From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
The domestic policy legislation the House advanced in May includes the most substantial rollback of the Affordable Care Act since President Donald Trump and his Republican allies tried to pass legislation in 2017 that would have largely repealed President Barack Obama’s signature domestic accomplishment. (Phil Galewitz and Julie Appleby, 6/3)
Worried that President Donald Trump’s FDA might not act, a panel of cancer experts recommended that doctors consider testing before dosing patients with a commonly used but sometimes deadly cancer drug. It came too late for many patients. (Arthur Allen, 6/4)
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to block a state law that requires nursing homes to have 96 hours of backup power in the case of emergencies, potentially giving the industry a break from spending over $1 billion on facility upgrades. Patient advocates say rolling back the nursing home industry requirements for preparedness could jeopardize the safety of residents. (Annie Sciacca, 6/4)
An immigrant mathematician is on a mission to save U.S. hospitals billions of dollars and improve the lives of doctors, nurses, and patients. At one hospital, it's working. (Dan Weissmann, 6/4)
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (6/3)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
HERE WE GO AGAIN
One thousand cases?
Measles is preventable;
vaccines cause adults.
- Dane Binder
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Hospitals Aren't Required to Perform Emergency Abortions, Feds Now Say
In reversing the Biden-era guidance, the Trump administration has lifted EMTALA measures that allowed doctors to perform abortions when necessary, irrespective of the legality of the procedure in the state. HHS and CMS say that this previous guidance does not "reflect the policy of this Administration."
ABC News:
Trump Administration Rescinds Biden-Era Guidance Requiring Hospitals To Perform Emergency Abortions
The Trump administration announced on Tuesday it is rescinding Biden-era guidance that uses a federal law to require hospitals to stabilize patients in need of emergency care -- including by providing an abortion. In July 2022, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance that, under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), doctors must perform abortions in emergency departments -- even in states where the procedure is illegal -- particularly if it serves as a "stabilizing medical treatment" for an emergency medical condition. (Kekatos, 6/3)
Politico:
Judge Orders Trump Admin To Maintain Gender-Affirming Care For Transgender Inmates
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to continue providing gender-affirming care to hundreds of transgender prison inmates, ruling that an abrupt decision to curtail their medical care was not based on any “reasoned” analysis, as the law requires. U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth previously ordered the Bureau of Prisons to continue to provide medical care to several individual prisoners who are transgender, but his ruling Tuesday is the first that broadly blocks federal prison officials from carrying out an executive order from President Donald Trump targeting “gender ideology.” (Gerstein and Cheney, 6/3)
FDA and CDC updates —
The Hill:
FDA Chief Pledges Review Of Abortion Pill Mifepristone
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary committed to reviewing the abortion drug mifepristone in a letter sent to Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). “As with all drugs, FDA continues to closely monitor the postmarketing safety data on mifepristone for the medical termination of early pregnancy,” Makary wrote to Hawley. “As the Commissioner of Food and Drugs, I am committed to conducting a review of mifepristone and working with the professional career scientists at the Agency who review this data,” he added in the letter. (O’Connell-Domenech, 6/3)
NBC News:
FDA’s AI Tool For Medical Devices Struggles With Simple Tasks
A new Food and Drug Administration AI tool that could speed up reviews and approvals of medical devices such as pacemakers and insulin pumps is struggling with simple tasks, according to two people familiar with it. The tool — which is still in beta testing — is buggy, doesn’t yet connect to the FDA’s internal systems and has issues when it comes to uploading documents or allowing users to submit questions, the people say. It’s also not currently connected to the internet and can’t access new content, such as recently published studies or anything behind a paywall. (Lovelace Jr., 6/3)
AP:
Kennedy Has Ordered A Review Of Baby Formula. Here's What You Should Know
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has directed the Food and Drug Administration to review the nutrients and other ingredients in infant formula, which fills the bottles of millions of American babies. The effort, dubbed “Operation Stork Speed,” is the first deep look at the ingredients since 1998. ... About three-quarters of U.S. infants consume formula during the first six months of life, with about 40% receiving it as their only source of nutrition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Aleccia, 6/3)
Stat:
CDC Chronic Disease Unit Is Slated To Fold Despite MAHA's Focus
Chronic disease isn’t going away, but a national center devoted to its prevention may be, a prospect that is alarming agency insiders and public health officials across the country. The Department of Health and Human Services’ budget for 2026, released Friday, proposed $14 billion in discretionary funding for programs that aim to reverse the chronic disease epidemic, but it would also abolish the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. (Cooney, 6/4)
CBS News:
CDC Official Overseeing COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations Resigns
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said Tuesday she was resigning from her role overseeing updates to the agency's COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, following an order by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to force an update to the agency's guidance. "My career in public health and vaccinology started with a deep-seated desire to help the most vulnerable members of our population, and that is not something I am able to continue doing in this role," Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos wrote in an email to some members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). (Tin, 6/3)
Regarding HHS —
Fierce Healthcare:
Fired Federal Workers Say HHS, DOGE Violated Federal Privacy Law
A new class action lawsuit asserts the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) fired civil servants based on incorrect internal personnel records. Three months ago, the HHS cut its workforce by about 10,000 workers through a reduction in force (RIF), which is separate from the probationary worker firings that preceded it. Several lawsuits are challenging the legality of the RIF starting the week of March 31. (Tong, 6/3)
MedPage Today:
Former HHS Chief Blasts Trump's Enablers, Says Policies Will Cost Lives
For Xavier Becerra, who was the HHS secretary during the Biden administration and now a candidate for California governor, the time for keeping quiet has passed. At first, "I stayed pretty quiet, neutral, because I feel you've got to give the new person a chance to settle in," Becerra said during the Association of Health Care Journalists annual conference here Friday. But now that 4 months have passed, he said, "they got their chance." (Clark, 6/3)
MedPage Today:
RFK Jr. May Despise Top Medical Journals, But MAHA Report Still Cites Them
Although HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has threatened to prevent federal researchers from publishing studies in premier medical journals, his "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) report did not hold back on citing studies from these publications. The MAHA report cited 26 studies published by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), JAMA, The Lancet, and their affiliates -- journals Kennedy has previously called "corrupt." These studies, which include exposés of conflicts of interest in medicine, account for 5% of the 522 citations in the 73-page report. (Dotinga, 6/3)
Also —
Politico:
Trump Fires Heat Experts As Summer Begins
The Trump administration’s purge of federal personnel poses the latest threat to a rule meant to protect workers from extreme heat. As part of an agency reorganization, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired the research team tasked with studying the deadly effects of high temperatures and how to safeguard against them, writes Ariel Wittenberg. The layoffs take effect this week, just before the start of a summer that is forecast to be hotter than normal across the United States. (Skibell, 6/3)
Fierce Healthcare:
CMS Commits To Tech Initiatives To Give Patients Access To Data
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services plans to undertake several new health tech initiatives, senior leaders announced today at a closed meeting with stakeholders. The Department of Health and Human Services held a meeting today to discuss health tech policy and its recent request for information on health tech initiatives. CMS seems to be moving ahead with some of the initiatives it asked stakeholders to provide feedback on in its RFI — among them a national provider directory and modern identity verification for Medicare beneficiaries. (Beavins, 6/3)
Newsweek:
Can Trump Tackle US 'Chronic Disease Crisis'? Experts Weigh In
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vow to "Make America Healthy Again" could fall short when it comes to chronic disease, experts have warned. When the MAHA Commission report on chronic disease came out in May, President Donald Trump made it clear his administration was committed to tackling the epidemic. "We will not stop until we defeat the chronic disease epidemic in America, we're going to get it done for the first time ever," said Trump during a MAHA event at the White House in May. (Laws, 6/3)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Jackie Fortier reads the week’s news: New programs teach Black kids to swim competitively and help their parents learn too, and people in prison are often denied basic health care at the end of their lives. Zach Dyer reads this week’s news: Federal funding cuts are gutting HIV prevention programs, and financial pressures are leading to the closure of clinics that provide abortion care even in states where it’s legal. (6/3)
Trump Eyes July 4 Deadline For Tax Bill As Senate Faces A Three-Week Sprint
AP points out that Democrats are loudly criticizing GOP proposals to cut Medicaid, food stamps, and green energy investments as part of the huge tax bill. Other news from Capitol Hill is on cuts to public broadcasting and foreign aid, and the bill's impact on Obamacare.
AP:
Trump Pushes A July 4th Deadline For Tax Bill As Republican Senators Dig In
President Donald Trump wants his “big, beautiful” bill of tax breaks and spending cuts on his desk to be signed into law by the Fourth of July, and he’s pushing the slow-rolling Senate to make it happen sooner rather than later. Trump met with Senate Majority Leader John Thune at the White House earlier this week and has been dialing senators for one-on-one chats, using both the carrot and stick to nudge, badger and encourage them to act. But it’s still a long road ahead for the 1,000-page-plus package. (Mascaro and Jalonick, 6/4)
Politico:
Congress Finally Gets Trump's Request To Codify DOGE Cuts To NPR, PBS, Foreign Aid
President Donald Trump has sent Congress a request to nix $9.4 billion in current funding for public broadcasting and foreign aid — the first test of Republicans’ willingness to back the administration’s gutting of federal agencies. The “rescissions” memo was officially transmitted Tuesday to Capitol Hill and seeks to eliminate $8.3 billion in foreign aid, along with $1.1 billion from public broadcasting, including for National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service. (Scholtes, Tully-McManus and Kashinsky, 6/3)
KFF Health News:
Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Continues Assault On Obamacare
Millions would lose Medicaid coverage. Millions would be left without health insurance. Signing up for health plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces would be harder and more expensive. President Donald Trump’s domestic policy legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that cleared the House in May and now moves to the Senate, could also be called Obamacare Repeal Lite, its critics say. (Galewitz and Appleby, 6/3)
Immunotherapy Shows Promise As A 'Potential Cure' For Multiple Myeloma
In a small study, a third of the participants with multiple myeloma, a common blood cancer which has up until now been deemed incurable, seem to have had their cancer disappear, The New York Times reports. The immunotherapy was developed by China-based Legend Biotech. Plus, a suggestion to lower the screening age for colon cancer.
The New York Times:
From No Hope To A Potential Cure For A Deadly Blood Cancer
A group of 97 patients had longstanding multiple myeloma, a common blood cancer that doctors consider incurable, and faced a certain, and extremely painful, death within about a year. They had gone through a series of treatments, each of which controlled their disease for a while. But then it came back, as it always does. They reached the stage where they had no more options and were facing hospice. They all got immunotherapy, in a study that was a last-ditch effort. (Kolata, 6/3)
MedPage Today:
Undetectable Disease Status In Myeloma Similar With Drug Therapy, Transplantation
Patients with undetectable disease after induction therapy for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) did not have significantly better outcomes with a stem-cell transplant versus drug therapy, according to a study reported here. Among patients who received four-drug consolidation therapy, 84% had measurable residual disease (MRD)-negative status before starting maintenance therapy. That compared with 86% of patients who had a stem-cell transplant plus pharmacologic consolidation therapy. (Bankhead, 6/3)
Stat:
Cancer Blood Tests Offer Hope, But More Data Needed On CtDNA Tests
Tests searching for tumor DNA that’s circulating in the blood are surging in popularity, because they can clue clinicians into what’s happening with a patient’s cancer long before any changes appear on more traditional tools like MRI or CT scans. Some of these ctDNA tests can show if cancer will recur months before any lesions are visible, and others can give information about how a cancer will or is responding to a certain therapy. Sales of the tests have soared, and here at the American Society for Clinical Oncology annual meeting this week, there were dozens of abstracts looking at ctDNA and its use in clinical decision-making. (Chen, 6/4)
On colon cancer, “inflammaging,” and chemo —
MedPage Today:
Study Supports Lowering Colon Cancer Screening Age
A single-center study supported recent U.S. recommendations that lowered the colorectal cancer screening age to 45. Screening colonoscopy outcomes were slightly less common in people ages 45-49 compared with those 50-54 years old, but only the risk for any adenoma was significantly lower in the younger group, ... reported Jeffrey Lee, MD, MPH, of Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Pleasanton, and colleagues in JAMA. (6/3)
The Wall Street Journal:
How ‘Inflammaging’ Drives Cancer—And Points To New Treatments
People are more likely to get cancer as they age. Dr. Miriam Merad has an unconventional idea of how that might be reversed: using allergy drugs and other seemingly unlikely medications to damp a condition known as “inflammaging.” The immunologist and oncologist has spent years examining malignant tumors to learn why people over age 50 account for nine in 10 cancer diagnoses in the U.S. She and her research team at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City have homed in on an answer: the aging immune system. (McKay, 6/3)
KFF Health News:
Two Patients Faced Chemo. The One Who Survived Demanded A Test To See If It Was Safe
JoEllen Zembruski-Ruple, while in the care of New York City’s renowned Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, swallowed the first three chemotherapy pills to treat her squamous cell carcinoma on Jan. 29, her family members said. They didn’t realize the drug could kill her. Six days later, Zembruski-Ruple went to Sloan Kettering’s urgent care department to treat sores in her mouth and swelling around her eyes. (Allen, 6/4)
New Study Links Cannabis Use With Compromised Heart Health
The small study, published in JAMA Cardiology, found the vascular effects applied whether the cannabis was eaten or smoked. Other science and research news is on anorexia in later life, MIS-C, Pepto Bismol, and more.
Fortune Well:
Cannabis—Whether Smoked Or Eaten—Is Bad For Your Heart, New Study Finds. It's Just One Of Many Risks
Smoking weed, according to a small new study out of University of California San Francisco, is bad for your heart—and so is consuming cannabis as an edible. The report, published May 28 in JAMA Cardiology, found that people who regularly used marijuana in either form had vascular function that was reduced by about half when compared to those who did not use cannabis—a dysfunction comparable to that of tobacco smokers. (Greenfield, 6/3)
The New York Times:
Anorexia In Middle Age And Beyond
For decades, few people connected eating disorders with older people; they were seen as an affliction of teenage girls and young women. But research suggests that an increasing number of older women have been seeking treatment for eating disorders, including bulimia, binge eating disorder (known as BED) and anorexia, which has the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric disorder, and brings with it an elevated risk of suicide. (Ellin, 6/3)
CIDRAP:
Report Highlights Evidence, Remaining Data Gaps On Vaccines And Antibiotic Resistance
The Wellcome Trust last week released a new report on the role that vaccines can play in tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The report summarizes the findings from 11 Wellcome-funded research projects that aimed to fill critical evidence gaps on vaccines and AMR, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. A World Health Organization (WHO) modeling study published in 2024 estimated that vaccines could avert more than half a million deaths from drug-resistant infections annually, cut AMR-related healthcare costs and productivity losses by billions of dollars, and reduce the number of antibiotics needed to treat infections by 2.5 billion doses annually. (Dall, 6/3)
CIDRAP:
MIS-C Patients Catch Up With Controls By Most Measures Within 2 Years, Data Suggest
Two years after hospitalization for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), most patients' neurologic and psychological test scores were similar to those of controls, but those who had been admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) and experienced reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) tended to have diminished executive function (high-level thinking skills), concludes a study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 6/3)
CIDRAP:
Testing Migrants For Key Infectious Diseases May Speed Diagnosis, Cut Risk Of Spread
Instituting routine testing of migrants for certain infectious diseases leads to earlier diagnoses and treatment, improving health outcomes and lowering the risk of onward community spread, suggests an observational UK study published late last week in eClinicalMedicine. (Van Beusekom, 6/3)
CBS News:
Pepto Bismol Didn't Prevent Travelers' Diarrhea Compared To Placebo, Small CDC Study Found
The active ingredient in Pepto Bismol, bismuth subsalicylate, is often used to treat and prevent diarrhea while traveling — but a new study found it may not help with prevention. In the study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "no significant difference" was found for symptoms of loose stool or diarrhea between groups who took the medication for prevention and those who took a placebo. (Moniuszko, 6/3)
USDA Confirms Third Avian Flu Outbreak At A Large Arizona Farm
The H5N1 avian flu virus has affected nearly 1.4 million birds. With the most recent outbreak, three of Arizona's largest layer farms have been infected, leading to the loss of more than 5 million birds. Other outbreak news reports on measles, norovirus, covid, and more.
CIDRAP:
H5N1 Avian Flu Strikes Another Arizona Layer Farm
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed a third H5N1 avian flu outbreak at a large layer farm in Arizona, affecting nearly 1.4 million birds. Since the middle of May, the virus has hit three of the state’s large layer farms, all in Maricopa County, leading to a loss of more than 5 million birds. The outbreak wiped out about 95% of the birds at Hickman Family Farms’ facilities, and has shuttered all of the company’s West Valley farms, according to a local media report. (Schnirring, 6/3)
CIDRAP:
South Dakota Confirms First Measles Case As Other States Add To Their Totals
The South Dakota Department of Health (SDDH) yesterday reported its first measles case of the year, which involves an adult resident of Meade County who became ill after international travel. In a statement, the SDDH said the patient visited several public locations while infectious, including an urgent care in Rapid City on May 28 and an urgent care in Sturgis on May 29. (Schnirring, 6/3)
CBS News:
Will Norovirus Surge Early Again This Year? CDC Urges Tracking Of New Strain
After years of largely predictable norovirus waves, the emergence of a new strain might have disrupted the seasonal pattern of outbreaks from this notorious stomach bug, suggests a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In previous years, the U.S. usually saw norovirus outbreaks increase around December. That marked the start of the season for the virus. But last year's season started in October, as a new norovirus strain called GII.17 drove a record wave of outbreaks. (Tin, 6/3)
Covid diagnoses and vaccines —
CIDRAP:
Long-COVID Diagnoses Fairly Common In Medicare Claims
A recent study in The Journal of Gerontology analyses Medicare data from 3,588,671 Medicare beneficiaries diagnosed as having COVID-19 from October 2021 to March 2023 and finds that 3.9% of beneficiaries—or about 140,000 people—were diagnosed with long COVID after experiencing symptoms for at least 1 year. The authors also estimated the risk of developing long COVID based on the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered prior to the index date, using Medicare Part B claims and pharmacy records. (Soucheray, 6/3)
NPR:
COVID Vaccine Changes Confuse And Upset Some Parents And Families
Loryn Competti was watching the news with her husband at their home in Cincinnati when she heard about the new federal policy about who should get a COVID vaccine. "I started crying," says Competti. "I was like, 'Am I really not going to be able to get this vaccine? Why? Why?' That's absolutely terrifying." (Stein, 6/3)
Bloomberg:
Moderna Will Test New Covid Shot Against Placebo, RFK Jr. Says
Moderna Inc. has agreed to do a placebo-controlled trial of its new Covid vaccine that was recently approved by US regulators, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday. In a post on X, Kennedy said he wanted to “address those of you who have anxieties” about the Food and Drug Administration’s limited approval of Moderna’s vaccine, which was cleared for a narrower segment of the population than prior shots. (Smith and Cohrs Zhang, 6/3)
AP:
COVID-Related Agreement Continues To Shield Some On Georgia's Death Row From Execution
The fact that the COVID-19 vaccine is not available for newborn babies is shielding a group of prisoners on Georgia’s death row from execution. Executions in Georgia were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state attorney general’s office entered into an agreement with lawyers for people on death row to set the terms under which they could resume for a specific group of prisoners. (Brumback, 6/3)
Regarding the food supply —
The Hill:
FDA Upgrades Tomato Recall Over Salmonella Contamination
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) late last month upgraded its recall on tomatoes contaminated with salmonella to a Class I. The agency said produce sold by Williams Farms Repack could pose “serious adverse health consequences or death,” in a May 28 enforcement report. The recall was first announced on May 2 when the FDA said items posed the risk of potential contamination. However, the threat for products sold to distributors in the states of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina has now increased. (Fields, 6/3)
The Hill:
Lead, Mercury Found In Popular Rice Brands: Study
Popular rice brands across the United States might contain highly toxic metals, one study has found. A study conducted by Healthy Babies, Bright Future found that out of 145 rice samples nationwide, 100% of them contained arsenic. According to the organization, more than one in four exceeded the FDA’s action level for infant cereal. (Campbell, 6/3)
Survey Shows Health Care Workers Use More AI At Home Than At Work
This holds true across the board for nurses and physicians. Also in industry news: Orlando Health holds its second mental health conference; A judge denies a motion to dismiss lawsuits accusing Claritev of colluding with insurers to reduce pay for out-of-network providers; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Clinicians Use Generative AI More Often At Home Than Work: Survey
Healthcare workers use artificial intelligence more in their personal lives than in professional settings, according to a survey published Tuesday. Information services company Wolters Kluwer and marketing research firm Ipsos surveyed 312 U.S. healthcare professionals on AI in healthcare. Despite all the hype, fewer respondents use generative AI at work than at home. (Turner, 6/3)
Health News Florida, Central Florida Public Media:
Orlando Health Conference Addresses Future Of Mental Health
At the hospital system's second mental health conference, experts spoke about embracing trends and technologies to address issues such as the loneliness epidemic. About 120 mental health experts gathered at Orlando Regional Medical Center for Orlando Health's second annual mental health conference. It's double the attendance the conference had last year, with nurses, doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists and counselors from around the Central Florida area. (Pedersen, 6/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Claritev's Motion To Dismiss Lawsuits Is Denied
A federal district court judge on Tuesday denied motions to dismiss complaints in two lawsuits against data analytics firm MultiPlan — now operating as Claritev — and a number of insurers. Judge Matthew Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois denied Claritev's motion to dismiss complaints in two lawsuits involving federal and state antitrust and consumer protection claims. (DeSilva, 6/3)
Modern Healthcare:
New Mountain's Robert Musslewhite: Payers Are Winning AI Arms Race
It's been 10 months since Robert Musslewhite joined New Mountain Capital as an executive advisor to help it deploy $15 billion into healthcare. After years of leading The Advisory Board, OptumInsight and Definitive Healthcare, Musslewhite went to the private equity firm in August. He was instrumental in helping New Mountain merge three revenue cycle management companies — Access Healthcare, SmarterDx and Thoughtful.ai — to form Smarter Technologies in a deal announced last month. (Perna, 6/3)
KFF Health News:
‘An Arm and a Leg’ Podcast: A Mathematical Solution For US Hospitals?
What do the KGB and the former CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital have in common? Eugene Litvak. The Soviet intelligence agency and the children’s hospital have each separately looked to the Ukrainian émigré with a PhD in mathematics for help. He turned down the KGB, but Litvak saved Cincinnati Children’s Hospital more than $100 million a year. For decades, Litvak has been on a mission to save U.S. hospitals money and improve the lives of doctors, nurses, and patients. He says he has just the formula to do it. (Galewitz and Appleby, 6/4)
Mississippi Public Health Advocates Find Opioid Settlement Plan Unsettling
Some fear lawmakers will allow money to be spent on issues other than addressing and preventing overdoses. Other states making news include Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, and California.
AP:
Opioid Settlement Plan Allows Millions To Be Spent On Purposes Other Than The Public Health Crisis
In the fallout of over 9,000 Mississippians dying of overdoses since 2000, lawyers and lawmakers have set up a plan to distribute the hundreds of millions of dollars from corporations that catalyzed the crisis. But public health advocates and Mississippians closest to the public health catastrophe worry the setup could enable these dollars to be spent on purposes other than ending the overdose epidemic. (Siegler, 6/3)
Axios:
Colorado Expands Paid Leave For NICU Parents
Colorado became the first state to offer extended paid family leave to parents with infants in the neonatal intensive care units after Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the policy into law on Friday. Why it matters: Parents will be able to take up to 12 extra weeks while their infants are in the NICU, where parental engagement has been linked to better developmental outcomes. (Goldman, 6/4)
ABC News:
Florida City Begins Formal Process To Remove Fluoride From Water Supply After State Ban
A city in Florida began the formal process of removing fluoride from its water supply on Tuesday to be in compliance with a new state law. Ocala -- 75 miles northwest of Orlando -- currently has a city ordinance requiring fluoride to be added to the water supply. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning local governments from adding fluoride to public water systems. (Kekatos, 6/3)
North Carolina Health News:
Advocates Protest Pesticide Measure In N.C. Senate Bill
People dressed in green filled the seats at a North Carolina Senate committee hearing on May 14 — their clothes an act of protest against this year’s Senate version of the North Carolina Farm Act bill, a provision of which would limit liability for pesticide manufacturers. Bill co-sponsor Sen. Brent Jackson (R-Autryville) said the provision would protect pesticide companies from frivolous lawsuits, but critics say the measure would place too high a burden on those seeking justice for being harmed by pesticides. (Vitaglione and Atwater, 6/4)
From Texas and California —
The Texas Tribune:
In Texas, An Unlikely Coalition Unites Over Consumer Health
Months ago, when Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Lois Kolkhorst first held a hearing on Senate Bill 25 — requiring among other things, warning labels on foods containing certain additives — the first person to speak was Calley Means, a top adviser to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. “Texas can really lead here…These bills represent a Texas way that prioritizes transparency, prioritizes good education and prioritizes incentive change,” said Means, a former food and pharmaceutical consultant, who spearheaded the federal Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission. He’s also the brother of Casey Means, President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Surgeon General. (Langford and Huff, 6/2)
Bloomberg:
Texas Wants To Kill A Cannabis Boom It Accidentally Helped Stoke
Texas is on the cusp of banning all recreational THC products after lawmakers passed a bill to reverse the unintended effects of hemp laws that led to a boom in shops selling gummies, joints, vapes and drinks that create a similar high to marijuana. The proposal, awaiting Governor Greg Abbott’s signature, would outlaw almost all consumable hemp products except for non-psychoactive CBD and CBG. A separate measure expanding the state’s medical use program for THC — the psychoactive molecule found in marijuana and at weaker concentrations in hemp — is also nearing final approval. (Lovinger, 6/3)
KFF Health News:
Newsom’s Push To Block Law Could Save California Nursing Homes Over $1 Billion
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to block a California law from taking effect next year that will require nursing homes to have a 96-hour backup power supply, potentially giving the industry a reprieve from having to spend over $1 billion in capital investments. The Democratic governor tucked the suspension into his budget update to address a projected $12 billion state deficit. If lawmakers go along, it will be the second time nursing homes have forestalled spending on generators or other power supplies required to keep ventilators, feeding and IV pumps, and medication dispensing machines running during emergencies, such as wildfires. (Sciacca, 6/4)
Newsweek:
People In California Warned Over Parasite-Riddled Fish
Southern Californians have been warned that more than 90 percent of popular game fish have been found to contain invasive, parasitic worms that can infect humans. Two species of the parasitic flatworms known as "trematodes" were found infecting five species of freshwater fish from San Diego County in a study by researchers from University of California, San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Infection with the worms typically causes gastrointestinal problems, lethargy and weight loss in humans—but severe cases have even been known to cause heart attack and strokes. (Randall, 6/3)
Viewpoints: Global Students Could Alleviate US Doctor Shortage; RFK Jr. Has Bungled Our Bird Flu Response
Opinion writers discuss the following public health issues.
Stat:
America Is Running Out Of Doctors. Congress Must Step Up
When the Trump administration put a pause on student visa interviews recently, it hit a perhaps surprising group: thousands of J-1 physician visa holders who are supposed to start residency on July 1. Now, they are unsure what their future will hold. The hospitals where they are supposed to work are scrambling, too. The U.S. can’t afford to lose these doctors — the country is already running out of physicians. (Tom Price, 6/4)
The Boston Globe:
Canceling Moderna's Bird Flu Contract Could Be Robert Kennedy's Most Reckless Act Yet
Of all the misguided decisions Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made as secretary of Health and Human Services, canceling Moderna’s contract to develop a bird flu vaccine may be the most dangerous yet. (Ashish K. Jha, 6/3)
Stat:
RFK Jr.'s Stance On Covid Vaccines For Pregnant Women Is Profoundly Unethical
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy’s proposal to end the government’s existing Covid vaccine recommendation for healthy pregnant women, if enacted, will be a major setback to decades’ worth of efforts to advance the health of pregnant people and their babies. It also profoundly unethical. (Ruth R. Faden, 6/3)
Stat:
HHS Secretary Kennedy Told Us Not To Listen To Him. We Agree
During his confirmation hearings, Kennedy promised that he would not interfere with established immunization schedules. Yet in a matter of days, he has lurched from refusing to recommend vaccinating against measles to, without evidence, attempting to alter the national vaccine schedule for pregnant women, babies, and children. These are the very parts of the U.S. population whose health and well-being are perhaps uppermost in the mind of public health and for whom evidence-based decision-making is of the utmost policy importance. (Sara Rosenbaum and Richard Hughes IV, 6/4)
Bloomberg:
No Job Says ‘New York’ Like Home Health-Care Aide
The dividing line between home health care and other home care for the elderly and disabled isn’t always clear, and if you look closely at the above chart you can see that the Bureau of Labor Statistics suddenly reclassified about 80,000 New York jobs in April from home health-care services to services for the elderly and persons with disabilities. (Justin Fox, 6/3)
Chicago Tribune:
Remembering Dr Timothy R.B. Johnson, A Giant In Global Women’s Health
Dr Timothy R.B. Johnson, who passed away on May 27, was a giant in global health and women’s sexual and reproductive health, and a poster child for impassioned and impactful mentorship. Tim was a true force multiplier, training hundreds of future obstetricians and gynecologists in the United Sates, and then forging truly lasting paths first to Ghana, and then our native Ethiopia, bringing his wisdom, vision and excellence to communities where maternal mortality rates were shockingly high. (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Senait Fisseha, 6/4)