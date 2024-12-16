Texas AG Sues New York Doctor Accused Of Prescribing Abortion Pills
The case is one of the first challenges to the shield laws passed to protect physicians post Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, Black women face racial inequality in maternal health care; Missouri pregnancy resource centers close.
AP:
Texas Sues New York Doctor For Prescribing Abortion Pills To Woman Near Dallas
Texas has sued a New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a woman near Dallas, launching one of the first challenges in the U.S. to shield laws that Democrat-controlled states passed to protect physicians after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit on Thursday in Collin County, and it was announced Friday. (Murphy, Hill and Mulvihill, 12/13)
The Washington Post:
Why Black Women Are Being Told To Speak Up During And After Childbirth
Thirty minutes after giving birth to her daughter, while enjoying a sandwich and chatting with her mother, Ariel Freeman felt a sudden gush of blood that soaked through the pad beneath her. She called out to a nurse, who responded that postpartum bleeding was normal. After another gush of blood 20 minutes later, Freeman began to feel woozy. Again, she told the nurses, and they told her not to worry. A voice inside her head told her to be louder. (Cohen, 12/15)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
ThriVe’s Three Pregnancy Resource Clinics Temporarily Close, Employees Furloughed
A pregnancy resource center promoting alternatives to abortion has temporarily closed its doors at all three of its Missouri clinics amid continuing fallout from abuse allegations leveled against its former director. A letter to staff provided to the Post-Dispatch said that the last of ThriVe St. Louis’ “essential medical professionals” resigned last week, leaving the taxpayer-supported nonprofit unable to carry out clinical functions such as pregnancy testing and ultrasounds. (Munz, 12/13)