Study: People With Autism At Higher Risk Of Early-Onset Parkinson’s
A Swedish study finds that the risk of developing Parkinson's disease before age 50 is four times higher in people with autism than those without. But a Parkinson's diagnosis before that age is rare, including in people with autism. Other research explores diabetes, aging, covid, and more.
MedPage Today:
Autism Tied To Early-Onset Parkinson's Disease
People with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had a higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease early in life, a nationwide population-based study in Sweden showed. After controlling for birth year, age, and sex, the risk of Parkinson's disease was four times higher in people with versus without autism (relative risk [RR] 4.43, 95% CI 2.92-6.72), reported Weiyao Yin, MD, PhD, of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, and co-authors, in JAMA Neurology. (George, 5/27)
NPR:
Can Doctors Test Embryos For Autism? And Should They?
A newly available kind of genetic testing, called polygenic embryo screening, promises to screen for conditions that can include cancer, obesity, autism, bipolar disorder, even celiac disease. These conditions are informed by many genetic variants and environmental factors - so companies like Orchid and Heliospect assign risk scores to each embryo for a given condition. These tests are expensive, only available through IVF, and some researchers question how these risk scores are calculated. But what would it mean culturally if more people tried to screen out some of these conditions? And how does this connect to societal ideas about whose lives are meaningful? (Luse, McBain and Pathak, 5/28)
The Hill:
Can Type 2 Diabetes Be Reversed?
Type 2 diabetes is preventable, but is it reversible? Doctors say yes. Studies have shown that, with diet and exercise changes, some people may be able to return to normal blood sugar levels without medication, entering remission. “The best way to reverse type 2 diabetes is to decrease your body’s resistance to the actions of the insulin made by the pancreas,” said Dr. Patricia Peter, an assistant professor of medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, in a news release. “For most people, this means trying to attain a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and minimizing sugars and excessive carbohydrates in your diet,” Peter added. (Soriano, 5/27)
CNN:
Losing Weight In Middle Age Could Reduce Chronic Diseases Later, Study Shows
All the work that goes into losing weight in middle age could set you up for a longer, healthier life later, according to a new study. A sustained weight loss of about 6.5% of body weight without medications or surgery in middle-aged people is linked to substantial long-term health benefits, said lead study author Dr. Timo Strandberg, professor of geriatric medicine at the University of Helsinki in Finland. (Holcombe, 5/27)
CIDRAP:
Oral Antivirals May Cut Risk Of Poor Outcomes In High-Risk Patients Infected With COVID JN.1
Oral antiviral drugs significantly lowered the risk of adverse outcomes in high-risk COVID-19 patients during the Omicron JN.1 subvariant wave in the United States, concludes a new study published in Pneumonia. JN.1 first emerged in August 2023, was dominant by early 2024, and is still circulating widely today. (Van Beusekom, 5/27)
Modern Healthcare:
Augmented Reality Headsets Offer Alternative To Robotic Systems
Major health systems are turning to augmented reality headsets to make surgery more efficient and more precise while reducing costs. The headsets could eliminate the need for operating room monitors, 3D-printed anatomical models, surgical navigation systems and robotic systems, resulting in significant cost savings. Although surgeons are optimistic about the technology's future, health systems are likely not ready to alter their purchasing plans, as further procedures and studies on efficacy are needed. (Dubinsky, 5/27)