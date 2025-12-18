Study Shows High-Fat Cheese, Cream May Help Lower Dementia Risk

The researchers note that no difference was seen for low-fat milk products, or whole milk, and that what the cows eat is also important. Other lifestyle and health news looks at warning signs of dementia; blood tests for Alzheimer's; "holiday heart syndrome;" and more.

ABC News: High-Fat Cheese, Cream Linked To Lower Risk Of Dementia: Study

People who regularly ate higher-fat cheese and cream had a lower risk of developing dementia over 25 years, while low-fat dairy and other dairy foods showed no clear association, according to a new study. Those who consumed 50 grams per day or more of high-fat cheese daily – roughly a third of a cup – had a lower overall risk of dementia, vascular dementia, a form of cognitive decline caused by impaired blood flow to the brain, according to the 25-year Swedish study of nearly 28,000 people published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. (Danquah, 12/17)

Newsweek: Scientists Reveal Six Middle Age Early Warning Signs Of Dementia

Six symptoms associated with depression in midlife could increase your dementia risk later on in life, according to new findings by researchers from University College London. Dementia is estimated to affect more than 55 million people worldwide—a figure expected to skyrocket to 153 million within the next 25 years. At present, there is no cure. (Fleur Afshar, 12/16)

The Washington Post: Alzheimer's Blood Tests Show Promise But Have Limitations

Blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease are becoming more accurate, but researchers stress the need for caution and further study. (Johnson, 12/18)

The Washington Post: Want A Younger, Healthier Brain? This Type Of Exercise Can Help.

More muscle mass was linked to younger brains in new research, suggesting resistance training can support long-term brain health. (Reynolds, 12/17)

Newsweek: Psychologists Reveal Three Personality Traits Linked To Early Death

Your personality may influence how long you live, according to major new research that suggests certain traits can significantly raise—or lower—the risk of dying early. The large study from the University of Limerick in Ireland found that certain personality traits—such as being anxious, highly organized, or outgoing—can strongly influence how long people live. (Gibbs, 12/16)

Fox News: Holiday Habits Can Increase Heart Attack Risk At Christmastime, Experts Warn

The holidays are known to be a source of stress, between traveling, preparing for family gatherings and indulging in lots of food and drinks. The uptick of activity can actually put a strain on the heart, a phenomenon known as "holiday heart syndrome." Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Jeremy London addressed this elevated risk in a recent Instagram post, sharing how heart attacks consistently rise around the holidays. (Stabile, 12/16)

The Washington Post: How We Ingest Plastic Chemicals While Consuming Food

When Americans eat a burger, they aren’t just biting through bun, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Instead, the burger — or its packaging, or the utensil used to cook it — also likely contains a blend of chemicals scientists believe harm human health. PFAS. Phthalates. BPA. Flame retardants. (Osaka and Ahmed, 12/17)

Stat: The Story Of Whole Milk's Return To U.S. Schools

Whole milk is ready for its comeback in America’s schools — but surprising language tucked into a new bill clears the path for non-dairy milk options, too. (Todd, 12/17)

