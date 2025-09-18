Study: Vitamin B3 Linked To A Reduction In Skin Cancer Risk
Researchers found the biggest reduction in risk among people who began taking B3 after their first skin cancer diagnosis. Other public health coverage is on the benefits of blueberries on infants' immune systems, mental health, and more.
NPR:
Vitamin B3 May Help Prevent Skin Cancer, New Study Finds
Doctors who perform skin cancer surgeries often recommend nicotinamide — which is a form of Vitamin B3 — to their patients. It's been shown to protect cells from UV radiation damage. Now, a new study of nearly 34,000 veterans, finds this over-the-counter supplement is linked to a reduction in non-melanoma skin cancers among people who've already had skin cancer. The research was published in JAMA Dermatology. (Aubrey, 9/17)
In other health and wellness news —
Newsweek:
Common Fruit Found To Boost Babies’ Immune Systems
Feeding infants blueberries as one of their first solid foods could help strengthen their immune systems and support long-term gut health, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz. The clinical trial—published in the journal Nutrients and Frontiers in Nutrition—is the first to rigorously test the effects of a specific food on infant health using a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled design. (Gray, 9/16)
MedPage Today:
Abortion Contaminants In The Water Supply: Are The Rumors True?
Environmental scientists say there is no credible evidence that mifepristone (Mifeprex) or fetal tissue is contaminating U.S. water supplies at levels that would harm humans, animals, or the environment, despite claims from advocacy groups linking at-home abortions to water pollution. The debate was revived after the release of the latest "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) report overseen by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which raises broad concerns about pharmaceutical pollution but makes no mention of mifepristone, abortion, or fetal tissue. (McCreary, 9/16)
Phys.org:
Rhythmic Yoga Breathing Produces Measurable Brain Activity Linked To Deep Relaxation
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, in collaboration with Sri Sri Institute of Advanced Research and Fortis Escort Heart Institute, report that rhythmic breathing in Sudarshan Kriya Yoga (SKY) produces measurable shifts in brain rhythms associated with deep relaxation. The team finds that SKY practice increases theta and delta brain activity while reducing alpha power. (Jackson, 9/17)