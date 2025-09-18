- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Ticks Are Migrating, Raising Disease Risks if They Can’t Be Tracked Quickly Enough
- Health Care Cuts Threaten Homegrown Solutions to Rural Doctor Shortages
- Watch: Fired CDC Chief Says RFK Jr. Demanded She Roll Back Vaccine Policies Without Evidence
- Political Cartoon: 'A (Brush) Stroke of Brilliance?'
KFF Health News Original Stories
Ticks Are Migrating, Raising Disease Risks if They Can’t Be Tracked Quickly Enough
Doctors need to know when to screen for tick-borne diseases in their communities. But it’s getting harder for local health departments to get funding for tick surveys as federal public health grants from agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dry up. (Aaron Bolton, MTPR, 9/18)
Health Care Cuts Threaten Homegrown Solutions to Rural Doctor Shortages
In a rural, largely Republican region of California, homegrown efforts to bolster the medical workforce face an uphill battle, in part because of federal health care cuts approved by the GOP Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in July, as well as a state budget deficit. (Bernard J. Wolfson, 9/18)
Watch: Fired CDC Chief Says RFK Jr. Demanded She Roll Back Vaccine Policies Without Evidence
Susan Monarez and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief medical officer Debra Houry described turmoil in an agency dominated by anti-vaccine political officials nominated by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Arthur Allen and Hannah Norman, 9/17)
Political Cartoon: 'A (Brush) Stroke of Brilliance?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'A (Brush) Stroke of Brilliance?'" by Paul Wood.
Fired CDC Director Says RFK Jr. Wanted Her To Preapprove Vaccine Changes
In her Wednesday testimony before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, Dr. Susan Monarez outlined how she was expected to preemptively approve changes to the childhood vaccine schedule without evidence or data and fire other scientists without cause.
Fierce Healthcare:
RFK Jr. Demanded Vaccine Policy Change Without Evidence, Fired CDC Director Testifies
Ousted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez, Ph.D., testified Wednesday that ahead of her firing, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told her there was “no science or evidence” in support of the current childhood vaccine schedule and that he planned to change it in September. ... Monarez recounted her side of the conflict with the secretary that occurred during multiple meetings Aug. 25. “We got into an exchange where I had suggested I would be open to changing the childhood vaccine schedule if the evidence or science were supporting,” Monarez said. “And he responded that there was no science or evidence associated with the childhood vaccine schedule, and he elaborated that CDC had never collected the science or the data to make it available [in relation] to the safety and efficacy." (Muoio, 9/17)
KFF Health News:
Watch: Fired CDC Chief Says RFK Jr. Demanded She Roll Back Vaccine Policies Without Evidence
Susan Monarez, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Sept. 17 in her first public remarks since she was fired. Some Republicans on the committee accused her of lying and said she hadn’t been on board with the administration’s agenda. (Allen and Norman, 9/17)
The Boston Globe:
Susan Monarez Hearing: Senators Try To Divide RFK Jr. And Trump
Lawmakers on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions panel also revived a bipartisan line of questioning that highlighted a wedge between President Trump and Kennedy during the HHS secretary’s recent appearance before the Senate Finance Committee earlier this month. Throughout that hearing, several senators took time to praise Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, the government-led effort that rapidly developed vaccines for the COVID pandemic during Trump’s first term. (Kopan, 9/17)
The Hill:
Rand Paul Gets Into Testy Exchange Over Vaccines With Ex-CDC Head Susan Monarez
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) got into a heated exchange about vaccines with former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez. During a Wednesday hearing about Monarez’s ouster from the agency, Paul grilled her about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the need for newborns to get a hepatitis B shot. (Weixel, 9/17)
The Hill:
GOP Senators Grill Ex-CDC Director On Attorney Choice
Republican senators Wednesday attempted to undermine the testimony of former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez by attacking the attorneys she retained after being ousted. GOP Sens. Jim Banks (Ind.) and Ashley Moody (Fla.) questioned why Monarez is being represented by lawyers who have vocally criticized President Trump. (Weixel, 9/17)
Health Insurers Will Cover All Vaccines Through 2026 With No Cost-Sharing
Insurance company trade group AHIP says it will maintain coverage for all immunizations recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that were in place on Sept. 1. The announcement comes as ACIP meets today and Friday to discuss various vaccinations.
CIDRAP:
Insurance Trade Group Says COVID, Flu Vaccines Covered Through 2026
In a major development, AHIP (formerly America's Health Insurance Plans), the insurance company trade group, announced that it will continue to cover updated COVID vaccines and flu vaccines through the end of 2026. The announcement comes just before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is set to meet beginning tomorrow to discuss the use of and recommendations for those vaccines. (Soucheray, 9/17)
CBS News:
Inside The CDC Vaccine Panel's High-Stakes Meeting: Science, Politics And The Future Of Vaccination
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will convene Thursday and Friday of this week under an unaccustomed spotlight. The committee, known as ACIP, usually attracts little attention as it deliberates vaccine schedules and eligibility, but suddenly finds itself navigating political scrutiny, public skepticism and internal upheaval. The stakes extend well beyond the technical details of dosing intervals or eligibility cutoffs. (Gounder, 9/17)
The New York Times:
Western States Issue Their Own Vaccine Recommendations To Counter Kennedy
Four Democratic-controlled Western states on Wednesday issued their own recommendations on who should get three common seasonal vaccines, a sharp rejection of efforts by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to upend vaccine policy at the federal level. The so-called West Coast Health Alliance — which includes health officials in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii — recommended that every resident 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine this fall. (Baumgaertner Nunn, 9/17)
The Washington Post:
Why Seniors Who Want Covid Shots Should Consider Getting One This Week
For people 65 or older considering getting a new covid shot, this week might be the best opportunity to get vaccinated without complications before a federal vaccine advisory committee’s scheduled Friday vote to issue recommendations. That’s because that panel, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, has been weighing revisions to coronavirus vaccine recommendations that could make it more difficult for seniors to access the shots as soon as this weekend, according to several people familiar with their deliberations. (Sun and Ovalle, 9/17)
In covid research —
CIDRAP:
Moderna Data Show Strong Immune Response To Updated COVID Vaccine
Moderna yesterday announced promising preliminary immunogenicity data for its 2025-26 formulation of Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the LP.8.1 variant. In a press release, the company said the data are from an ongoing phase 4 clinical trial to gauge the safety, tolerability, and immune response to the updated Spikevax vaccine. The findings come ahead of a September 19 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is slated to discuss and vote on vaccine recommendations. (Schnirring, 9/17)
MedPage Today:
Antibody Titers After COVID Vaccination Can Help Predict Infection Risk
Measuring a person's immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibody titers after a COVID-19 booster vaccination could reveal who's at greater risk of infection and thus in greater need of revaccination, regardless of broader age and comorbidity risk factors, according to a longitudinal analysis from Japan. (Rudd, 9/17)
CIDRAP:
Studies Show Mostly Poor Long-COVID Protection For Paxlovid
Two new studies find limited evidence of the usefulness of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir-ritonavir) to prevent the development of long COVID—but with a small reduction for older COVID-19 patients. (Soucheray, 9/16)
As Shutdown Risk Rises, Democrats Demand Health Care Policy Changes
Democrats are eyeing a repeal of the Medicaid cuts passed in July and a long-term extension of expiring Obamacare tax subsidies. Meanwhile, Politico reports that President Donald Trump's health care cuts may be felt sooner rather than later.
Bloomberg:
Risk Of US Government Shutdown Rises With Democratic Counteroffer
An increasingly rancorous standoff over funding the US government intensified Wednesday as congressional Democrats swung big on a counteroffer, ratcheting up the risk of an Oct. 1 shutdown. Democrats are demanding President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans agree to health care policy changes that House Speaker Mike Johnson has said have “zero” chance of becoming law as part of the spending bill. (Wasson, 9/17)
Politico:
Democrats’ Shutdown Endgame Is Sketchy As Deadline Looms
Democrats are gearing up to reject a GOP stopgap funding bill and potentially spark a government shutdown. What happens then, no one seems to know. Two weeks ahead of the key deadline, party leaders are staking out a rhetorical hard line demanding that their Republican counterparts come to the negotiating table to discuss concessions on health care and other issues. (Wu and Carney, 9/18)
Also —
Politico:
Trump’s Health Care Cuts May Hit Voters Sooner Than He Thinks
The conventional wisdom in Washington is that by pushing off big changes to Medicaid until after the 2026 midterms, Republicans shielded themselves from voter backlash. Don’t be so sure. A full year before anyone casts their vote in November 2026 — meaning now, in the fall of 2025 — the American health care system will begin transitioning from an era of unprecedented expansion of coverage to an era of unprecedented cutbacks. And President Donald Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress will be easy to blame. (Kenen, 9/18)
More about health care costs and insurance coverage —
Modern Healthcare:
PBM Bill Will Pass This Winter: Rep. Buddy Carter
Bills to limit pharmacy benefit managers have been among the most popular and bipartisan pieces of legislation introduced in Congress during the last two years, yet none have passed. Is this finally the year? The House passed the Lower Costs More Transparency Act of 2023 with a PBM provision in the last Congress. The Senate, however, only advanced PBM bills as far as committee consideration. (McAuliff, 9/17)
AP:
Amazon Spends $1 Billion To Increase Pay And Lower Health Care Costs For US Workers
Amazon says it’s investing more than a $1 billion to raise wages and lower the cost of health care plans for its U.S. fulfillment and transportation workers. The Seattle-based company said Wednesday the average pay is increasing to more than $23 per hour. Some of its most tenured employees will see an increase between $1.10 and $1.90 per hour. Full-time employees, on average, will see their pay increase by $1,600 per year. Amazon also said it will lower the cost of its entry health care plan to $5 per week and $5 for co-pays, starting next year. (D’Innocenzio, 9/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Nursing Home Occupancy Rates Rise, But Discharge Issues Remain
Nursing homes are emerging from a years-long financial funk as more beds are filled, but that can make things tougher for health systems eager to discharge patients. Occupancy at skilled nursing facilities is ramping up to pre-pandemic levels as staffing stabilizes and growth in the number of people over age 65 ratchets up demand. That, in turn, is leading to higher margins for some nursing homes. But facilities are being cautious about how they add beds — and how they fill them — in the face of rising costs, leaving some hospitals in a tough spot. (Eastabrook, 9/17)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Safety-Net Hospital Funding Hinges On Widely Varying Definitions: 7 Things To Know
Funding for safety-net hospitals relies on definitions that vary significantly, leading to big differences in which facilities qualify for support and how resources are distributed, according to a recent study from the University of Pennsylvania’s Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics. Seven things to know: 1. Definitions vary widely. Researchers applied nine definitions of safety-net hospitals to data from more than 4,500 acute care hospitals. Depending on the definition used, anywhere from 992 to more than 1,300 hospitals qualified, capturing as few as 2% or as many as 69% of rural hospitals. (Condon, 9/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Where Medicare Advantage Ratings Stand Ahead Of 2026 Release
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is not scheduled to publicly release the Medicare Advantage Star Ratings for several weeks. The drama, however, already has begun. On Sept. 9, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provided insurers with a private preview of their individual ratings, but accidentally disclosed every company’s preliminary rating in the file, according to sources familiar with the matter. (Tepper, 9/17)
NIH Alters System To Monitor Research Funds Sent To Foreign Scientists
An agency official says the current system, called FACTS, is wrought with discrepancies in figures. Others at the agency dispute that characterization, with one noting, “They needlessly broke a functioning system that only needed a few improvements.”
Stat:
NIH Releases New Plan For Awarding Foreign Research Grants
Starting early next year, scientists hoping to secure funding from the National Institutes of Health to pursue projects involving research partners overseas will encounter a new system for awarding and tracking those grants. Agency officials say the changes will improve the integrity, accountability, and national security of NIH-funded research. “It’s something that had been a long time coming,” Jon Lorsch, the NIH acting deputy director for extramural research, told STAT in an interview. “It was clear that we did not have good data at all for where the money was going or how it was being spent.” (Molteni, 9/18)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Dr. Oz 'Recruiting' Health Workers In Atlanta, Disputes Claims About Rural Care
Dr. Mehmet Oz, who runs one of President Donald Trump’s most consequential health offices, came to Atlanta on Wednesday and told a conference ballroom full of health executives and workers that he sees a world full of promise under recent Trump health initiatives. And he’s hiring. (Hart, 9/17)
On artificial dyes, infertility, and drug abuse —
AP:
FDA Proposes To Ban The Food Dye Orange B From Sausage Casings And Frankfurters
Federal regulators are proposing to remove another artificial dye from the U.S. food supply — Orange B, a synthetic color that hasn’t been used in the U.S. for decades. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that it would seek to repeal the regulation allowing use of the dye approved in 1966 to color sausage casings and frankfurters. No batches of the dye have been certified, or asked to be used, since 1978, FDA officials said. (Aleccia, 9/17)
NBC News:
Dueling Approaches To Infertility Vie For Congress' Attention
Two professional organizations with different approaches to treating infertility, one backed by supporters of the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement and anti-abortion groups, and the other representing in vitro fertilization providers, held separate, dueling events on Capitol Hill this week after months of escalating tension. The briefings pitted in vitro fertilization ... against restorative reproductive medicine, a lesser-known approach to infertility that encompasses medication, lifestyle changes, tracking menstrual cycles or performing surgery for conditions that can decrease fertility, such as endometriosis. (Bendix, 9/17)
The New York Times:
Trump Wants States To Force More Drug Users Into Rehab: What To Know
The sight is increasingly common: people openly using drugs, menacing pedestrians, strewing sidewalks and parks with needles, syringes and resin-crusted patches of foil. President Trump recently proposed a solution. He wants to force them off the streets and into treatment. The concept is not as unlikely as it might seem. (Hoffman, 9/17)
On pharma investments and tariffs—
FiercePharma:
GSK Plots $30B Investment In US Manufacturing, R&D
British Big Pharma GSK is welcoming President Donald Trump to the U.K. with a hefty gift: a five-year, $30 billion planned investment in U.S. R&D and manufacturing. ... The planned American venture includes $1.2 billion earmarked for advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and digital technologies, according to the release. That means beginning construction next year on a new biologics "flex" factory in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, and expanding AI capabilities at the company's five manufacturing sites in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland and Montana. (Incorvaia, 9/16)
On climate change —
Bloomberg:
US Science Panel Says Greenhouse Gas Dangers Are ‘Beyond Dispute’
A panel of experts convened by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine said the evidence that greenhouse gases harm human health is “beyond scientific dispute” — a conclusion that could impede the Trump administration as it seeks to roll back the federal government’s authority to regulate climate pollution. (Roston, 9/17)
Eli Lilly Study Shows Mounjaro As New Way To Fight Childhood Diabetes
The positive results show that the shot reduced blood sugar levels by an average of about 2% in kids as young as 10, as well as a 10% reduction in body weight after a year of treatment. Plus: how GLP-1 drugs could help patients on antipsychotics live longer; the link between medical imaging and blood cancer in kids; and more.
Bloomberg:
Lilly Seeks Mounjaro Approval For Diabetic Kids On Positive Study Results
Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro helped kids as young as 10 control their blood sugar and lose weight in a study that may give doctors another tool to fight childhood diabetes. The shot that’s been embraced by adult diabetics proved similarly beneficial for younger patients, reducing their blood sugar levels by an average of about 2%, according to results released at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes conference in Vienna. They also lost more than 10% of their body weight after a year of treatment. (Muller, 9/17)
More on weight loss drugs —
Medical Xpress:
Antipsychotic-Treated Patients With Schizophrenia See Benefits From Semaglutide, Study Claims
A multicenter collaboration of Danish researchers reports that once-weekly semaglutide for 30 weeks lowered blood sugar levels and body weight and improved physical quality of life in antipsychotic-treated adults with schizophrenia and prediabetes. Cardiometabolic illness cuts life expectancy in schizophrenia, with lifestyle risks and barriers to physical care adding to the burden. Second-generation antipsychotics can accelerate weight gain and impair glucose tolerance. (Jackson, 9/17)
Fox News:
GLP-1 Medications Could Cut US Mortality By 6.4%, New Study Finds
A new study has discovered that drugs for diabetes and weight loss could significantly reduce mortality for Americans. Researchers at Swiss Re, a reinsurance company in Zurich, Switzerland, released estimations that GLP-1 drugs could lead to a 6.4% reduction in all-cause mortality in the U.S. by 2045. (Stabile, 9/17)
Bloomberg:
Lilly’s GLP-1 Pill Beats Older Novo Diabetes Drug In Head-To-Head Trial
Patients on Eli Lilly & Co.’s experimental diabetes pill lost more weight and had better blood sugar control than those on an older, approved rival from Novo Nordisk A/S in the first head-to-head trial of the two medicines. The highest dose of Lilly’s pill — called orforglipron — led to a 1.9% drop in blood sugar levels and shaved roughly 18 pounds from patients’ frames, significantly more than those getting Novo’s Rybelsus. (Muller, 9/17)
The Wall Street Journal:
Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy Pill Shows Similar Weight-Loss To Its Shot, Study Finds
Novo Nordisk’s experimental daily Wegovy pill helped patients lose about as much weight as its weekly injection, according to data from a late-stage trial. The pill has already been sent to U.S. regulators for approval, with a decision expected by the end of the year, positioning it as the first GLP-1 pill approved specifically for weight loss. Production is under way in the U.S. (Chopping, 9/18)
In other pharma and tech news —
The Washington Post:
U.S. Organ Transplants Corrupted By Greed And Bias, Whistleblower Says
In early 2020, a director of the kidney transplant program at Parkland Health in Dallas noticed a problem. Patients were languishing on the waiting list for donated kidneys. One patient, he said, had waited nine years for a kidney transplant, and by that time he had become too sick for the procedure. Others died waiting. “No one should have to wait that long,” he said in a recent interview. (Whoriskey, 9/17)
MedPage Today:
Medical Imaging Linked To Blood Cancers In Kids
One of every 10 blood cancers in children may result from radiation exposure associated with medical imaging, according to a large retrospective analysis. ... A key takeaway from the analysis is to avoid unnecessary imaging in children. (Bankhead, 9/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Siemens Healthineers, Stryker To Partner On Robot
Siemens Healthineers and Stryker announced a partnership Wednesday to develop a robotic system for neurovascular procedures including treatment for strokes and aneurysms. When performing many neurovascular procedures, physicians have to operate multiple systems and tools at the same time. The companies said they seek to solve that problem by bringing robotics, imaging and therapeutic devices together into one platform. (Dubinsky, 9/17)
Study: Vitamin B3 Linked To A Reduction In Skin Cancer Risk
Researchers found the biggest reduction in risk among people who began taking B3 after their first skin cancer diagnosis. Other public health coverage is on the benefits of blueberries on infants' immune systems, mental health, and more.
NPR:
Vitamin B3 May Help Prevent Skin Cancer, New Study Finds
Doctors who perform skin cancer surgeries often recommend nicotinamide — which is a form of Vitamin B3 — to their patients. It's been shown to protect cells from UV radiation damage. Now, a new study of nearly 34,000 veterans, finds this over-the-counter supplement is linked to a reduction in non-melanoma skin cancers among people who've already had skin cancer. The research was published in JAMA Dermatology. (Aubrey, 9/17)
In other health and wellness news —
Newsweek:
Common Fruit Found To Boost Babies’ Immune Systems
Feeding infants blueberries as one of their first solid foods could help strengthen their immune systems and support long-term gut health, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz. The clinical trial—published in the journal Nutrients and Frontiers in Nutrition—is the first to rigorously test the effects of a specific food on infant health using a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled design. (Gray, 9/16)
MedPage Today:
Abortion Contaminants In The Water Supply: Are The Rumors True?
Environmental scientists say there is no credible evidence that mifepristone (Mifeprex) or fetal tissue is contaminating U.S. water supplies at levels that would harm humans, animals, or the environment, despite claims from advocacy groups linking at-home abortions to water pollution. The debate was revived after the release of the latest "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) report overseen by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which raises broad concerns about pharmaceutical pollution but makes no mention of mifepristone, abortion, or fetal tissue. (McCreary, 9/16)
Phys.org:
Rhythmic Yoga Breathing Produces Measurable Brain Activity Linked To Deep Relaxation
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, in collaboration with Sri Sri Institute of Advanced Research and Fortis Escort Heart Institute, report that rhythmic breathing in Sudarshan Kriya Yoga (SKY) produces measurable shifts in brain rhythms associated with deep relaxation. The team finds that SKY practice increases theta and delta brain activity while reducing alpha power. (Jackson, 9/17)
Blind People Decry Changes To Iowa's Independent-Living Program
A state training initiative ended a requirement that people in the program use sleep shades, or eye masks that block out all light. Former participants say the shades are critical to understanding how much a vision-impaired person can achieve in daily life, especially if the person is newly impaired.
Iowa Public Radio:
Blind Iowans Protest Changes To A State Program That Trains People With Limited Vision To Live Independently
Blind Iowans marched outside of the Iowa Department for the Blind in Des Moines Tuesday as they protested changes to a state program that prepares people with impaired vision to live independently. The department recently ended the requirement for blind Iowans to use sleep shades — eye masks that block out all light — while learning to navigate the world without vision at its Orientation Center. (Sostaric, 9/17)
MPR News:
Minnesotans Can Now Buy Recreational Cannabis From State’s Medical Dispensaries
Minnesotans can now buy recreational cannabis at non-tribal dispensaries for the first time since legalization in 2023. RISE Dispensaries and Green Goods, the state’s two medical-marijuana providers, began selling adult-use products to customers 21 and over this week. According to the state’s Office of Cannabis Management, both were issued a medical cannabis combination business license on Monday. (Ki, 9/17)
WUSF:
Tallahassee Memorial, FSU Reach Deal To Establish Academic Health Center
Under the agreement, FSU and TMH will work with the city of Tallahassee on the transfer of the hospital assets to the university. The partnership needs to be approved by the city commission. Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare have approved the framework of a long-planned partnership that would create an academic health center and slowly rebrand the hospital to FSU Health. (Mayer and Wood, 9/17)
KFF Health News:
Health Care Cuts Threaten Homegrown Solutions To Rural Doctor Shortages
Olivia Owlett chose to do her primary care residency in this Northern California college town largely because it faces many of the same health care challenges she grew up with. Owlett is one of four residents in the inaugural class of a three-year family medicine residency program run by the local nonprofit Healthy Rural California. She is the kind of doctor the organization seeks to draw to the far north of California, a region with severe physician shortages. (Wolfson, 9/18)
Los Angeles Times:
As California Installs More Artificial Turf, Health And Environmental Concerns Multiply
Fields of plastic, or fake turf, are spreading across the Golden State from San Diego to Del Norte counties. Some municipalities and school districts embrace them, saying they are good for the environment and promote kids’ activity and health. But some cities, including Los Angeles, are considering banning the fields — citing concerns about children’s health and the environment. (Rust, 9/17)
On measles and ticks —
CIDRAP:
US Measles Cases Near 1,500 As New Case Confirmed In Chicago Area
Today in its weekly update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are 1,491 confirmed measles cases in the United States this year in 42 jurisdictions, an increase of 37 cases in the past week. Eighty-six percent of cases have been linked to one of 38 reported outbreaks, and roughly 12% of all case-patients have required hospitalization. Last year the country recorded only 285 measles cases, and 2025 has been the worst year for measles activity in the United States since the virus was officially declared to be eliminated in 2000. (Soucheray, 9/17)
KFF Health News:
Ticks Are Migrating, Raising Disease Risks If They Can’t Be Tracked Quickly Enough
Biologist Grant Hokit came to this small meadow in the mountains outside Condon, Montana, to look for ticks. A hiking path crossed the expanse of long grasses and berry bushes. As Hokit walked the path, he carried a handmade tool made of plastic pipes taped together to hold a large rectangle of white flannel cloth. He poked fun at this “sophisticated” device, but the scientific survey was quite serious: He was sweeping the cloth over the shrubs and grass, hoping that “questing” ticks would latch on. (Bolton, 9/18)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
Bloomberg:
Mysterious Diabetes Type With 25 Million Cases Gets A Name
Almost two decades after David Phillips noticed a disturbing trend of young, lean people who were under-nourished as children showing up at clinics in northern Ethiopia with diabetes, the unusual form of the disease is finally getting a name. Type 5 diabetes affects about 25 million people, mostly in poorer countries, and has been neglected and under-researched, a group of experts wrote in The Lancet Global Health on Thursday, calling for the development of diagnostic criteria and treatment guidelines. (Kew, 9/18)
ScienceDaily:
Millions Have Diabetes Without Knowing It
A sweeping global study reveals that nearly half of people with diabetes don’t even know they have it, with young adults being the most overlooked. While most diagnosed patients receive treatment, less than half achieve proper blood sugar control, leaving only about one in five with well-managed diabetes. (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, 9/15)
ScienceDaily:
New Drug Could Be First To Stop Deadly Fatty Liver Disease
Scientists at UC San Diego have identified a new drug, ION224, that could transform the treatment of MASH, a dangerous form of fatty liver disease tied to obesity and diabetes. By blocking a key liver enzyme, the drug reduces fat and inflammation, halting the root causes of liver damage. In a year-long clinical trial, patients showed major improvements without serious side effects, offering hope to millions affected worldwide. (University of California - San Diego, 9/16)
MedPage Today:
Potentially Groundbreaking CAR-T Product Shows Early Promise In Lupus
Five patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in China have been treated with a potentially groundbreaking form of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, researchers reported, with encouraging results after 3 months. Their approach differs from previous applications of CAR T-cell therapy in autoimmune diseases, in which patients' T cells are harvested and transformed ex vivo to destroy B cells and thereby "reset" the immune system. (Gever, 9/17)
MedPage Today:
Brain Shunt Improves Walking In Normal-Pressure Hydrocephalus
Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) shunting improved walking speed, gait, and balance in older adults with idiopathic normal-pressure hydrocephalus, the PENS trial showed. At 3 months, gait velocity increased in patients randomized to an open-shunt valve setting of a noninvasively adjustable shunt, and did not change in the placebo valve group ... according to Mark Luciano, MD, PhD, of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors. (George, 9/17)
MedPage Today:
Noninvasive Retinal Scans Can Flag Silent Heart Disease
Noninvasive retinal scans may flag underlying subclinical coronary atherosclerosis, according to a retrospective study in healthy Korean volunteers. (Lou, 9/17)
Viewpoints: Monarez Lays Out RFK Jr.'s Plan To Ruin Public Health Framework; Why Do So Few Women Take HRT?
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Former CDC Officials Foreshadow How RFK Jr. Is Coming After Vaccines
Wednesday’s Senate testimony from two former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials delivered bombshell after bombshell. Susan Monarez, ousted as CDC director after less than a month, previously described her removal in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. Her Senate testimony — alongside that of former chief medical officer Debra Houry — offered even more chilling details about what Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. intends to do to vaccines. (Leana S. Wen, 9/17)
The Boston Globe:
Long A Subject Of Fear, Menopause Hormone Therapy Can Be A Lifesaver
Menopause care, treatment, and awareness have come a long way since that 2002 Women’s Health Initiative study put fear in the hearts of middle-aged women and health care professionals alike. For years, many women were advised or chose to suffer through debilitating symptoms of midlife hormonal changes rather than risk health complications from taking hormones. (Kimberly Atkins Stohr, 9/18)
CIDRAP:
Four Tips For Understanding This Week’s ACIP Meeting
ACIP meetings have always been treated by the press and the public as sincere efforts to present and discuss vaccine-related information in a public forum. But what happens when the exercise isn’t genuine, and is instead ideological? When it’s vaccine policy theater with the outcome already decided, instead of scientific discussion? Before the next ACIP meeting, the Vaccine Integrity Project provides four helpful reminders. (9/15)
Stat:
Four Reasons Why Generative AI Chatbots Could Lead To Psychosis In Vulnerable People
As mental health researchers and clinicians, we believe that this risk is real. Though emerging reports are mostly anecdotal, we suspect research will eventually find that aspects of generative AI serve to reinforce delusional processes in vulnerable people. (Matcheri Keshavan, Walid Yassin, and John Torous, 9/18)
Newsweek:
Low Birth Rates Are Here To Stay—Until Our Economy Works For Everyone
The real reason people are postponing becoming parents or having another child stems from the fact that, compared to earlier generations, fewer of today's young adults have hit the major milestones of adulthood, like finishing school, living on their own, and finding stable jobs. These shifts are because of changes in the economy, as the value of the minimum wage has fallen, more jobs require higher education credentials while the cost of college has increased, and housing affordability has declined. Addressing these concerns is essential if U.S. policymakers want to increase birth rates. (Karen Benjamin Guzzo, 9/17)