
Also —
Bloomberg:
Infant Botulism Linked To ByHeart Formula Ingredient Supplier
Health officials found spores that can cause infant botulism at a supplier for formula-maker ByHeart Inc. as part of their investigation into an outbreak that sickened dozens of babies in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Food and Drug Administration testing identified the spores in a whole milk powder at a ByHeart supplier. The supplier wasn’t named. The tests also found links between samples from one of the infants involved in the outbreak and the whole milk powder, according to the CDC. (Edney and Nix, 1/23)
MassLive.com:
Chocolate Sold Nationwide Recalled For Salmonella Risks: Throw Away, Return ASAP
The Food and Drug Administration is updating a nationwide chocolate recall to include several additional flavors potentially contaminated with Salmonella. Spring & Mulberry of North Carolina issued a voluntary recall earlier this month for Salmonella risks associated with its Mint Leaf chocolate. Now, the recall has been expanded to include Earl Grey, Lavender Rose, Mango Chili, Mixed Berry, Blueberry Fennel, Pecan Date and Pure Dark Minis. (Gagnon, 1/23)