Summa Health Is First Health System Wholly Owned By Venture Capital Firm
General Catalyst’s Health Assurance Transformation Co. finalized the acquisition Wednesday and hopes to boost Summa's efficiency by using AI to improve diagnoses and document patient visits. Also in the news: Johns Hopkins, CommonSpirit, Florida Blue, BayCare, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
General Catalyst's HATCo Acquires Summa Health
General Catalyst’s Health Assurance Transformation Company on Wednesday closed its acquisition of Summa Health, making it the first health system wholly owned by a venture capital firm. (Kacik, 10/1)
More health industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Insurance Contract Disputes With Johns Hopkins, Ascension Ramp Up
Health insurance companies and health systems are familiar with heated contract battles, but the scramble to lock down favorable terms is rising. Hospitals, under pressure to operate within tight margins, are wrestling with the financial ramifications of looming federal healthcare cuts and coping with sustained labor shortages Insurers seek to clamp down on rising utilization and appease dissatisfied investors. (Tong, 10/1)
Modern Healthcare:
CommonSpirit Health To Grow Ambulatory Care To Boost Operations
CommonSpirit is betting on ambulatory care expansion to shore up operations and putting hospital deals on ice. The Chicago-based system has added 90 ambulatory care sites to its footprint in its last two fiscal years, 34 of which opened across nine states in fiscal 2025, which ended June 30. (Hudson, 10/1)
WUSF:
Florida Blue, BayCare Reach Agreement, Ensuring In-Network Coverage For Most Members
Florida Blue and BayCare on Wednesday said a new multiyear agreement ensures that most patients can continue accessing the health system's hospitals, specialty physicians and services without disruption. The deal encompasses all 16 BayCare hospitals, its extensive ambulatory network, and BayCare Medical Group, the Tampa Bay area's largest multispecialty physician group. (Mayer, 10/1)
Chicago Tribune:
Advocate Health Installs Medicine Vending Machines On South Side
Most patients don’t expect to be sent to a vending machine immediately after a doctor’s appointment or a hospital stay. But there are two new vending machines that dole out prescription medications — not snacks — at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Calumet Heights and Advocate Medical Group’s Imani Village clinic in Pullman. (Schencker, 10/1)
CIDRAP:
Treating Recurrent C Difficile Cases Cost Hospital Millions, Study Finds
A study conducted at a community hospital in New Jersey highlights the excess costs associated with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), researchers reported this week in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. The retrospective study of patient medical records by clinicians at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center included patients who had three or more inpatient admissions due to CDI from January 2017 through December 2020. (Dall, 10/1)
On medical debt —
Wyoming Public Radio:
Grants Help Wyoming Parents Pay For Uncovered Medical Bills
Once in a while, a friend meets you exactly where you are. It is the message greeting Wyoming families who turn to Casper-based Jason’s Friends Foundation for help paying medical bills when their child is diagnosed with cancer, or tumors in the brain or spinal cord. (Galatas, 10/1)
KFF Health News:
Workers’ Wages Siphoned To Pay Medical Bills, Despite Consumer Protections
Stacey Knoll thought the court summons she received was a scam. She didn’t remember getting any medical bills from Montrose Regional Health, a nonprofit hospital, after a 2020 emergency room visit. So she was shocked when, three years after the trip to the hospital, her employer received court orders requiring it to start funneling a chunk of her paychecks to a debt collector for an unpaid $881 medical bill — which had grown to $1,155.26 from interest and court fees. (Bichell, 10/2)