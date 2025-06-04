Survey Shows Health Care Workers Use More AI At Home Than At Work
This holds true across the board for nurses and physicians. Also in industry news: Orlando Health holds its second mental health conference; A judge denies a motion to dismiss lawsuits accusing Claritev of colluding with insurers to reduce pay for out-of-network providers; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Clinicians Use Generative AI More Often At Home Than Work: Survey
Healthcare workers use artificial intelligence more in their personal lives than in professional settings, according to a survey published Tuesday. Information services company Wolters Kluwer and marketing research firm Ipsos surveyed 312 U.S. healthcare professionals on AI in healthcare. Despite all the hype, fewer respondents use generative AI at work than at home. (Turner, 6/3)
Health News Florida, Central Florida Public Media:
Orlando Health Conference Addresses Future Of Mental Health
At the hospital system's second mental health conference, experts spoke about embracing trends and technologies to address issues such as the loneliness epidemic. About 120 mental health experts gathered at Orlando Regional Medical Center for Orlando Health's second annual mental health conference. It's double the attendance the conference had last year, with nurses, doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists and counselors from around the Central Florida area. (Pedersen, 6/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Claritev's Motion To Dismiss Lawsuits Is Denied
A federal district court judge on Tuesday denied motions to dismiss complaints in two lawsuits against data analytics firm MultiPlan — now operating as Claritev — and a number of insurers. Judge Matthew Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois denied Claritev's motion to dismiss complaints in two lawsuits involving federal and state antitrust and consumer protection claims. (DeSilva, 6/3)
Modern Healthcare:
New Mountain's Robert Musslewhite: Payers Are Winning AI Arms Race
It's been 10 months since Robert Musslewhite joined New Mountain Capital as an executive advisor to help it deploy $15 billion into healthcare. After years of leading The Advisory Board, OptumInsight and Definitive Healthcare, Musslewhite went to the private equity firm in August. He was instrumental in helping New Mountain merge three revenue cycle management companies — Access Healthcare, SmarterDx and Thoughtful.ai — to form Smarter Technologies in a deal announced last month. (Perna, 6/3)
KFF Health News:
‘An Arm and a Leg’ Podcast: A Mathematical Solution For US Hospitals?
What do the KGB and the former CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital have in common? Eugene Litvak. The Soviet intelligence agency and the children’s hospital have each separately looked to the Ukrainian émigré with a PhD in mathematics for help. He turned down the KGB, but Litvak saved Cincinnati Children’s Hospital more than $100 million a year. For decades, Litvak has been on a mission to save U.S. hospitals money and improve the lives of doctors, nurses, and patients. He says he has just the formula to do it. (Galewitz and Appleby, 6/4)