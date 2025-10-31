Telltale Signs Of Bird Flu Infection Aren’t Always Evident, Review Finds

Researchers delve deeper into the perception that human H5N1 infections are apparent and severe. They also examine the likelihood of transmission among people. Also: A listeria outbreak tied to pasta salads claims two more lives; an ill Utah resident refuses a measles test; and more.

CIDRAP: Review: Human H5N1 Avian Flu Cases Can Be Asymptomatic, And The Virus Likely Spreads Among People

Asymptomatic human avian influenza A(H5N1) infections occur, and person-to-person transmission is likely in some settings, reveals a scoping review by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researchers. The study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, involved a search for studies on confirmed highly pathogenic H5N1 infection published through August 25, 2025. (Van Beusekom, 10/30)

CIDRAP: Avian Flu Detected In House Mice In Washington State

Six house mice in Grant County, Washington, have been identified as having avian influenza, a mammal detection that is likely linked to increased avian influenza among wild birds in the same county. According to an update from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the mice were collected on October 15. (Soucheray, 10/30)

More people have died from a suspected listeria outbreak —

CNN: More Illnesses, Deaths Reported In Listeria Outbreak Tied To Recalled Pasta Salads, Meals Sold Nationwide

Two additional deaths have been reported in a listeria outbreak that’s been linked with recalled ready-to-eat pasta salads and prepared meals sold at major grocery chains including Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger and Walmart, health officials said Thursday. (Koda, 10/31)

On the spread of measles and covid —

CIDRAP: Suspected Measles Case-Patient Refuses Testing In Salt Lake County

Southern Utah has become the epicenter of measles activity in the United States in the past 2 months, but so far, Salt Lake County has not reported any infections. But a new probable case reported by the Salt Lake County Health Department changes that. Officials said a Salt Lake County resident is likely the area’s first case of measles but is refusing to submit to confirmatory testing. (Soucheray, 10/30)

CIDRAP: CIDRAP And CEPI Launch Resources To Track Development Of Coronavirus Vaccines

Today the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP, which publishes CIDRAP News), in partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), launched a new digital home for the Coronavirus Vaccines R&D Roadmap (CVR) Initiative with expanded features for researchers, investors, policymakers, and the public. (Wappes, 10/30)

CIDRAP: Serious Mental Illness Tied To Increased Risk Of Long COVID

Adults with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or recurrent major depressive disorder—especially those who are older, Black or Hispanic, have chronic conditions, have public health insurance, or were hospitalized during infection—are at elevated risk for long COVID, according to an analysis published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 10/30)

Also —

AP: People Who Died At Colorado Dairy Were Exposed To A Toxic Gas, Coroner's Report Says

Six people who died at a Colorado dairy farm this summer were exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas, authorities said Thursday. The Weld County coroner’s office drew its conclusions from autopsies and toxicology tests. The deaths of five men and a teenager on Aug. 20 sent shockwaves through the rural communities in and around Keenesburg, 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of Denver, where emergency responders entered a confined space to recover the bodies. Authorities had immediately expressed concern that the deaths were linked to harmful gases. (Lee and Govindarao, 10/31)

