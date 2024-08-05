Study: People With Chronic Pain Aren’t Given Mental Health Help They Need
An analysis found that these patients' needs were underserved "at almost every point" in the U.S. health system, The Washington Post reports.
The Washington Post:
Chronic Pain Patients’ Mental Health Needs Often Go Unrecognized
People living with chronic pain are more likely than their peers without pain to need mental health treatment, yet less likely to get it, a new analysis suggests. The study, published in the journal PAIN, relied on data from the 2019 National Health Interview Survey, which tracked population-wide health in the United States by surveying a nationally representative sample of about 32,000 adults. (Blakemore, 8/4)
The Washington Post:
How Time In Nature Builds Happier, Healthier And More Social Children
Being outdoors goes hand in hand with active play, which can improve physical health and coordination, says Stephen Cook, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics and a professor of pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. It also increases children’s exposure to vitamin D, which the body produces in response to sunlight and which is necessary for growth and bone health. (Serrano, 8/4)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
Mental health news from California —
San Bernardino Sun:
California Needs To Do More To Prevent Suicide Among Native Americans, Tribal Leaders Say
In 2020, Assemblymember James C. Ramos, D-San Bernardino, celebrated the creation of the state’s new Office of Suicide Prevention. Four years later, more work remains to be done, he and other Native American leaders say. Despite making up only 3.6% of Californians in 2020, American Indians or Alaskan Natives made up 9.8% of those who killed themselves that same year, according to the California Department of Public Health. (Yarbough, 8/4)
Bay Area News Group:
Santa Clara County: Independent Living Homes For Mental Health Go Unregulated
Santa Clara County officials believe there are at least a hundred privately owned and operated independent living homes tucked in residential neighborhoods throughout San Jose and the county. ... Counties routinely rely on such facilities to house the most vulnerable, but operators are not required to obtain a license. ... Disability rights advocates and local officials say that’s left many tenants languishing in inhospitable conditions and, in some cases, unable to get the care they need. (Varian, 8/4)